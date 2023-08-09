EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

DEMIRE revaluates portfolio as of June 30, 2023 due to general market environment



09-Aug-2023 / 18:37 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc notification

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MMVO)



Langen, 9 August 2023. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) ("DEMIRE" or the "Company") has decided, against the backdrop of current developments on the real estate markets and in order to create additional transparency, to have an additional intra-year valuation of the Company's investment properties performed as of the reporting date of 30 June 2023.

The valuation of the company's investment properties is currently being carried out by the external appraiser Savills. Based on a draft valuation, the Company currently expects that the fair value of the investment properties (like-for-like) as of 30 June 2023 is expected to decrease by 5.5% to 6.0%, or EUR 52 million to EUR 57 million, compared to year-end 2022.

The currently expected decline in the value of investment properties has no impact on the rental income and Funds from Operations I guidance by the Company for the 2023 financial year. The Company continues to expect rental income of EUR 74.5 million to EUR 76.5 million and Funds from Operations I (FFO I after tax, before minorities) of EUR 33 million to EUR 35 million for the 2023 financial year.

The publication of DEMIRE's half-year financial report is scheduled for 4 September 2023.

Julius StinauerHead of Investor Relations & Corporate FinanceDEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AGTelefon: +49 6103 372 4944Email: stinauer@demire.ag