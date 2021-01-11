DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE buys back 259,729 treasury shares in the course of its public share purchase offer to buy back shares



11.01.2021 / 07:15

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

DEMIRE buys back 259,729 treasury shares in the course of its public share purchase offer to buy back shares

Langen, 11 January 2021 - In the course of the voluntary public share purchase offer to buy back shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (WKN A0XFSF / ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) (the "Company") announced on 8 December 2020 at 17:59 (CET), the Company buys back in total 259,729 shares that have been tendered to the Company for buyback during the period to accept the offer.

The share purchase offer to buy back shares of the Company related to the acquisition of up to 1,000,000 shares of the Company.

Since the total number of shares, that have been tendered to the Company for buyback during the period to accept the offer, does not exceed this maximum number of the offer, the declarations of acceptance will be entirely considered for all shares that have been tendered to the Company. Thus, the allotment ratio amounts to 100 %.

The shares tendered and accepted for buyback are expected to be transferred from the customer accounts by the custodian banks against payment of the offer price until 11 January 2021.

After completion of the transaction, the Company will hold - taking into consideration the 2,004,999 treasury shares already held previously - a total number of 2,264,728 treasury shares corresponding to approximately 2.10 % of the Company's current share capital.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan. This announcement is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located an any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Neither this release nor its content may be published, dispatched, distributed or disseminated within the United States of America, and in each case neither by means of utilization of any postal service nor by any other means or instruments of business communication between single states or foreign trade or any facilities of a national stock exchange of the United States of America. This includes, among others, submission by fax, electronic post, telex, telephone and the internet. Copies of this announcement or any other documents related to this announcement may also not be distributed or submitted to or within the United States of America.

This release does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the United States of America, in the Federal Republic of Germany or in any other jurisdiction.

Contact:

Michael Tegeder

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 372 49 44

Email: tegeder@demire.ag