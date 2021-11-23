DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Guidance increase - FFO I will exceed previous year's figure



23-Nov-2021 / 13:11 CET/CEST

DEMIRE: Guidance increase - FFO I will exceed previous year's figure

- FFO I (after taxes, before minorities)* in 2021 now expected to exceed the previous year's figure of EUR 39.2 million (previously: EUR 34.5 to 36.5 million)

- Guidance for rental income in 2021 at the upper end of guidance of EUR 80.0 to 82.0 million substantiated

Langen, 23 November 2021 - Following a further acceleration of the positive business development, the Management Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has raised its outlook for the 2021 financial year. Overall, a stronger increase in earnings is expected. This is due to a higher result from letting properties, lower corona-related impairments, and lower SG&A costs than planned.

The previous expectation for funds from operations (FFO I after taxes, before minorities) is raised from EUR 34.5 to 36.5 million to above the previous year's value of EUR 39.2 million. The previous expectation for rental income for the entire 2019 financial year of EUR 80.5 to 82.5 million has been concretised to the upper end of the guidance.

The publication of the 2021 annual report is scheduled for 17 March 2022.



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

The Management Board



* Funds from Operations (FFO I) after tax, before minorities as defined in the Annual Report 2020: https://www.demire.ag/en/investor-relations/reports-results/2020/





