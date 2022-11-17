DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Quarterly financial report - DEMIRE_Interim_Report_9M_2022
11/17/2022 | 05:09am EST
INTERIM REPORT
1 JANUARY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
DEMIRE INTERIM REPORT
1 JANUARY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
HIGHLIGHTS 9M 2022
KEY EARNINGS FIGURES
30.8
in EUR million FFO I (after taxes,
before minority interests), compared to EUR 30.4 million in 9M 2021
KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS
51.2
in %
NET LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO 1 (NET LTV),
compared to 49.7% at the end of 2021
PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT
1.4
5.0
in EUR billion
in years
PORTFOLIO VALUE,
WALT,
unchanged compared
after 4.7 years
to year-end 2021
at year-end 2021
59.9
1.67
in EUR million
in % p.a.
RENTAL INCOME,
AVERAGE NOMINAL
compared to EUR 62.3 million
INTEREST COSTS,
in 9M 2021
stable compared
to year-end 2021
83.8 9.4
in EUR million
in %
ANNUALISED
EPRA VACANCY RATE 2,
RENTAL INCOME,
compared to 11.0%
compared to EUR 78.1 million
at year-end 2021
at year-end 2021
According to the definition of bond 19/24
Excl. properties held for sale and classified as a project development
5.87
4.9
194,840
in EUR
in %
in m 2
NET ASSET VALUE
LIKE-FOR-LIKE INCREASE
LETTING PERFORMANCE,
(PER SHARE, BASIC),
in annualised rental income
compared to 138,362 m²
compared to EUR 5.96
compared to -2.3%
in 9M 2021
at year-end 2021
in 9M 2021
DEMIRE
INTERIM REPORT1 1 JANUARY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Key for navigating the interim report:
Reference to table of contents
Reference to another page in the interim report
Reference to websites
CONTENTS
FOREWORD BY THE EXECUTIVE BOARD
2
DEMIRE AT A GLANCE
3
Key Group figures
4
Portfolio highlights
5
INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT
6
Overview
7
Economic report
10
Opportunities and risks
18
Subsequent events
18
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
19
Consolidated statement of income
20
Consolidated statement of
comprehensive income
21
Consolidated balance sheet
22
Consolidated statement of cash flows
24
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
26
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
27
IMPRINT
39
DEMIRE
INTERIM REPORT2 1 JANUARY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
FOREWORD BY THE EXECUTIVE BOARD
FOREWORD BY THE
EXECUTIVE BOARD
2
DEMIRE AT A GLANCE
3
INTERIM GROUP
MANAGEMENT REPORT
6
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
19
IMPRINT
39
Dear Shareholders, dear Readers,
DEMIRE provides consistency and stability in the face of challenging economic and geopolitical conditions. The economy and society are facing extraordinary challenges. The war in Ukraine is causing great human suffering and destruction and is affecting all areas of our lives. We are experiencing disrupted supply chains, volatile energy markets and turbulence in financial markets around the world. Inflation is back and it seems to be here to stay, at least in the short to medium term. The European Central Bank reacted by raising interest rates, the effectiveness of which will become apparent in the coming months. In the German real estate market, the changed interest rate landscape has already led to increased uncertainty.
Despite these developments, DEMIRE was once again able to demonstrate its resilience in the first nine months of 2022. Neither high inflation nor the geopolitical situation had any direct significant impact on the company's business development in the reporting period.
The Group's key performance indicators in the third quarter of 2022 are in some cases even above the level of the previous year. Particularly noteworthy is the high letting performance of almost 195,000 m². This is not only a new record for a nine- month period, but also reflects the success of our "REALize Potential" strategy. Although some of the leasing successes will not be reflected in the portfolio's key figures until the 2023 and 2024 financial years, the numerous contracts signed and renewals underline the resilience of DEMIRE's portfolio.
DEMIRE's key indicators improved overall in the first nine months of 2022.
Rental income totalled EUR 59.9 million (previous year: EUR 62.3 million) in line with expectations.
Profit from the rental of real estate developed similarly and amounted to EUR 47.7 million, compared to EUR 51.8 million in the same period of the previous year.
Funds from operations (FFO I, after taxes, before minority interests) increased 1.4% to EUR 30.8 million.
The rental performance of around 194,840 m² was a record for a nine-month period, primarily driven by large-scale rentals.
The like-for-like growth in annualised contractual rents was 4.9% compared to 30 September 2021. This significant increase is due to successful new lettings, including in the "LogPark" in Leipzig, and indexation of existing leases.
The EPRA Vacancy Rate1 fell to 9.4%; WALT rose to a historic high of 5.0 years as a result of the strong letting performance.
The NAV per share (basic) fell to EUR 5.87 compared to EUR 5.96 at the end of 2021 following the dividend payment.
The net loan-to-value ratio² (net LTV) increased to 51.2% (-20 basis points
compared to the previous quarter), primarily due to the dividend payment. As of the reporting date, liquidity remains healthy at EUR 95.6 million.
The average nominal financing costs remained unchanged at an attractive 1.67% p.a.; there will be no significant maturities until mid-2024.
One thing is already certain - in light of the war in Ukraine and high inflation rates, the macroeconomic situation will remain challenging until the end of the year and beyond. As a result, uncertainty on the property transaction markets is high, not least due to the upward trend in interest rates. Nevertheless, given the positive 2022 financial year to date, the Executive Board has confirmed the forecast for the full year: rental income is expected to be between EUR 78.0 million and EUR 80.0 million (2021: EUR 82.3 million) and FFO I (after tax, before minority interests) between EUR 38.5 million and EUR 40.5 million (2021: EUR 39.8 million).
Frankfurt am Main, 17 November 2022
Tim Brückner
(CEO)
(CFO)
Excl. properties held for sale and classified as a project development
According to the definition of bond 19/24
ASCHHEIM
DEMIRE
AT A GLANCE
Key Group figures
4
Portfolio highlights
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 10:08:06 UTC.