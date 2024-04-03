DEMIRE: Appointment of Frank Nickel as CEO; Dismissal of CEO Prof. Dr. Alexander Goepfert with immediate effect
April 03, 2024 at 06:16 am EDT
DEMIRE: Appointment of Frank Nickel as CEO; Dismissal of CEO Prof. Dr. Alexander Goepfert with immediate effect
Langen, 3 April 2024: The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) („DEMIRE“ or „Company“) today has appointed Mr. Frank Nickel as CEO and member of the Management Board, and revoked the appointment of Mr. Prof. Dr. Alexander Goepfert as CEO and member of the Management Board of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Frank Nickel has already been a Senior Advisor for DEMIRE since September 2023 and has many years of experience in the industry, including positions at CA Immobilien Anlagen AG and Cushman & Wakefield. The Management Board of DEMIRE now is composed of Mr. Frank Nickel, Mr. Tim Brückner and Mr. Ralf Bongert.
