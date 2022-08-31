DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - DEMIRE Half-Year Financial Report 2022

Dear Shareholders, dear Readers,

The economic environment in the first half of 2022 was characterised by an unusual combination of different challenges. In addition to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, market uncertainty was heightened in particular by the war in Ukraine, which broke out on 24 February 2022 and is still ongoing. At the same time, the inflation rate rose significantly, driven in particular by increased energy prices, which provoked a monetary policy reaction on the part of the central banks that resulted in an increased interest rate.

Given this background, it is all the more pleasing that DEMIRE's business developed solidly in the first six months of 2022. The Group's key performance indicators are at the same level as the previous year or have improved. This stability was achieved despite eleven strategic property sales during 2021. The overall development of the company is thus in line with the company's planning and expectations. Overall, it has once again been shown that the consistent implementation of the "REALize Potential" strategy ensures a strong foundation for sustainable economic develop- ment, which also remains resilient in the face of challenges in the economic environment. Neither the coronavirus pandemic nor the war in Ukraine had any direct significant impact on the company's business performance during the period under review. DEMIRE's first sustainability report was published in June.