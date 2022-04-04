Log in
    DMRE   DE000A0XFSF0

DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

(DMRE)
  Report
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Majority shareholders seek distribution of accumulated profit

04/04/2022 | 05:29am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Dividend
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Majority shareholders seek distribution of accumulated profit

04-Apr-2022 / 11:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Majority shareholders seek distribution of accumulated profit

Langen, 04 April 2021 - Today, DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has received letters from its majority shareholders, AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. ("Apollo") and the Wecken Group, informing the Management Board that they are seeking the payment of a dividend for the 2021 financial year in the amount of the accumulated profit.

The 2021 accumulated profit amounts to EUR 32.9 million. Currently, 105,512,596 shares are entitled to dividends, as the company holds 2,264,728 treasury shares. On this basis, the dividend is EUR 0.31 per share.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 18 May 2022. Apollo holds approximately 58.6% and the Wecken Group approximately 32.1% of the voting rights in the Company. The Company assumes that the majority shareholders would exercise their voting rights at the AGM in favour of such dividend distribution.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will promptly decide on the request of the majority shareholders and the convening of the Annual General Meeting and inform the capital market accordingly.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
The Management Board

 

Contact:

Michael Tegeder
Head of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations 
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 372 49 44
Email: tegeder@demire.ag


 

04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1319391

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1319391  04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
