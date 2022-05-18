Log in
    DMRE   DE000A0XFSF0

DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

(DMRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/18 11:37:26 am EDT
4.475 EUR   -0.56%
10:57aCORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 18/05/2022, 15 : 30 CET/CEST - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Annual General Meeting approves all TOPs with clear majority
EQ
09:32aDEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG : Annual General Meeting approves all TOPs with clear majority
EQ
05/15DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Correction of a release from 18/05/2022, 15:30 CET/CEST - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Annual General Meeting approves all TOPs with clear majority

05/18/2022 | 10:57am EDT
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Correction of a release from 18/05/2022, 15:30 CET/CEST - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Annual General Meeting approves all TOPs with clear majority

18.05.2022 / 16:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The original version of this announcement mentioned a dividend of 39 euro cents. The approved dividend is 31 euro cents per share. The following is a corrected version of the announcement from 15:30.


DEMIRE: Annual General Meeting approves all TOPs with clear majority

- Third consecutive dividend payment after strong annual results in 2021

- Outlook for the 2022 financial year confirmed

Langen, 18 May 2022. The virtual Annual General Meeting of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG today approved the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the payment of a dividend with a clear majority. A dividend of 31 euro cents per share will be paid for the 2021 financial year, DEMIRE's third consecutive dividend payment. All other items on the agenda were also approved by a clear majority.

In his speech, DEMIRE's CEO Ingo Hartlief emphasised the company's strong performance in 2021 despite the uncertainties caused by the effects of the Corona pandemic. "In these times of economic uncertainty, DEMIRE stands for stability and reliability with its diversified portfolio. Thus, we can once again propose a dividend payment with a clear conscience and look to the future with confidence despite the troubled times," Hartlief explained to the shareholders as part of his accountability report.

The course of the 2021 financial year and the start of 2022 have shown that DEMIRE can successfully meet the challenges. According to the CEO, the Company's business strategy, which was presented to the shareholders under the slogan "REALize Potential", contributes to this in particular. By this, the company means a low-risk business model that combines a diversified portfolio with conservative risk profiles, advantageous financing conditions and a correspondingly clearly defined acquisition approach. Therefore, the company is in the comfortable situation of once again being able to pay a dividend without lacking the funds for business strategy measures and thereby achievable growth, according to Hartlief.

91.87% of the share capital participated in the votes at the virtual Annual General Meeting of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG.


*****
 

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE ? REALize Potential

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 31 March 2022, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 64 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to so approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

The portfolio focuses on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation and expects the portfolio to grow significantly in the medium term. As it expands its portfolio, DEMIRE is concentrating on FFO-strong assets with potential and, at the same time, disposing of properties that are not in line with its strategy. DEMIRE is taking several steps to further the development of its operations and processes. Next to cost consciousness, the operating performance is set to improve through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Michael Tegeder
Head of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Phone: +49 6103 372 49 44
Email: tegeder@demire.ag


18.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im ?the eleven?
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1355993

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1355993  18.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355993&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
