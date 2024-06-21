DEMIRE further postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 further postponed due to pending restructuring of its corporate bond
June 21, 2024 at 02:16 pm EDT
Share
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
DEMIRE further postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 further postponed due to pending restructuring of its corporate bond
21-Jun-2024 / 20:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
DEMIRE further postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 further postponed due to pending restructuring of its corporate bond
Langen, 21 June 2024. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) ("Company") announces that the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023, last scheduled for 27 June 2024, as well as the publication of the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2024 is postponed due to the still outstanding restructuring of its unsecured corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2YPAK1). The Company will inform the capital market of the new publication date in accordance with capital market regulations.
Contact:
Julius Stinauer MRICS
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag
End of Inside Information
21-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone:
+49 6103 37249-0
Fax:
+49 6103 37249-11
E-mail:
ir@demire.ag
Internet:
www.demire.ag
ISIN:
DE000A0XFSF0
WKN:
A0XFSF
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG is a Germany-based commercial real estate company. The Company focuses on office, retail and logistics real estate and owns approximately 70 commercial properties with rentable building space in medium-sized cities and locations bordering metropolitan areas across Germany, such as in the Munich, Freiburg, Rostock, Stuttgart, Cologne, Leverkusen, Dusseldorf, Bonn, Wuppertal, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig and Dresden areas. The core business activities of the Company are the acquisition, the management and the rental of commercial real estate and their further development, for example, through modification, modernization or expansion and active portfolio management.