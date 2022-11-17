Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMRE   DE000A0XFSF0

DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

(DMRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:30 2022-11-17 am EST
2.470 EUR   +6.47%
05:09aDemire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Quarterly financial report - DEMIRE_Interim_Report_9M_2022
PU
02:59aDemire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Presentation Interim Results 9M 2022
PU
01:39aDemire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : 9M 2022 Interim Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate : Quarterly financial report - DEMIRE_Interim_Report_9M_2022

11/17/2022 | 05:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERIM REPORT

1 JANUARY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

DEMIRE INTERIM REPORT

1 JANUARY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

HIGHLIGHTS 9M 2022

KEY EARNINGS FIGURES

30.8

in EUR million FFO I (after taxes,

before minority interests), compared to EUR 30.4 million in 9M 2021

KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

51.2

in %

NET LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO 1 (NET LTV),

compared to 49.7% at the end of 2021

PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT

1.4

5.0

in EUR billion

in years

PORTFOLIO VALUE,

WALT,

unchanged compared

after 4.7 years

to year-end 2021

at year-end 2021

59.9

1.67

in EUR million

in % p.a.

RENTAL INCOME,

AVERAGE NOMINAL

compared to EUR 62.3 million

INTEREST COSTS,

in 9M 2021

stable compared

to year-end 2021

83.8 9.4

in EUR million

in %

ANNUALISED

EPRA VACANCY RATE 2,

RENTAL INCOME,

compared to 11.0%

compared to EUR 78.1 million

at year-end 2021

at year-end 2021

  1. According to the definition of bond 19/24
  2. Excl. properties held for sale and classified as a project development

5.87

4.9

194,840

in EUR

in %

in m 2

NET ASSET VALUE

LIKE-FOR-LIKE INCREASE

LETTING PERFORMANCE,

(PER SHARE, BASIC),

in annualised rental income

compared to 138,362 m²

compared to EUR 5.96

compared to -2.3%

in 9M 2021

at year-end 2021

in 9M 2021

DEMIRE

INTERIM REPORT1 1 JANUARY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Key for navigating the interim report:

Reference to table of contents

Reference to another page in the interim report

Reference to websites

CONTENTS

FOREWORD BY THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

2

DEMIRE AT A GLANCE

3

Key Group figures

4

Portfolio highlights

5

INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT

6

Overview

7

Economic report

10

Opportunities and risks

18

Subsequent events

18

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

19

Consolidated statement of income

20

Consolidated statement of

comprehensive income

21

Consolidated balance sheet

22

Consolidated statement of cash flows

24

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

26

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

27

IMPRINT

39

DEMIRE

INTERIM REPORT2 1 JANUARY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

FOREWORD BY THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

FOREWORD BY THE

EXECUTIVE BOARD

2

DEMIRE AT A GLANCE

3

INTERIM GROUP

MANAGEMENT REPORT

6

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

19

IMPRINT

39

Dear Shareholders, dear Readers,

DEMIRE provides consistency and stability in the face of challenging economic and geopolitical conditions. The economy and society are facing extraordinary challenges. The war in Ukraine is causing great human suffering and destruction and is affecting all areas of our lives. We are experiencing disrupted supply chains, volatile energy markets and turbulence in financial markets around the world. Inflation is back and it seems to be here to stay, at least in the short to medium term. The European Central Bank reacted by raising interest rates, the effectiveness of which will become apparent in the coming months. In the ­German real estate market, the changed interest rate landscape has already led to increased uncertainty.

Despite these developments, DEMIRE was once again able to demonstrate its resilience in the first nine months of 2022. Neither high inflation nor the geopolitical situation had any direct significant impact on the company's business development in the reporting period.

The Group's key performance indicators in the third quarter of 2022 are in some cases even above the level of the previous year. Particularly noteworthy is the high letting performance of almost 195,000 m². This is not only a new record for a nine- month period, but also reflects the success of our "REALize Potential" strategy. Although some of the leasing successes will not be reflected in the portfolio's key figures until the 2023 and 2024 financial years, the numerous contracts signed and renewals underline the resilience of DEMIRE's portfolio.

DEMIRE's key indicators improved overall in the first nine months of 2022.

  • Rental income totalled EUR 59.9 million (previous year: EUR 62.3 million) in line with expectations.
  • Profit from the rental of real estate developed similarly and amounted to EUR 47.7 million, compared to EUR 51.8 million in the same period of the previous year.
  • Funds from operations (FFO I, after taxes, before minority interests) increased 1.4% to EUR 30.8 million.
  • The rental performance of around 194,840 m² was a record for a nine-month period, primarily driven by large-scale rentals.
  • The like-for-like growth in annualised contractual rents was 4.9% compared to 30 September 2021. This significant increase is due to successful new lettings, including in the "LogPark" in Leipzig, and indexation of existing leases.
  • The EPRA Vacancy Rate1 fell to 9.4%; WALT rose to a historic high of 5.0 years as a result of the strong letting performance.
  • The NAV per share (basic) fell to EUR 5.87 compared to EUR 5.96 at the end of 2021 following the dividend payment.
  • The net loan-to-value ratio² (net LTV) increased to 51.2% (-20 basis points
    compared­ to the previous quarter), primarily due to the dividend payment. As of the reporting date, liquidity remains healthy at EUR 95.6 million.
  • The average nominal financing costs remained unchanged at an attractive 1.67% p.a.; there will be no significant maturities until mid-2024.

One thing is already certain - in light of the war in Ukraine and high inflation rates, the macroeconomic situation will remain challenging until the end of the year and beyond. As a result, uncertainty on the property transaction markets is high, not least due to the upward trend in interest rates. Nevertheless, given the positive 2022 financial year to date, the Executive Board has confirmed the forecast for the full year: rental income is expected to be between EUR 78.0 million and EUR 80.0 million (2021: EUR 82.3 million) and FFO I (after tax, before minority interests) between EUR 38.5 million and EUR 40.5 million (2021: EUR 39.8 million).

Frankfurt am Main, 17 November 2022

Tim Brückner

(CEO)

(CFO)

  1. Excl. properties held for sale and classified as a project development
  2. According to the definition of bond 19/24

ASCHHEIM

DEMIRE

AT A GLANCE

Key Group figures

4

Portfolio highlights

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 10:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
05:09aDemire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Est : Quarterly financial report - DEMIRE_Interim_Report_..
PU
02:59aDemire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Est : Presentation Interim Results 9M 2022
PU
01:39aDemire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Est : 9M 2022 Interim Statement
PU
01:32aDEMIRE achieves letting record and increases FFO I in 9M 2022
EQ
01:32aDEMIRE AG may buy back a portion of its 1.875% Senior Notes 2019/2024 in the Open Marke..
EQ
11/11Julius Stinauer named new Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance at DEMIRE
EQ
11/10Afr : DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publicat..
EQ
11/08DEMIRE brings NEW YORKER to the city centre of Wismar
EQ
09/22DEMIRE wins Premier Inn for Kassel's Kurfürsten Galerie
EQ
09/19DEMIRE receives EPRA Gold and Silver Awards in recognition of financial and sustainabil..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 82,0 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
Net income 2022 29,6 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net Debt 2022 788 M 820 M 820 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,36x
Yield 2022 9,17%
Capitalization 245 M 255 M 255 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,32 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ingo Hartlief Chief Executive Officer
Tim Brückner Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Alexander Goepfert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Hölzle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kerstin Hennig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG-46.05%255
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.96%34 350
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.61%30 075
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.13%27 920
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.13%26 443
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.34%22 058