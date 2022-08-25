Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMRE   DE000A0XFSF0

DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

(DMRE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-08-24 am EDT
3.380 EUR   -3.43%
01:18aDEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE : Half-Year Financial Report 2022
PU
01:08aDEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE : Präsentation Halbjahresergebnis 2022 (englisch)
PU
01:02aDEMIRE AG boosts Funds from Operations I to EUR 20.8 million
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Präsentation Halbjahresergebnis 2022 (englisch)

08/25/2022 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESULTS H1 2022

Conference Call 25 August 2022

Disclaimer

This document is for informational purposes only. This document is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision and should not be considered as a recommendation by DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (the "Company") or any other person in relation to the Company. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer of the sale or purchase of securities or an invitation to purchase or tender for the Company. Securities of the Company shall not be offered or sold, in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Certain information in this document is based on management estimates. Such estimates have been made in good faith and represent the current beliefs of management. Management believes that such estimates are founded on reasonable grounds. However, by their nature, estimates may not be correct or complete. Accordingly, no representation or warranty (express or implied) is given that such estimates are correct or complete.

This document includes 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements are all statements which do not describe facts of the past but contain the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate", "assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and estimates of the Company, which might not occur at all or occur not as assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of future results or performances of the Company. The actual financial position and the actual results of the Company as well as the overall economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially from the expectations which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to the Company on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this document.

2

Executive summary

Portfolio highlights

Financial highlights

3

Executive Summary

REALize Potential

Asset

Management

Acquisitions

Financials

Processes

Guidance

  • New all-time high for sqm let in a half year period (c. 145,000 sqm), l-f-l rental growth of 0.9%
  • Market value of portfolio stable at over € 1.4bn (excl. Cielo)
  • Annualised contractual rent increased to € 80.6m from € 78.1m
  • EPRA-Vacancyreduced to 9.5%, while WALT remains fairly stable at 4.6 years
  • Further work on the institutionalisation of the portfolio: disposal of one asset in Bremen after the reporting date above book value
  • Average asset value up to € 22.4m (pro-forma sale of Bremen)
  • Focus on further disposals to create a sufficient liquidity cushion for refinancing purposes
  • Profit from the rental of real estate slightly lower at € 31.5m (-7.9%) due to reduced asset base
  • FFO(1) improved to € 20.8m (+7.1%)
  • Net-LTVmoderately increased to 51.4%(2) following the dividend pay-out
  • Average cost of debt remain low at 1.67% p.a.(3)
  • First sustainability report published in June
  • Reduction of general and administrative expenses by 8.0%
  • Guidance confirmed:
    • Rental income: € 78.0 - 80.0m
    • FFO(1): € 38.5 - 40.5m

4

  1. After taxes, before minorities
  2. Bond 19/24 covenant definition
  3. Nominal

Executive summary

Portfolio highlights

Financial highlights

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 05:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
01:18aDEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL EST : Half-Year Financial Report 2022
PU
01:08aDEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL EST : Präsentation Halbjahresergebnis 2022 (englisch)
PU
01:02aDEMIRE AG boosts Funds from Operations I to EUR 20.8 million
EQ
07/27Moody's Downgrades DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate with Negative Outlook
MT
07/20DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL EST : DEMIRE leases 56,000 sqm to IMOTEX in Neuss near Dü..
EQ
07/20DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Extends the Lease for A Commercial Property ..
CI
06/28DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL EST : EPRA Sustainability Report 2021
PU
05/19DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL EST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 18/05/2 : 30 CET/CEST - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Esta..
EQ
05/18DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL EST : Annual General Meeting approves all TOPs with clear..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 85,0 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
Net income 2022 73,0 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
Net Debt 2022 878 M 876 M 876 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 5,19%
Capitalization 357 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 7,15%
Chart DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,38 €
Average target price 4,90 €
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ingo Hartlief Chief Executive Officer
Tim Brückner Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Alexander Goepfert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Hölzle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kerstin Hennig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG-21.40%356
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.16%34 989
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.5.05%28 829
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.64%28 125
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.63%27 198
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED9.05%24 795