DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Annual financial and audit reports - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Annual Report 2021
03/23/2022 | 06:04am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT
2021
DEMIRE
2021 ANNUAL REPORT
82.3
RENTAL INCOME in EUR million
sales-relatedfall of 5.9% from EUR 87.5 million in 2020
39.8
in EUR million
FFO I (after taxes, before minority interests), +1.7% from EUR 39.2 million in 2020
49.7
in %
NET LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO (LTV) as defined in the 2019/2024 corporate bond
PROFILE
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming regions bordering metropolitan areas across Germany. We focus on office prop- erties, with retail, hotel and logistics properties also featured in our portfolio. As at 31 December, we managed 64 properties with lettable floor space of around 1 million m² and a total market value of more than EUR 1.4 billion. The Cielo property in Frankfurt is accounted for using the equity method, so is not included in the property-specific figures.
We offer our international and regional tenants state-of-the-art, functional properties for long-term use. Our shareholders benefit from an attractive risk-return structure in a stable asset class. This is reflected in our stable performance.
KEY INDICATORS
in EUR million
2020
2021
Key earnings figures
Rental income
87.5
82.3
Profit/loss from the rental of real estate
70.2
67.2
Profit/loss from the sale of real estate
-1.0
1.4
Profit/loss from fair-value adjustments of
investment properties
-22.1
48.8
EBIT
27.7
101.9
FFO I (after taxes, before minority interests)
39.2
39.8
Key balance sheet figures (31 Dec.)
Total assets (in EUR thousand)
1,625.3
1,705.6
Equity ratio (in %)
36.8
34.7
Net LTV (in %)
49.2
49.7
Average interest costs, p.a. (in %)
1.71
1.66
Key portfolio indicators (31 Dec.)
Market value of the portfolio
1,441.5
1,412.5
Annualised contractual rents
85.6
78.1
Rental yield (in %)
5.9
5.5
WALT (in years)
4.8
4.7
Further indicators (31 Dec.)
NAV (basic)
625.3
629.0
NAV per share (basic)
5.91
5.96
EPRA Vacancy Rate* (in %)
6.9
11.0
* Excluding properties held for sale and project developments
DEMIRE
2021 ANNUAL REPORT
Key for navigating the annual report:
1
CONTENTS
Reference to table of contents
Reference to another page in the annual report
Reference to websites
COMPANY AND SHAREHOLDERS
2
Foreword by the Executive Board
3
Executive Board and Supervisory Board
6
Report of the Supervisory Board
8
DEMIRE on the capital market
11
Corporate governance
15
Sustainability at DEMIRE
24
Overview of our portfolio
27
ON THE RIGHT TRACK
29
Greater size per property
30
Greater earnings potential
32
Finger on the pulse
34
COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT
36
Group principles
37
Economic report
46
Further legal information
67
Opportunities and risks
89
Forecast
99
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
101
Consolidated statement of income
102
Consolidated statement of comprehensive
income
103
Consolidated balance sheet
104
Consolidated statement of cash flows
106
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
108
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
110
Declaration by the executive directors
175
Independent auditor's report
176
Shareholdings
185
FURTHER DISCLOSURES
189
Disclosures on real estate valuation
190
Sensitivity analysis of real estate valuation
as at 31 December 2021
191
Statement of fixed assets
195
Fundamental company
data
196
EPRA disclosures
197
Contact & imprint
208
FOREWORD BY THE EXECUTIVE BOARD
Dear Readers,
Before we take a look at DEMIRE's performance in 2021, we need to take stock of current developments from the Executive Board's perspective. Indeed, the geopolitical situation has evolved rapidly in March 2022. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is a turning point in history. We are seeing images that we no longer thought were possible in Europe in the 21st century. Our thoughts are with the victims of this conflict, which will have unpredictable consequences for Ukraine, the continent of Europe and the world.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
