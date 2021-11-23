Log in
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Guidance increase - FFO I will exceed previous year's figure

11/23/2021 | 07:13am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Guidance increase - FFO I will exceed previous year's figure

23-Nov-2021 / 13:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE: Guidance increase - FFO I will exceed previous year's figure

- FFO I (after taxes, before minorities)* in 2021 now expected to exceed the previous year's figure of EUR 39.2 million (previously: EUR 34.5 to 36.5 million)

- Guidance for rental income in 2021 at the upper end of guidance of EUR 80.0 to 82.0 million substantiated

Langen, 23 November 2021 - Following a further acceleration of the positive business development, the Management Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has raised its outlook for the 2021 financial year. Overall, a stronger increase in earnings is expected. This is due to a higher result from letting properties, lower corona-related impairments, and lower SG&A costs than planned.

The previous expectation for funds from operations (FFO I after taxes, before minorities) is raised from EUR 34.5 to 36.5 million to above the previous year's value of EUR 39.2 million. The previous expectation for rental income for the entire 2019 financial year of EUR 80.5 to 82.5 million has been concretised to the upper end of the guidance.

The publication of the 2021 annual report is scheduled for 17 March 2022.
 

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
The Management Board
 

* Funds from Operations (FFO I) after tax, before minorities as defined in the Annual Report 2020: https://www.demire.ag/en/investor-relations/reports-results/2020/



Contact:

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Michael Tegeder
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
Tel.: +49 6103 372 49 44
Email: tegeder@demire.ag


 

23-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1251359

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1251359  23-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251359&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
