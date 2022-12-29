EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate

DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million



29-Dec-2022 / 22:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million Langen, 29 December 2022. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) sells the LogPark logistics property in Leipzig, held by its majority subsidiary, to a German institutional investor for around EUR 121 million. The LogPark has a lettable area of around 159,000 m². The sale takes place after successful repositioning of the property by DEMIRE.

Contact:

Julius Stinauer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944

