DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Quarterly financial report - DEMIRE_Interim_Report_9M_2022

Dear Shareholders, dear Readers,

DEMIRE provides consistency and stability in the face of challenging economic and geopolitical conditions. The economy and society are facing extraordinary challenges. The war in Ukraine is causing great human suffering and destruction and is affecting all areas of our lives. We are experiencing disrupted supply chains, volatile energy markets and turbulence in financial markets around the world. Inflation is back and it seems to be here to stay, at least in the short to medium term. The European Central Bank reacted by raising interest rates, the effectiveness of which will become apparent in the coming months. In the ­German real estate market, the changed interest rate landscape has already led to increased uncertainty.

Despite these developments, DEMIRE was once again able to demonstrate its resilience in the first nine months of 2022. Neither high inflation nor the geopolitical situation had any direct significant impact on the company's business development in the reporting period.

The Group's key performance indicators in the third quarter of 2022 are in some cases even above the level of the previous year. Particularly noteworthy is the high letting performance of almost 195,000 m². This is not only a new record for a nine- month period, but also reflects the success of our "REALize Potential" strategy. Although some of the leasing successes will not be reflected in the portfolio's key figures until the 2023 and 2024 financial years, the numerous contracts signed and renewals underline the resilience of DEMIRE's portfolio.

DEMIRE's key indicators improved overall in the first nine months of 2022.