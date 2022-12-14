Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMRE   DE000A0XFSF0

DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

(DMRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:30 2022-12-14 am EST
2.310 EUR   -0.86%
05:12aDemire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Ag : Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board
EQ
11/24DEMIRE AG announces successful completion of buy back of a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024
EQ
11/18Demire Signs 20-year Lease for Police HQ in Essen, Germany
MT
Summary 
Summary

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board

12/14/2022 | 05:12am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board

14-Dec-2022 / 11:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Langen, 14 December 2022 – The Chairman of the Management Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (“DEMIRE”), Mr Ingo Hartlief, informed the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE today that he resigns from his position as a member of the Management Board with effect from 31 December 2022 to pursue new professional opportunities. Also today, the Supervisory Board agreed to a termination of Mr Hartlief’s service contract by mutual consent. Mr Hartlief will continue to be available to DEMIRE in an advisory capacity.

The Supervisory Board also appointed Prof. Dr. Alexander Goepfert today as a new member of the Management Board with effect from 1 January 2023, and at the same time as Chairman of the Management Board. Prof. Dr. Goepfert then informed the Supervisory Board today that he resigns from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from 31 December 2022 and is going to leave the Supervisory Board at the same time. In his new role as Chairman of the Management Board, Prof. Dr. Goepfert will take over in particular the responsibility for the departments Strategy, Portfolio Management, Legal, Human Resources and – jointly together with CFO Tim Brückner – Investor Relations.

In addition, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr Ralf Bongers today a new member of the Management Board with effect from 1 April 2023. Including Tim Brückner, CFO, the Management Board thus will consist of three members as of 1 April 2023. As a member of the Management Board, Mr Bongers will be in particular responsible for the departments Transactions and Asset Management.

Until Mr Bongers joins the Management Board, Prof. Dr. Goepfert will assume responsibility for the aforementioned departments on an interim basis.

The vacancy in the Supervisory Board resulting from the change of Prof. Dr. Goepfert as of 1 January 2023 shall be filled by a judicial replacement appointment of Mr Markus Hofmann. In the event of his appointment, Mr Hofmann is intended to be elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.


Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag

14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im &#8222;the eleven“
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1512581

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1512581  14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1512581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
