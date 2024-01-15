EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

DEMIRE lets 28,000 m² in Eschborn and Freiburg



15.01.2024

Langen, Germany, 15 January 2024. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has signed leases for a total of around 28,000 m² with an annualised contractual rent of EUR 3.4 million in its properties in Eschborn and Freiburg at the end of 2023.

In Eschborn, DEMIRE extended the lease agreement with the Institute for Federal Real Estate (BImA) for the entire rental space of around 18,900 m² by five years. The building, which was constructed in the 1970s and has been largely refurbished, will continue to be used in its entirety by the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA).

The district of Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald is expanding its rental space in Freiburg to a total of around 9,100 m². In addition to a lease extension of around 4,400 m², DEMIRE has leased around 4,700 m² to the district for the first time. Both leases run for eleven years. The listed building from the 1970s, a former Telekom property, is exclusively let to public tenants with its approximately 22,600 m².

In DEMIRE's portfolio, a total of around 18% of the contractual rent comes from public administration bodies. This makes the public sector by far the most important tenant for DEMIRE.

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across Germany. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 September 2023, DEMIRE's portfolio comprises 60 assets with a lettable space of approx. 0.861 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to approximately EUR 1.4 billion as of 30 September 2023.

The portfolio's focus is on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties resulting in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation.

DEMIRE aims to expand its portfolio significantly in the medium term. The company focuses on assets contributing strongly to the FFO and properties with the potential for additional value creation. Properties that are not in line with this strategy will be sold. DEMIRE is being further developed operationally and procedurally with numerous measures. The company plans to enhance its operating performance through cost discipline as well as an active asset and portfolio management approach.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Julius StinauerHead of Investor Relations & Corporate FinanceDEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AGTelefon: +49 6103 372 4944Email: stinauer@demire.ag