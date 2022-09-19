Advanced search
DEMIRE receives EPRA Gold and Silver Awards in recognition of financial and sustainability reporting

09/19/2022 | 01:02am EDT
EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Study results
DEMIRE receives EPRA Gold and Silver Awards in recognition of financial and sustainability reporting

19.09.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

DEMIRE receives EPRA Gold and Silver Awards in recognition of financial and sustainability reporting

Langen, 19 September 2022.  DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has been presented with Gold and Silver Awards by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), the association representing Europe’s publicly listed property companies, in recognition of the transparency and quality of its financial and sustainability reporting.

DEMIRE again received the EPRA Gold Award for the reporting standards of its annual report. EPRA also evaluated DEMIRE’s sustainability report for the first time and presented it with the Silver Award in its very first year. This also meant that DEMIRE won an award for “Most Improved Annual Report” for the clear communication of its sustainability targets. 

The aim of the Brussels-based non-profit organisation is to develop recommendations and criteria in order to establish European standards for the financial and sustainability reporting of property companies. The newly introduced category for “Most Improved Annual Report” acknowledges the exceptional performance of property companies that adopt the EPRA recommendations for consistent sustainability reporting for the first time.

Ingo Hartlief, CEO of DEMIRE AG, commented: “Transparency and sustainability are at the heart of what we do. By collecting this data, DEMIRE is establishing an important starting point for the further optimisation of its portfolio in line with sustainability criteria.” Tim Brückner, CFO of DEMIRE AG, added: “We are delighted to have been honoured with these EPRA Gold and Silver Awards. This acknowledgement of our sustainability report in its very first year serves to document the efforts we are making in this area.”

*****

 

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE – REALize Potential

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 31 December 2021, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 64 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to so approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

The portfolio focuses on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation and expects the portfolio to grow significantly in the medium term. As it expands its portfolio, DEMIRE is concentrating on FFO-strong assets with potential and, at the same time, disposing of properties that are not in line with its strategy. DEMIRE is taking several steps to further the development of its operations and processes. Next to cost consciousness, the operating performance is set to improve through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Contact:
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Phone: +49 6103 372 490
Email: ir@demire.ag

19.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im „the eleven“
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1444795

 
End of News EQS News Service

1444795  19.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444795&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
