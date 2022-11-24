Advanced search
    DMRE   DE000A0XFSF0

DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

(DMRE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:43 2022-11-24 pm EST
2.330 EUR   +0.87%
12:10pDEMIRE AG announces successful completion of buy back of a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024
EQ
11/18Demire Signs 20-year Lease for Police HQ in Essen, Germany
MT
11/18Demire Achieves Full Letting In Essen : Police contracts long-term lease for 24,000 m² in Bredeney office park
EQ
DEMIRE AG announces successful completion of buy back of a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024

11/24/2022 | 12:10pm EST
EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
DEMIRE AG announces successful completion of buy back of a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024

24.11.2022 / 18:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE AG announces successful completion of buy back of a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024

Not for publication or distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Senior Notes: DE000A2YPAK1

Langen, 24 November 2022 – DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (“DEMIRE”) successfully completes the repurchase of EUR 50 million nominal of its 1.875% senior notes due in October 2024 traded at the Euro MTF market in Luxembourg, as part of its ongoing liquidity management programme. The buyback was carried out at an average market value of 72. The nominal value of the bond 2019/24 outstanding to non-group creditors will be reduced to EUR 550 million as a result of the buyback.

The Management Board

 

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE – REALize Potential

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 June 2022, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 64 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to so approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag

24.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im „the eleven“
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1496771

 
End of News EQS News Service

1496771  24.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1496771&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 82,0 M 85,0 M 85,0 M
Net income 2022 28,3 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2022 784 M 813 M 813 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 9,42%
Capitalization 244 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 7,15%
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,31 €
Average target price 3,37 €
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ingo Hartlief Chief Executive Officer
Tim Brückner Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Alexander Goepfert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Hölzle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kerstin Hennig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG-46.28%253
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.86%33 710
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.15%29 871
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.77%27 075
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.22%26 441
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.49%21 363