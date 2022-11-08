DeNA : FY2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Results

The following information was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese as it contains timely disclosure materials to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This English translation is for your convenience only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [IFRS] November 8, 2022 Company name: DeNA Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2432 URL: https://dena.com/intl/ Representative: Shingo Okamura, President & CEO Contact: Takaaki Otani, Head of the Corporate Unit Phone: +81-3-6758-7200 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 9, 2022 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors, analysts and the press) (Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% changes from the previous corresponding period) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit for the period Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended 71,223 4.6 7,076 (47.0) 16,347 (41.3) 11,532 (49.9) September 30, 2022 Six months ended 68,085 (1.0) 13,345 (36.2) 27,834 6.7 22,997 15.5 September 30, 2021 Profit for the period Total comprehensive Basic earnings Diluted earnings attributable to income for the period per share per share owners of the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Yen Six months ended 11,090 (51.1) 6,967 (50.7) 94.22 94.13 September 30, 2022 Six months ended 22,684 18.4 14,144 (66.6) 189.82 189.59 September 30, 2021 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total equity Ratio of equity Total assets Total equity attributable to attributable to owners of the parent owners of the parent Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of September 30, 352,271 244,818 237,479 67.4 2022 As of March 31, 340,570 244,907 240,626 70.7 2022

2. Dividends Dividends per share End of 1st End of 2nd End of 3rd End of Total quarter quarter quarter year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended ― 0.00 ― 39.00 39.00 March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending ― 0.00 March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 ― ― ― (Forecast) (Notes) 1. Revisions to recently announced dividend forecast: No 2. The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 has not been determined at this time. 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 cannot be provided due to the difficulty of reasonably and accurately estimating the figures. However, the Company aims to achieve a year-on-year increase in revenue and operating profit with the exception of one-off gains and losses. For the major factors related to performance that are expected to impact the trends of each business, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position (1) Overview of Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 (Outlook for Fiscal 2022)," in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 [IFRS]," announced on May 10, 2022. * Notes Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): Yes Added: 1 (DATA HORIZON CO., LTD.) Excluded: None Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Number of Shares Issued (common stock) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock): As of September 30, 2022 130,210,945 shares As of March 31, 2022 130,210,945 shares 2) Total number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period: As of September 30, 2022 14,368,805 shares As of March 31, 2022 11,674,919 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period: Six months ended September 30, 2022 117,699,544 shares Six months ended September 30, 2021 119,500,509 shares (Note) The 186,479 shares of the Company's stock owned by the Stock Grant ESOP Trust account are included in the "Total number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period" as of September 30, 2022, and the 191,158 shares of the Company's stock owned by the same trust account are included in the "Total number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period" as of March 31, 2022. This report of quarterly consolidated financial results is outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or accounting auditor.

Explanation of the Proper Use of Financial Results Forecast and Other Notes

(1) Consolidated Financial Results Forecast

The forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. They are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts, and actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. (2) Dividend Forecast The Company plans to set the cash dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 considering the overall progress in performance and other factors, and promptly announce said expected dividend amount. (3) Method of Obtaining Supplementary Briefing Material on Financial Results The Company is planning to hold a briefing session for institutional investors, analysts and the press on November 8, 2022. The briefing materials for this session are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website after the timely disclosure of the Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 on the same date. In addition, videos and primary Q&A of the briefing session are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website at a later date shortly thereafter.

Appendix 1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position 2 (1) Overview of Operating Results 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position and Cash Flows 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information 4 2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes 5 (1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 5 (2) Condensed Consolidated Income Statement 7 (3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 8 (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 9 (5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 10 (6) Notes on Going Concern Assumption 11 (7) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 11 1. Segment information 11 2. Earnings per share 14 3. Significant subsequent events 14 - 1 -