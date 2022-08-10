DeNA : FY2022Q1 Consolidated Financial Results

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

The Company aims to achieve a year-on-year increase in revenue and operating profit with the exception of one-off gains and losses.

1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position

(1) Overview of Operating Results

The Group has made efforts to enhance corporate value over the mid to long term by working to form an earnings base on the two approaches of working to entertain and to serve and by evolving into a new kind of tech company, including encouraging synergy between the two approaches. The Group has also been working to establish an even stronger business portfolio.

During the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), revenue was ¥34,773 million, up 2.1% year-on-year. While revenue decreased year-on-year in the Game Business, the Sports Business recovered and the Live Streaming Business grew.

Cost of sales was ¥17,412 million, up 9.0% year-on-year. Commission fees, etc., which fluctuate in line with the performance of the Live Streaming Business and the Game Business, etc. primarily increased.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were ¥13,817 million, up 4.1% year-on-year. Sales promotion expenses and advertising expenses increased primarily for the Live Streaming Business, while outsourcing expenses and commission fees declined, reflecting the performance of the Game Business.

Other income, net was ¥420 million, compared to ¥665 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year. Share of loss of associates accounted for using the equity method was ¥189 million, compared with share of profit

of associates accounted for using the equity method of ¥9,403 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The main factors of the year-on-year fluctuation included the performance trends of Cygames, Inc., a major associate accounted for using the equity method, as well as the recording of a one-time gain from the capital increase of Mobility Technologies Co., Ltd. through a third-party allotment in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

As a result, revenue of the DeNA Group was ¥34,773 million, up 2.1% year-on-year, operating profit was ¥3,964 million, down 27.5% year-on-year, profit before tax was ¥10,697 million, down 39.3% year-on-year, and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was ¥7,144 million, down 50.6% year-on-year.

Business performance by segment is as follows.

Game Business

Revenue of the Game Business was ¥15,774 million, down 15.9% year-on-year, and segment profit was ¥1,712 million, down 48.5% year-on-year.

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, both revenue and profit decreased as operations were centered on existing titles and virtual currency consumption decreased year-on-year. To strengthen the earnings base, in addition to the release of new titles, the Company continues to strive to make the cost structure more robust and optimize fixed costs. Sports Business

Revenue of the Sports Business was ¥7,931 million, up 36.3% year-on-year, and segment profit was ¥2,579 million, up 151.7% year-on-year.

Although the current situation still requires close attention to COVID-19 trends, the performance of the Sports Business recovered significantly compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, during which the number of spectators had to be restricted.

3) Live Streaming Business

Revenue of the Live Streaming Business was ¥9,647 million, up 21.4% year-on-year, and segment loss was ¥188 million, compared with segment profit of ¥1,640 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, Pococha continued to perform solidly in Japan. In addition, the global Pococha service as well as the anime character live streaming service IRIAM saw good usage trends. The Company made proactive growth investments in these areas.

