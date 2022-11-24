EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing

DEMIRE AG announces successful completion of buy back of a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024



24.11.2022 / 18:08 CET/CEST

DEMIRE AG announces successful completion of buy back of a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Senior Notes: DE000A2YPAK1

Langen, 24 November 2022 – DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (“DEMIRE”) successfully completes the repurchase of EUR 50 million nominal of its 1.875% senior notes due in October 2024 traded at the Euro MTF market in Luxembourg, as part of its ongoing liquidity management programme. The buyback was carried out at an average market value of 72. The nominal value of the bond 2019/24 outstanding to non-group creditors will be reduced to EUR 550 million as a result of the buyback.

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE – REALize Potential

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 June 2022, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 64 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to so approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Julius StinauerHead of Investor Relations & Corporate FinanceDEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AGTelefon: +49 6103 372 4944Email: stinauer@demire.ag