PRESS RELEASE : DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE buys back 259,729 treasury shares in the course of its public share purchase offer to buy back shares

*DEMIRE buys back 259,729* *treasury shares in the course of its public
share purchase offer to buy back shares*
Langen, 11 January 2021 - In the course of the voluntary public share
purchase offer to buy back shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate
AG (WKN A0XFSF / ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) (the "Company") announced on 8 December
2020 at 17:59 (CET), the Company buys back in total 259,729 shares that have
been tendered to the Company for buyback during the period to accept the
offer.
The share purchase offer to buy back shares of the Company related to the
acquisition of up to 1,000,000 shares of the Company.
Since the total number of shares, that have been tendered to the Company for
buyback during the period to accept the offer, does not exceed this maximum
number of the offer, the declarations of acceptance will be entirely
considered for all shares that have been tendered to the Company. Thus, the
allotment ratio amounts to 100 %.
The shares tendered and accepted for buyback are expected to be transferred
from the customer accounts by the custodian banks against payment of the
offer price until 11 January 2021.
After completion of the transaction, the Company will hold - taking into
consideration the 2,004,999 treasury shares already held previously - a
total number of 2,264,728 treasury shares corresponding to approximately
2.10 % of the Company's current share capital.
*Contact:*
Michael Tegeder
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 372 49 44
Email: tegeder@demire.ag
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
