DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

(DMRE)
PRESS RELEASE : DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE buys back 259,729 treasury shares in the course of its public share purchase offer to buy back shares

01/11/2021 | 01:16am EST
 DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Share 
Buyback 
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE buys back 259,729 
treasury shares in the course of its public share purchase offer to buy back 
shares 
 
2021-01-11 / 07:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES 
OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER 
JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY 
APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT 
NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.* 
 
*DEMIRE buys back 259,729* *treasury shares in the course of its public 
share purchase offer to buy back shares* 
 
Langen, 11 January 2021 - In the course of the voluntary public share 
purchase offer to buy back shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate 
AG (WKN A0XFSF / ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) (the "Company") announced on 8 December 
2020 at 17:59 (CET), the Company buys back in total 259,729 shares that have 
been tendered to the Company for buyback during the period to accept the 
offer. 
 
The share purchase offer to buy back shares of the Company related to the 
acquisition of up to 1,000,000 shares of the Company. 
 
Since the total number of shares, that have been tendered to the Company for 
buyback during the period to accept the offer, does not exceed this maximum 
number of the offer, the declarations of acceptance will be entirely 
considered for all shares that have been tendered to the Company. Thus, the 
allotment ratio amounts to 100 %. 
 
The shares tendered and accepted for buyback are expected to be transferred 
from the customer accounts by the custodian banks against payment of the 
offer price until 11 January 2021. 
 
After completion of the transaction, the Company will hold - taking into 
consideration the 2,004,999 treasury shares already held previously - a 
total number of 2,264,728 treasury shares corresponding to approximately 
2.10 % of the Company's current share capital. 
 
*IMPORTANT NOTICE: * 
This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United 
States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan. This 
announcement is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, 
any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located an any 
locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, 
publication, availability or use would be contrary to applicable law or 
regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such 
jurisdiction. 
 
Neither this release nor its content may be published, dispatched, 
distributed or disseminated within the United States of America, and in each 
case neither by means of utilization of any postal service nor by any other 
means or instruments of business communication between single states or 
foreign trade or any facilities of a national stock exchange of the United 
States of America. This includes, among others, submission by fax, 
electronic post, telex, telephone and the internet. Copies of this 
announcement or any other documents related to this announcement may also 
not be distributed or submitted to or within the United States of America. 
 
This release does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation 
of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the United States of 
America, in the Federal Republic of Germany or in any other jurisdiction. 
 
*Contact:* 
Michael Tegeder 
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance 
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG 
Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 372 49 44 
Email: tegeder@demire.ag 
 
2021-01-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG 
             Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven' 
             63225 Langen (Hessen) 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 6103 37249-0 
Fax:         +49 6103 37249-11 
E-mail:      ir@demire.ag 
Internet:    www.demire.ag 
ISIN:        DE000A0XFSF0 
WKN:         A0XFSF 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, 
             Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1159205 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159205 2021-01-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

