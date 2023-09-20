Dear Shareholders, dear Readers,

In the first half of 2023, the situation on the commercial property market in Germany, which had been tense in the previous year, deteriorated further. The general economic conditions remained challenging, with the ongoing uncertainty about future economic developments having a strong impact on market activity. High inflation and higher interest rates had a negative impact on transaction dynamics. In all asset classes, there were significant slumps in transaction volumes, combined with significant price reductions.

In spite of these challenging circumstances, DEMIRE managed to achieve solid results in the first half of 2023. Rental income rose 3.4% to EUR 40.8 million. FFO I before taxes is slightly positive, but a higher current income tax expense results in FFO I after taxes and before minority interests of EUR 19.3 million, which is 7.4% lower than in the previous period.

Due to current developments on the property market, our property portfolio was revalued on 30 June. Despite its good operating performance and rising property cash flows, DEMIRE was not completely able to buck the general market trend. With a reduction of 5.9% compared to the end of 2022, the value correction was within the usual market range.

DEMIRE's refinancing strategy for the bond, which is set to expire in October 2024, provides for the creation of additional liquidity. At the end of the first half of the year, our liquidity more than doubled compared to the end of the year, reaching EUR 123 million, while at the same time net financial liabilities fell by EUR 45.6 million.