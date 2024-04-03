EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel

DEMIRE: Appointment of Frank Nickel as CEO; Dismissal of CEO Prof. Dr. Alexander Goepfert with immediate effect



03-Apr-2024 / 12:14 CET/CEST

Langen, 3 April 2024: The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) („DEMIRE“ or „Company“) today has appointed Mr. Frank Nickel as CEO and member of the Management Board, and revoked the appointment of Mr. Prof. Dr. Alexander Goepfert as CEO and member of the Management Board of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Frank Nickel has already been a Senior Advisor for DEMIRE since September 2023 and has many years of experience in the industry, including positions at CA Immobilien Anlagen AG and Cushman & Wakefield. The Management Board of DEMIRE now is composed of Mr. Frank Nickel, Mr. Tim Brückner and Mr. Ralf Bongert.



Contact:

Julius Stinauer MRICS

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944

Email: stinauer@demire.ag

