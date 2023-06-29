DeNA Co., Ltd.

Corporate Governance Report

The following is an unofficial English translation of the Japanese original text of the Corporate Governance Report of DeNA Co., Ltd., which has been submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. DeNA Co., Ltd. provides this translation for reference and convenience purposes only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Last Update: June 29, 2023

DeNA Co., Ltd.

Shingo Okamura, President & CEO

Contact: IR Dept.

Securities Code: 2432

https://dena.com/intl/

The following is an overview of corporate governance at DeNA Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "DeNA").

Basic Approach to Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and

Other Basic Information

1. Basic Approach

The DeNA Group mission is "We delight people beyond their wildest dreams." Included in this mission is the goal of the Group to bring delight and joy to each and every customer, beyond their imagination, and create a world where people's individuality can shine.

The DeNA Group will embody its mission through appropriate dialogue and cooperation with a variety of stakeholders including customers, partners, employees, shareholders, and regional society. The DeNA Group will continue to establish and enhance effective corporate governance and aim to continuously maximize its corporate value.

[Reasons for Not Implementing Certain Principles of Corporate Governance Code] [Updated]

(Principle 5.2)

Establishing and Disclosing Business Strategy and Business Plan

Action to Implement Management that is Conscious of Cost of Capital and Stock Price

The DeNA Group regards continuing growth of its corporate value to be the most important management priority, while also considering ROE. Therefore, the Group views such indicators as revenue, operating profit, and EPS, etc. to be important management indicators, and engages in initiatives in line with each business characteristics and phases. The Company's business is focused a range of internet services. As the market conditions and business environment for these services change extremely rapidly, forecasting market changes in the mid-to-long term is difficult. The Company therefore does not set specific target dates or numerical targets for the above indicators, but instead provides updates on material business matters and developments at its annual shareholders' meetings and in its quarterly financial announcement.

At present the Company is in the first 3 years of the mid to long term strategy began in fiscal year 2021. The Company engaged in efforts to further grow the strengthened business portfolio in fiscal year 2022 and is enhancing the earnings base to achieve the structural shift for the Serve approach to contribute about the same level of profit as the Entertain approach. Refer to the "FY2022 Operating Results" materials on the Company's website for investor relations (https://dena.com/intl/investors/) for more details about various initiatives to

- 1 -