HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE
DEMIRE
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2023
HIGHLIGHTS H1 2023
KEY EARNINGS FIGURES
KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS
PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT
19.3
52.9
1.2
4.6
in EUR million
in %
FFO I (after taxes,
NET LOAN-TO-VALUE1
before minority interests),
(NET LTV),
compared to EUR 20.8 million
compared to 54.0%
in H1 2022
as at year-end 2022
in EUR billion
in years
PORTFOLIO VALUE,
WALT,
compared to EUR 1.3 billion
compared to 4.8 years
at year-end 2022
as at year-end 2022
40.8 1.74 79.0 9.6
in EUR million
in % p.a.
RENTAL INCOME,
AVERAGE NOMINAL
compared to EUR 39.5 million
INTEREST COSTS,
in H1 2022
compared to 1.67% p.a.
as at year-end 2022
in EUR million
in %
ANNUALISED
EPRA VACANCY RATE 2,
RENTAL INCOME,
compared to 9.5%
compared to EUR 85.1 million
as at year-end 2022
as at year-end 2022
- According to the definition of bond 2019/2024
- Excl. properties classified as a project development
4.43
5.6
18,200
in EUR
in %
in m 2
NET ASSET VALUE
LIKE-FOR-LIKE INCREASE
LETTING PERFORMANCE,
(PER SHARE, BASIC),
of annualised contractual rent
compared to 144,900 m ²
compared to EUR 4.99
compared to 0.9%
in H1 2022
as at year-end 2022
in H1 2022
DEMIRE
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT1 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2023
Key for navigating the interim report:
Reference to table of contents
Reference to another page in the interim report
Reference to websites
CONTENTS
FOREWORD BY THE EXECUTIVE BOARD
2
DEMIRE AT A GLANCE
3
Key Group figures
4
Portfolio highlights
5
DEMIRE on the capital market
6
INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT
10
Overview
11
Economic report
13
Opportunities and risks
21
Subsequent events and
related party transactions
21
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
22
Consolidated profit and loss statement
23
Consolidated statement of
comprehensive income
24
Consolidated balance sheet
25
Consolidated statement of cash flows
27
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
29
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
30
FURTHER INFORMATION
41
Declaration by the executive directors
42
EPRA disclosures
43
Imprint
56
DEMIRE
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT2 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2023
FOREWORD BY THE EXECUTIVE BOARD
FOREWORD BY THE
EXECUTIVE BOARD
2
DEMIRE AT A GLANCE
3
INTERIM GROUP
MANAGEMENT REPORT
10
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
22
FURTHER INFORMATION
41
Dear Shareholders, dear Readers,
In the first half of 2023, the situation on the commercial property market in Germany, which had been tense in the previous year, deteriorated further. The general economic conditions remained challenging, with the ongoing uncertainty about future economic developments having a strong impact on market activity. High inflation and higher interest rates had a negative impact on transaction dynamics. In all asset classes, there were significant slumps in transaction volumes, combined with significant price reductions.
In spite of these challenging circumstances, DEMIRE managed to achieve solid results in the first half of 2023. Rental income rose 3.4% to EUR 40.8 million. FFO I before taxes is slightly positive, but a higher current income tax expense results in FFO I after taxes and before minority interests of EUR 19.3 million, which is 7.4% lower than in the previous period.
Due to current developments on the property market, our property portfolio was revalued on 30 June. Despite its good operating performance and rising property cash flows, DEMIRE was not completely able to buck the general market trend. With a reduction of 5.9% compared to the end of 2022, the value correction was within the usual market range.
DEMIRE's refinancing strategy for the bond, which is set to expire in October 2024, provides for the creation of additional liquidity. At the end of the first half of the year, our liquidity more than doubled compared to the end of the year, reaching EUR 123 million, while at the same time net financial liabilities fell by EUR 45.6 million.
Following the receipt of the purchase price for a property in Ludwigsburg in the first quarter, a large-volume office property in Ulm was sold in May. On the other hand, the contract for the sale of our logistics property in Leipzig, which was notarised in December 2022, was not fulfilled. After the reporting date, the buyer withdrew from the contract in early July. We are currently examining legal steps; but at the same time, we are optimistic that this property will be sold in the second half of the year. At the end of the first half of the year, the volume of properties for sale on our statement of financial position had increased to around EUR 282 million in total.
In June, we published our second sustainability report. In this externally validated report, we fully recorded our own emissions for the first time. As well as further reducing our own emissions and improving the quality of data collection, we are now focussing on reducing emissions from our property portfolio. In close cooperation with our tenants, we will collect additional relevant consumption data in the future and together achieve further reductions in consumption and emissions. DEMIRE is expressly committed to meeting the climate goals of the Federal Govern- ment, and will gradually implement the specified climate path in its portfolio.
Given the result in the first half of 2023, which was solid as expected, the Executive Board can confirm the forecast for the 2023 financial year: rental income will be between EUR 74.5 million and EUR 76.5 million (2022: EUR 81.1 million), and FFO I (after taxes, before minority interests) is expected to be between EUR 33 million and EUR 35 million (2022: EUR 41.8 million).
Frankfurt am Main, 3 September 2023
Prof. Dr Alexander Goepfert
Tim Brückner
Ralf Bongers
(CEO)
(CFO)
(Member of the
Executive Board)
MECKENHEIM
DEMIRE
AT A GLANCE
Key Group figures
4
Portfolio highlights
5
DEMIRE on the capital market
6
