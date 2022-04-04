DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Majority shareholders seek distribution of accumulated profit

Majority shareholders seek distribution of accumulated profit
Langen, 04 April 2021 - Today, DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has received letters from its majority shareholders, AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. ("Apollo") and the Wecken Group, informing the Management Board that they are seeking the payment of a dividend for the 2021 financial year in the amount of the accumulated profit.
The 2021 accumulated profit amounts to EUR 32.9 million. Currently, 105,512,596 shares are entitled to dividends, as the company holds 2,264,728 treasury shares. On this basis, the dividend is EUR 0.31 per share.
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 18 May 2022. Apollo holds approximately 58.6% and the Wecken Group approximately 32.1% of the voting rights in the Company. The Company assumes that the majority shareholders would exercise their voting rights at the AGM in favour of such dividend distribution.
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will promptly decide on the request of the majority shareholders and the convening of the Annual General Meeting and inform the capital market accordingly.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
The Management Board
Contact:
Michael Tegeder
Head of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 372 49 44
Email: tegeder@demire.ag
04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de