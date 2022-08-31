DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - DEMIRE Half-Year Financial Report 2022

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022
HIGHLIGHTS H1 2022
KEY EARNINGS FIGURES
KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS
PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT
20.8
51.4
1.4
4.6
in EUR million
in %
FFO I (after taxes,
NET LOAN-TO-VALUE
before minority interests),
RATIO (NET-LTV),
compared to EUR 19.4 million
compared to 49.7%
in H1 2021
at the end of 2021
in EUR billion
in years
PORTFOLIO VALUE,
WALT,
unchanged compared to
after 4.7 years at
year-end 2021
year-end 2021
39.5
1.67
80.6
9.5
in EUR million
in % p.a.
in EUR million
RENTAL INCOME,
AVERAGE NOMINAL
ANNUALISED
compared to EUR 42.0 million
INTEREST COSTS,
CONTRACTUAL RENTS,
in H1 2021
almost unchanged compared to
compared to EUR 78.1 million
year-end 2021
at the end of 2021
in %
EPRA VACANCY RATE1, compared to 11.0% at the end of 2021
5.79 144,882
in EUR
NET ASSET VALUE (NAV PER SHARE, BASIC), compared to EUR 5.96 atyear-end2021
in m2
LETTING PERFORMANCE, compared to 121,929 m2in H1 2021
1 Excl. properties held for sale and classified as a project development
DEMIRE
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT1 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022
Key for navigating the interim report:
CONTENTS
Reference to table of contents
Reference to another page in the interim report
Reference to websites
FOREWORD BY THE EXECUTIVE BOARD
2
DEMIRE AT A GLANCE
4
Key Group figures
5
Portfolio highlights
6
DEMIRE on the capital market
7
INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT
11
Overview
12
Economic report
14
Opportunities and risks
22
Subsequent events and
22
related party transactions
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
23
STATEMENTS
Consolidated statement of income
24
Consolidated statement of
25
comprehensive income
Consolidated balance sheet
26
Consolidated statement of cash flows
28
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
30
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
32
FURTHER INFORMATION
42
Declaration by the executive directors
43
EPRA disclosures
44
Imprint
57
DEMIRE
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT2 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022
FOREWORD BY THE EXECUTIVE BOARD
FOREWORD BY THE
EXECUTIVE BOARD
2
DEMIRE AT A GLANCE
4
INTERIM GROUP
MANAGEMENT REPORT
11
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
23
FURTHER INFORMATION
42
Dear Shareholders, dear Readers,
The economic environment in the first half of 2022 was characterised by an unusual combination of different challenges. In addition to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, market uncertainty was heightened in particular by the war in Ukraine, which broke out on 24 February 2022 and is still ongoing. At the same time, the inflation rate rose significantly, driven in particular by increased energy prices, which provoked a monetary policy reaction on the part of the central banks that resulted in an increased interest rate.
Given this background, it is all the more pleasing that DEMIRE's business developed solidly in the first six months of 2022. The Group's key performance indicators are at the same level as the previous year or have improved. This stability was achieved despite eleven strategic property sales during 2021. The overall development of the company is thus in line with the company's planning and expectations. Overall, it has once again been shown that the consistent implementation of the "REALize Potential" strategy ensures a strong foundation for sustainable economic develop- ment, which also remains resilient in the face of challenges in the economic environment. Neither the coronavirus pandemic nor the war in Ukraine had any direct significant impact on the company's business performance during the period under review. DEMIRE's first sustainability report was published in June.
DEMIRE's key performance indicators in the first half of 2022 developed positively overall:
Despite the sales, rental income amounts to EUR 39.5 million, which is
in line with expectations, compared to EUR 42.0 million in the same period of the previous year.
Profit from the rental of real estate developed accordingly and came to EUR 31.5 million, compared to EUR 34.2 million in the first half of 2021.
Funds from operations (FFO I, after taxes, before minority interests) increased 7.1% to EUR 20.8 million (first half of 2021: EUR 19.4 million).
With around 145,000 m², the best letting performance in a half-year period to date was achieved.
Like-for-likegrowth in annualised contractual rents was 0.9% compared to 30 June 2021.
The EPRA Vacancy Rate1 sank from 11.0% at the end of 2021 to 9.5%,
the WALT remained virtually unchanged at 4.6 years (end of 2021: 4.7 years).
NAV per share (basic) went down from EUR 5.96 at year-end 2021 to EUR 5.79 after the dividend payment.
Net loan-to-value(Net-LTV) rose to 51.4%, also due to the dividend pay-out, while liquidity remained comfortable at EUR 93.5 million as of the reporting date.
The average nominal financing costs remained almost unchanged at an
attractive 1.67% p.a., with no significant maturities until mid-2024.
Sale of a small property in Bremen above market value after the reporting date.
1 Excl. properties held for sale and classified as a project development
DEMIRE
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT3 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022
FOREWORD BY THE
EXECUTIVE BOARD
2
DEMIRE AT A GLANCE
4
INTERIM GROUP
MANAGEMENT REPORT
11
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
23
FURTHER INFORMATION
42
The expedited implementation of the "REALize Potential" strategy ensures a strong
foundation for sustainable economic development, which also remains resilient in the face of challenges in the economic environment."
INGO HARTLIEF (FRICS), CEO
The overall economic situation continues to be dominated by uncertainties arising from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation, and interest rate policy. The resulting implications for the entire 2022 financial year can therefore not yet be forecast with sufficient certainty at the time of reporting. In light of this, the Executive Board decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to expedite the implementation of the "REALize Potential" strategy after the end of the reporting period due to the changes in the market and capital market environment. The company also aims to build up sufficient liquidity reserves for refinancing purposes. Nevertheless, the Executive Board is able to confirm the forecast for the 2022 financial year based on the positive half-year result: rental income is expected to be between EUR 78.0 million and EUR 80.0 million (2021: EUR 82.3 million) and FFO I (after taxes, before minority interests) between EUR 38.5 million and EUR 40.5 million (2021: EUR 39.8 million).
Frankfurt am Main, 25 August 2022
Ingo Hartlief (FRICS)
Tim Brückner
(CEO)
(CFO)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 14:10:03 UTC.