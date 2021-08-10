DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE develops a distribution centre for Amazon at LogPark Leipzig



10.08.2021 / 07:05

DEMIRE develops a distribution centre for Amazon at LogPark Leipzig

- DEMIRE builds an energy-efficient distribution centre for Amazon

- Amazon has sigened a fifteen-year lease contract with DEMIRE

- DEMIRE successfully continues repositioning of former Quelle site

Langen, 10 August 2021. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has achieved another success in the repositioning of the LogPark in Leipzig. On the site of the former Quelle logistics centre between the city centre and Leipzig Airport, a new distribution centre with approximately 26,000 sqm of usable space plus parking slots will be built for Amazon by autumn 2022. Amazon will exclusively lease the energy-efficient building, planned to become KFW-55 standard, for 15 years.

The existing lease with the online distributor in the LogPark for 20,000 sqm storage space from 2020 will also be extended by 15 years and integrated into the project. Amazon already operates a modular distribution centre on the site and plans to build parking spaces with charging stations for its electric delivery vehicles. In addition, a separate access concept and an employee parking garage will be realised for Amazon's use on the site, which has a total area of almost 340,000 sqm. Taking into account the contract with Amazon, the occupancy rate has risen to around 92 %, with a WALT of around 6.1 years.

Ingo Hartlief, CEO of DEMIRE: "We are pleased to further expand and consolidate our successful partnership with Amazon. I am also pleased that the former Quelle high-bay warehouse is now giving way to a modern and energy-efficient distribution centre. This enhances the entire LogPark considerably and consistently continues our repositioning effort of the site."

The site is located in the direct vicinity of the Leipzig Trade Fair and is very well connected to local and long-distance transport systems like the autobahns A9, A14 and A38. The logistics park also has its own railway connection for freight and long-distance traffic and is in the immediate neighborhood of the Leipzig airport.

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE - REALize Potential

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 31 March 2021, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 75 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm and has a market value in excess of EUR 1.4 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation and expects the portfolio to grow significantly in the medium term. As it expands its portfolio, DEMIRE is concentrating on FFO-strong assets with potential and, at the same time, disposing of properties that are not in line with its strategy. DEMIRE is taking several steps to further the development of its operations and processes. Next to cost consciousness, the operating performance is set to improve through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Michael Tegeder

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

Phone: +49 6103 372 49 44

Email: tegeder@demire.ag