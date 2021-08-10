Log in
    DMRE   DE000A0XFSF0

DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

(DMRE)
  Report
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/10/2021 | 10:31am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.08.2021 / 16:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: https://www.demire.ag/investor-relations/berichte-ergebnisse/2021/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/investor-relations/reports-results/2021/

10.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1225105  10.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225105&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
