    DMRE   DE000A0XFSF0

DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

(DMRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:09 2022-08-31 am EDT
3.340 EUR   -5.65%
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - DEMIRE Half-Year Financial Report 2022
PU
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
TRANSCRIPT : DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2022
CI
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - DEMIRE Half-Year Financial Report 2022

08/31/2022 | 10:11am EDT
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE

DEMIRE

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022

HIGHLIGHTS H1 2022

KEY EARNINGS FIGURES

KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT

20.8

51.4

1.4

4.6

in EUR million

in %

FFO I (after taxes,

NET LOAN-TO-VALUE

before minority interests),

RATIO (NET-LTV),

­compared to EUR 19.4 million

compared to 49.7%

in H1 2021

at the end of 2021

in EUR billion

in years

PORTFOLIO VALUE,

WALT,

unchanged compared to

after 4.7 years at

year-end 2021

year-end 2021

39.5

1.67

80.6

9.5

in EUR million

in % p.a.

in EUR million

RENTAL INCOME,

AVERAGE NOMINAL

ANNUALISED

compared to EUR 42.0 million

INTEREST COSTS,

CONTRACTUAL RENTS,

in H1 2021

almost unchanged compared to

compared to EUR 78.1 million

year-end 2021

at the end of 2021

in %

EPRA VACANCY RATE1, compared to 11.0% at the end of 2021

5.79 144,882

in EUR

NET ASSET VALUE (NAV PER SHARE, BASIC), compared to EUR 5.96 at year-end2021

in m2

LETTING PERFORMANCE, compared to 121,929 m2 in H1 2021

1  Excl. properties held for sale and classified as a project development

DEMIRE

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT1 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022

CONTENTS

Reference to table of contents

Reference to another page in the interim report

Reference to websites

Consolidated statement of income

24

Consolidated statement of

25

comprehensive income

Consolidated balance sheet

26

Consolidated statement of cash flows

28

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

30

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

32

DEMIRE

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT2 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022

Dear Shareholders, dear Readers,

The economic environment in the first half of 2022 was characterised by an unusual combination of different challenges. In addition to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, market uncertainty was heightened in particular by the war in Ukraine, which broke out on 24 February 2022 and is still ongoing. At the same time, the inflation rate rose significantly, driven in particular by increased energy prices, which provoked a monetary policy reaction on the part of the central banks that resulted in an increased interest rate.

Given this background, it is all the more pleasing that DEMIRE's business developed solidly in the first six months of 2022. The Group's key performance indicators are at the same level as the previous year or have improved. This stability was achieved despite eleven strategic property sales during 2021. The overall development of the company is thus in line with the company's planning and expectations. Overall, it has once again been shown that the consistent implementation of the "REALize Potential" strategy ensures a strong foundation for sustainable economic develop- ment, which also remains resilient in the face of challenges in the economic environment. Neither the coronavirus pandemic nor the war in Ukraine had any direct significant impact on the company's business performance during the period under review. DEMIRE's first sustainability report was published in June.

DEMIRE's key performance indicators in the first half of 2022 developed positively overall:

  • Despite the sales, rental income amounts to EUR 39.5 million, which is
    in line with expectations, compared to EUR 42.0 million in the same period of the previous year.
  • Profit from the rental of real estate developed accordingly and came to EUR 31.5 million, compared to EUR 34.2 million in the first half of 2021.
  • Funds from operations (FFO I, after taxes, before minority interests) increased 7.1% to EUR 20.8 million (first half of 2021: EUR 19.4 million).
  • With around 145,000 m², the best letting performance in a half-year period to date was achieved.
  • Like-for-likegrowth in annualised contractual rents was 0.9% compared to 30 June 2021.
  • The EPRA Vacancy Rate1 sank from 11.0% at the end of 2021 to 9.5%,
    the WALT remained virtually unchanged at 4.6 years (end of 2021: 4.7 years).
  • NAV per share (basic) went down from EUR 5.96 at year-end 2021 to EUR 5.79 after the dividend payment.
  • Net loan-to-value(Net-LTV) rose to 51.4%, also due to the dividend pay-out, while liquidity remained comfortable at EUR 93.5 million as of the reporting date.
  • The average nominal financing costs remained almost unchanged at an
    attractive­ 1.67% p.a., with no significant maturities until mid-2024.
  • Sale of a small property in Bremen above market value after the reporting date.

1  Excl. properties held for sale and classified as a project development

DEMIRE

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT3 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022

FOREWORD BY THE

EXECUTIVE BOARD

2

DEMIRE AT A GLANCE

4

INTERIM GROUP

MANAGEMENT REPORT

11

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

23

FURTHER INFORMATION

42

The expedited implementation of the "REALize Potential" strategy ensures a strong

foundation­ for sustainable economic development, which also remains resilient in the face of challenges in the ­economic environment."

INGO HARTLIEF (FRICS), CEO

The overall economic situation continues to be dominated by uncertainties arising from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation, and interest rate policy. The resulting implications for the entire 2022 financial year can therefore not yet be forecast with sufficient certainty at the time of reporting. In light of this, the Executive Board decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to expedite the implementation of the "REALize Potential" strategy after the end of the reporting period due to the changes in the market and capital market environment. The company also aims to build up sufficient liquidity reserves for refinancing purposes. Nevertheless, the Executive Board is able to confirm the forecast for the 2022 financial year based on the positive half-year result: rental income is expected to be between EUR 78.0 million and EUR 80.0 million (2021: EUR 82.3 million) and FFO I (after taxes, before minority interests) between EUR 38.5 million and EUR 40.5 million (2021: EUR 39.8 million).

Frankfurt am Main, 25 August 2022

Ingo Hartlief (FRICS)

Tim Brückner

(CEO)

(CFO)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 14:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 82,0 M 82,1 M 82,1 M
Net income 2022 29,6 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2022 788 M 789 M 789 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 6,01%
Capitalization 374 M 374 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 7,15%
Managers and Directors
Ingo Hartlief Chief Executive Officer
Tim Brückner Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Alexander Goepfert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Hölzle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kerstin Hennig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG-17.67%374