|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million
29-Dec-2022 / 22:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million
Langen, 29 December 2022. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) sells the LogPark logistics property in Leipzig, held by its majority subsidiary, to a German institutional investor for around EUR 121 million. The LogPark has a lettable area of around 159,000 m². The sale takes place after successful repositioning of the property by DEMIRE.
Contact
:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag
29-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im „the eleven“
|
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1523107
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1523107 29-Dec-2022 CET/CEST