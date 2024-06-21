EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

21-Jun-2024

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DEMIRE further postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 further postponed due to pending restructuring of its corporate bond

Langen, 21 June 2024. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) ("Company") announces that the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023, last scheduled for 27 June 2024, as well as the publication of the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2024 is postponed due to the still outstanding restructuring of its unsecured corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2YPAK1). The Company will inform the capital market of the new publication date in accordance with capital market regulations.

Julius Stinauer MRICSHead of Investor Relations & Corporate FinanceDEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AGTelefon: +49 6103 372 4944Email: stinauer@demire.ag