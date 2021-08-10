DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 12, 2021Address: https://www.demire.ag/investor-relations/berichte-ergebnisse/2021/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 12, 2021Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/investor-relations/reports-results/2021/

