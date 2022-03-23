DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Annual financial and audit reports - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Annual Report 2021

We offer our international and regional tenants state-of-the-art, functional properties for long-term use. Our shareholders benefit from an attractive risk-return structure in a stable asset class. This is reflected in our stable performance.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming regions bordering metropolitan areas across Germany. We focus on office prop- erties, with retail, hotel and logistics properties also featured in our portfolio. As at 31 December, we managed 64 properties with lettable floor space of around 1 million m² and a total market value of more than EUR 1.4 billion. The Cielo property in Frankfurt is accounted for using the equity method, so is not included in the property-specific figures.

The COVID-19 pandemic, for so long the dominant topic in public debate, has been pushed into the background somewhat as a result of the war in Ukraine. This is not least due to the fact that developments in 2021 offered cause for hope, with pan- demic-related restrictions being scaled back and repealed over the course of the year, both in Germany and across Europe. However, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has also significantly impacted the everyday lives of many people and businesses over the past year. The financial impact of the pandemic is becoming increasingly clear, with the economy facing challenges in the form of slower growth and the return of infla-

tion in Europe. " In these times of economic uncertainty,

DEMIRE,­ with its diversified portfolio,

continues­ to represent stability and reliability."

The Executive Board of DEMIRE Deutsche

Mittelstand­ Real Estate AG: Ingo Hartlief (FRICS), CEO (right), and Tim Brückner, CFO (left)

