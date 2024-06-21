EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
DEMIRE further postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 further postponed due to pending restructuring of its corporate bond

Langen, 21 June 2024. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) ("Company") announces that the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023, last scheduled for 27 June 2024, as well as the publication of the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2024 is postponed due to the still outstanding restructuring of its unsecured corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2YPAK1). The Company will inform the capital market of the new publication date in accordance with capital market regulations.

Contact:
Julius Stinauer MRICS
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag


