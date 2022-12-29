Advanced search
    DMRE   DE000A0XFSF0

DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

(DMRE)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-12-29 am EST
2.220 EUR   -1.33%
04:47pDEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million
EQ
12/14Demire Management Chair to Step Down; Successor Named
MT
12/14Change In Leadership At Demire : Ingo Hartlief to leave at year's end, Alexander Goepfert succeeding as Chairman of the Management Board – AXA manager Ralf Bongers joins the management team as of April
EQ
DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million

12/29/2022 | 04:47pm EST
DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million
DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million

29-Dec-2022 / 22:45 CET/CEST
DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million

Langen, 29 December 2022. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) sells the LogPark logistics property in Leipzig, held by its majority subsidiary, to a German institutional investor for around EUR 121 million. The LogPark has a lettable area of around 159,000 m². The sale takes place after successful repositioning of the property by DEMIRE.


Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag

Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im &#8222;the eleven“
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1523107

 
Financials
Sales 2022 82,0 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
Net income 2022 33,0 M 35,1 M 35,1 M
Net Debt 2022 788 M 840 M 840 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,24x
Yield 2022 6,31%
Capitalization 234 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 7,15%
Chart DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,22 €
Average target price 3,17 €
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ingo Hartlief Chief Executive Officer
Tim Brückner Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Alexander Goepfert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Hölzle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kerstin Hennig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG-47.67%252
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.21%39 113
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.10%31 839
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.11.32%28 857
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.97%26 369
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.34%22 130