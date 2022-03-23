Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMRE   DE000A0XFSF0

DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

(DMRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Annual financial and audit reports - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Annual Report 2021

03/23/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL REPORT

2021

DEMIRE

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

82.3

RENTAL INCOME in EUR million

  • sales-relatedfall of 5.9% from EUR 87.5 million in 2020

39.8

in EUR million

FFO I (after taxes, before minority interests), +1.7% from EUR 39.2 million in 2020

49.7

in %

NET LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO (LTV) as defined in the 2019/2024 corporate bond

PROFILE

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming regions bordering metropolitan areas across Germany. We focus on office prop- erties, with retail, hotel and logistics properties also featured in our portfolio. As at 31 December, we managed 64 properties with lettable floor space of around 1 million m² and a total market value of more than EUR 1.4 billion. The Cielo property in Frankfurt is accounted for using the equity method, so is not included in the property-specific figures.

We offer our international and regional tenants state-of-the-art, functional properties for long-term use. Our shareholders benefit from an attractive risk-return structure in a stable asset class. This is reflected in our stable performance.

KEY INDICATORS

in EUR million

2020

2021

Key earnings figures

Rental income

87.5

82.3

Profit/loss from the rental of real estate

70.2

67.2

Profit/loss from the sale of real estate

-1.0

1.4

Profit/loss from fair-value adjustments of

investment properties

-22.1

48.8

EBIT

27.7

101.9

FFO I (after taxes, before minority interests)

39.2

39.8

Key balance sheet figures (31 Dec.)

Total assets (in EUR thousand)

1,625.3

1,705.6

Equity ratio (in %)

36.8

34.7

Net LTV (in %)

49.2

49.7

Average interest costs, p.a. (in %)

1.71

1.66

Key portfolio indicators (31 Dec.)

Market value of the portfolio

1,441.5

1,412.5

Annualised contractual rents

85.6

78.1

Rental yield (in %)

5.9

5.5

WALT (in years)

4.8

4.7

Further indicators (31 Dec.)

NAV (basic)

625.3

629.0

NAV per share (basic)

5.91

5.96

EPRA Vacancy Rate* (in %)

6.9

11.0

* Excluding properties held for sale and project developments

DEMIRE

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

Key for navigating the annual report:

1

CONTENTS

Reference to table of contents

Reference to another page in the annual report

Reference to websites

COMPANY AND SHAREHOLDERS

2

Foreword by the Executive Board

3

Executive Board and Supervisory Board

6

Report of the Supervisory Board

8

DEMIRE on the capital market

11

Corporate governance

15

Sustainability at DEMIRE

24

Overview of our portfolio

27

ON THE RIGHT TRACK

29

Greater size per property

30

Greater earnings potential

32

Finger on the pulse

34

COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT

36

Group principles

37

Economic report

46

Further legal information

67

Opportunities and risks

89

Forecast

99

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

101

Consolidated statement of income

102

Consolidated statement of comprehensive

income

103

Consolidated balance sheet

104

Consolidated statement of cash flows

106

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

108

Notes to the consolidated financial ­statements

110

Declaration by the executive directors

175

Independent auditor's report

176

Shareholdings

185

FURTHER DISCLOSURES

189

Disclosures on real estate valuation

190

Sensitivity analysis of real estate valuation

as at 31 December 2021

191

Statement of fixed assets

195

Fundamental company­

data

196

EPRA disclosures

197

Contact & imprint

208

COMPANY AND SHAREHOLDERS

Foreword by the Executive Board

3

Executive Board and Supervisory Board

6

Report of the Supervisory Board

8

DEMIRE on the capital market

11

Corporate governance

15

Sustainability at DEMIRE

24

Overview of our portfolio

27

The COVID-19pandemic, for so long the dominant topic in public debate, has been pushed into the background somewhat as a result of the war in Ukraine. This is not least due to the fact that developments in 2021 offered cause for hope, with pan- demic-relatedrestrictions being scaled back and repealed over the course of the year, both in Germany and across Europe. However, the SARS-CoV-2virus has also significantly impacted the everyday lives of many people and businesses over the past year. The financial impact of the pandemic is becoming increasingly clear, with the economy facing challenges in the form of slower growth and the return of infla-
tion in Europe. "In these times of economic uncertainty,
DEMIRE,­ with its diversified portfolio,
continues­ to represent stability and reliability."
The Executive Board of DEMIRE Deutsche
Mittelstand­ Real Estate AG: Ingo Hartlief (FRICS), CEO (right), and Tim Brückner, CFO (left)

DEMIRE

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

3

COMPANY AND

SHAREHOLDERS2 Foreword by the Executive Board 3

Executive Board and Supervisory

Board

6

Report of the Supervisory Board

8

DEMIRE on the capital market

11

Corporate governance

15

Sustainability at DEMIRE

24

Overview of our portfolio

27

ON THE RIGHT TRACK

29

COMBINED

MANAGEMENT REPORT

36

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

101

FURTHER INFORMATION

189

FOREWORD BY THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

Dear Readers,

Before we take a look at DEMIRE's performance in 2021, we need to take stock of current developments from the Executive Board's perspective. Indeed, the geopolitical situation has evolved rapidly in March 2022. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is a turning point in history. We are seeing images that we no longer thought were possible in Europe in the 21st century. Our thoughts are with the victims of this conflict, which will have unpredictable consequences for Ukraine, the continent of Europe and the world.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
06:04aDEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL EST : Annual financial and audit reports - DEMIRE Deutsch..
PU
03/18DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
03/17DEMIRE Seeks Acquisitions
CI
03/17TRANSCRIPT : DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 2022
CI
03/17DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL EST : Presentation – Financial Results 2021
PU
03/17DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG achieves record FFO of EUR 39.8 million
EQ
03/16DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL EST : Unappropriated profit for the 2021 financial year t..
EQ
03/16DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Does Not Declares Dividend for Year 2021
CI
02/25DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL EST : DEMIRE leases to recruitment agency TERTIA in Dusse..
EQ
02/25DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Leases to Recruitment Agency Tertia in Dusse..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 85,0 M 93,6 M 93,6 M
Net income 2022 45,6 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
Net Debt 2022 861 M 948 M 948 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 473 M 521 M 521 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,7x
EV / Sales 2023 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 7,15%
Chart DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,48 €
Average target price 4,73 €
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ingo Hartlief Chairman-Executive Board
Tim Brückner Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Alexander Goepfert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Hölzle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kerstin Hennig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG4.19%521
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.69%35 264
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.72%33 983
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.57%32 931
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.10.17%32 379
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.59%30 078