DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Präsentation Halbjahresergebnis 2022 (englisch)
08/25/2022 | 01:08am EDT
RESULTS H1 2022
Conference Call │25 August 2022
Disclaimer
This document is for informational purposes only. This document is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision and should not be considered as a recommendation by DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (the "Company") or any other person in relation to the Company. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer of the sale or purchase of securities or an invitation to purchase or tender for the Company. Securities of the Company shall not be offered or sold, in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Certain information in this document is based on management estimates. Such estimates have been made in good faith and represent the current beliefs of management. Management believes that such estimates are founded on reasonable grounds. However, by their nature, estimates may not be correct or complete. Accordingly, no representation or warranty (express or implied) is given that such estimates are correct or complete.
This document includes 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements are all statements which do not describe facts of the past but contain the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate", "assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and estimates of the Company, which might not occur at all or occur not as assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of future results or performances of the Company. The actual financial position and the actual results of the Company as well as the overall economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially from the expectations which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to the Company on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this document.
Executive summary
Portfolio highlights
Financial highlights
Executive Summary
REALize Potential
Asset
Management
Acquisitions
Financials
Processes
Guidance
New all-time high for sqm let in a half year period (c. 145,000 sqm), l-f-l rental growth of 0.9%
Market value of portfolio stable at over € 1.4bn (excl. Cielo)
Annualised contractual rent increased to € 80.6m from € 78.1m
EPRA-Vacancyreduced to 9.5%, while WALT remains fairly stable at 4.6 years
Further work on the institutionalisation of the portfolio: disposal of one asset in Bremen after the reporting date above book value
Average asset value up to € 22.4m (pro-forma sale of Bremen)
Focus on further disposals to create a sufficient liquidity cushion for refinancing purposes
Profit from the rental of real estate slightly lower at € 31.5m (-7.9%) due to reduced asset base
FFO(1) improved to € 20.8m (+7.1%)
Net-LTVmoderately increased to 51.4%(2) following the dividend pay-out
Average cost of debt remain low at 1.67% p.a.(3)
First sustainability report published in June
Reduction of general and administrative expenses by 8.0%
Guidance confirmed:
Rental income: € 78.0 - 80.0m
FFO(1): € 38.5 - 40.5m
After taxes, before minorities
Bond 19/24 covenant definition
Nominal
Executive summary
Portfolio highlights
Financial highlights
