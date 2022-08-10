DeNA : FY2022Q1 Consolidated Financial Results

The following information was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese as it contains timely disclosure materials to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This English translation is for your convenience only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 12, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors, analysts and the press)
(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
Consolidated Operating Results Revenue
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
34,773
2.1
June 30, 2022
Three months ended
34,054
13.4
June 30, 2021
(% changes from the previous corresponding period)
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit for the period
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
3,964
(27.5)
10,697
(39.3)
7,505
(48.7)
5,471
(56.5)
17,626
21.9
14,641
48.4
Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2021
Profit for the period
attributable to
owners of the parent
Millions of yen
%
7,144
(50.6)
14,455
46.0
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
income for the period
per share
per share
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
2,950
(83.7)
60.27
60.21
18,056
(1.4)
119.81
119.61
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Total equity
Ratio of equity
attributable to
attributable to
owners of the parent
owners of the parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
334,408
243,729
238,634
71.4
As of March 31,
340,570
244,907
240,626
70.7
2022
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
End of 1st
End of 2nd
End of 3rd
End of
Total
quarter
quarter
quarter
year
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
―
0.00
―
39.00
39.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
―
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
―
―
―
―
(Forecast)
(Notes) 1. Revisions to recently announced dividend forecast: No
2. The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 has not been determined at this time.
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 cannot be provided due to the difficulty of reasonably and accurately estimating the figures. However, the Company aims to achieve a year-on-year increase in revenue and operating profit with the exception of one-off gains and losses. For the major factors related to performance that are expected to impact the trends of each business, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position (1) Overview of Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 (Outlook for Fiscal 2022)," in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 [IFRS]," announced on May 10, 2022.
* Notes
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): No
Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of Shares Issued (common stock)
Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasurystock):
As of June 30, 2022
130,210,945 shares
As of March 31, 2022
130,210,945 shares
2) Total number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:
As of June 30, 2022
11,670,305 shares
3)
As of March 31, 2022
11,674,919 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2022
118,538,321 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
120,642,250 shares
(Note) The 186,479 shares of the Company's stock owned by the Stock Grant ESOP Trust account are included in the "Total number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period" as of June 30, 2022, and the 191,158 shares of the Company's stock owned by the same trust account are included in the "Total number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period" as of March 31, 2022.
This report of quarterly consolidated financial results is outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or accounting auditor.
Explanation of the Proper Use of Financial Results Forecast and Other Notes
(1) Consolidated Financial Results Forecast
The forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. They are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts, and actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
(2) Dividend Forecast
The Company plans to set the cash dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 considering the overall progress in performance and other factors, and promptly announce said expected dividend amount.
(3) Method of Obtaining Supplementary Briefing Material on Financial Results
The Company is planning to hold a briefing session for institutional investors, analysts and the press on August 10, 2022. The briefing materials for this session are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website after the timely disclosure of the Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 on the same date. In addition, videos and primary Q&A of the briefing session are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website at a later date shortly thereafter.
Appendix
1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position
2
(1)
Overview of Operating Results
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position and Cash Flows
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information
4
2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes
5
(1)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
5
(2)
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
7
(3)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
8
(4)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
9
(5)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
10
(6)
Notes on Going Concern Assumption
11
(7)
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
11
1. Segment information
11
2. Earnings per share
14
3. Significant subsequent events
14
1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position
(1) Overview of Operating Results
The Group has made efforts to enhance corporate value over the mid to long term by working to form an earnings base on the two approaches of working to entertain and to serve and by evolving into a new kind of tech company, including encouraging synergy between the two approaches. The Group has also been working to establish an even stronger business portfolio.
During the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), revenue was ¥34,773 million, up 2.1% year-on-year. While revenue decreased year-on-year in the Game Business, the Sports Business recovered and the Live Streaming Business grew.
Cost of sales was ¥17,412 million, up 9.0% year-on-year. Commission fees, etc., which fluctuate in line with the performance of the Live Streaming Business and the Game Business, etc. primarily increased.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were ¥13,817 million, up 4.1% year-on-year. Sales promotion expenses and advertising expenses increased primarily for the Live Streaming Business, while outsourcing expenses and commission fees declined, reflecting the performance of the Game Business.
Other income, net was ¥420 million, compared to ¥665 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year. Share of loss of associates accounted for using the equity method was ¥189 million, compared with share of profit
of associates accounted for using the equity method of ¥9,403 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The main factors of the year-on-year fluctuation included the performance trends of Cygames, Inc., a major associate accounted for using the equity method, as well as the recording of a one-time gain from the capital increase of Mobility Technologies Co., Ltd. through a third-party allotment in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
As a result, revenue of the DeNA Group was ¥34,773 million, up 2.1% year-on-year, operating profit was ¥3,964 million, down 27.5% year-on-year, profit before tax was ¥10,697 million, down 39.3% year-on-year, and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was ¥7,144 million, down 50.6% year-on-year.
Business performance by segment is as follows.
Game Business
Revenue of the Game Business was ¥15,774 million, down 15.9% year-on-year, and segment profit was ¥1,712 million, down 48.5% year-on-year.
During the three months ended June 30, 2022, both revenue and profit decreased as operations were centered on existing titles and virtual currency consumption decreased year-on-year. To strengthen the earnings base, in addition to the release of new titles, the Company continues to strive to make the cost structure more robust and optimize fixed costs.
Sports Business
Revenue of the Sports Business was ¥7,931 million, up 36.3% year-on-year, and segment profit was ¥2,579 million, up 151.7% year-on-year.
Although the current situation still requires close attention to COVID-19 trends, the performance of the Sports Business recovered significantly compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, during which the number of spectators had to be restricted.
3) Live Streaming Business
Revenue of the Live Streaming Business was ¥9,647 million, up 21.4% year-on-year, and segment loss was ¥188 million, compared with segment profit of ¥1,640 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year.
During the three months ended June 30, 2022, Pococha continued to perform solidly in Japan. In addition, the global Pococha service as well as the anime character live streaming service IRIAM saw good usage trends. The Company made proactive growth investments in these areas.
