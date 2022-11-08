DeNA : FY2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Results

The following information was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese as it contains timely disclosure materials to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This English translation is for your convenience only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 9, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors, analysts and the press)
(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% changes from the previous corresponding period)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit for the period
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended
71,223
4.6
7,076
(47.0)
16,347
(41.3)
11,532
(49.9)
September 30, 2022
Six months ended
68,085
(1.0)
13,345
(36.2)
27,834
6.7
22,997
15.5
September 30, 2021
Profit for the period
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
attributable to
income for the period
per share
per share
owners of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
Six months ended
11,090
(51.1)
6,967
(50.7)
94.22
94.13
September 30, 2022
Six months ended
22,684
18.4
14,144
(66.6)
189.82
189.59
September 30, 2021
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total equity
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to
attributable to
owners of the parent
owners of the parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of September 30,
352,271
244,818
237,479
67.4
2022
As of March 31,
340,570
244,907
240,626
70.7
2022
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
End of 1st
End of 2nd
End of 3rd
End of
Total
quarter
quarter
quarter
year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
―
0.00
―
39.00
39.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
―
0.00
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
―
―
―
(Forecast)
(Notes) 1. Revisions to recently announced dividend forecast: No
2. The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 has not been determined at this time.
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 cannot be provided due to the difficulty of reasonably and accurately estimating the figures. However, the Company aims to achieve a year-on-year increase in revenue and operating profit with the exception of one-off gains and losses. For the major factors related to performance that are expected to impact the trends of each business, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position (1) Overview of Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 (Outlook for Fiscal 2022)," in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 [IFRS]," announced on May 10, 2022.
* Notes
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): Yes
Added: 1 (DATA HORIZON CO., LTD.)
Excluded: None
Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of Shares Issued (common stock)
Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
As of September 30, 2022
130,210,945 shares
As of March 31, 2022
130,210,945 shares
2) Total number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:
As of September 30, 2022
14,368,805 shares
As of March 31, 2022
11,674,919 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Six months ended September 30, 2022
117,699,544 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2021
119,500,509 shares
(Note) The 186,479 shares of the Company's stock owned by the Stock Grant ESOP Trust account are included in the "Total number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period" as of September 30, 2022, and the 191,158 shares of the Company's stock owned by the same trust account are included in the "Total number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period" as of March 31, 2022.
This report of quarterly consolidated financial results is outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or accounting auditor.
Explanation of the Proper Use of Financial Results Forecast and Other Notes
(1) Consolidated Financial Results Forecast
The forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. They are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts, and actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
(2) Dividend Forecast
The Company plans to set the cash dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 considering the overall progress in performance and other factors, and promptly announce said expected dividend amount.
Appendix
1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position
2
(1)
Overview of Operating Results
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position and Cash Flows
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information
4
2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes
5
(1)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
5
(2)
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
7
(3)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
8
(4)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
9
(5)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
10
(6)
Notes on Going Concern Assumption
11
(7)
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
11
1. Segment information
11
2. Earnings per share
14
3. Significant subsequent events
14
- 1 -
1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position
(1) Overview of Operating Results
The Group has made efforts to enhance corporate value over the mid to long term by working to form an earnings base on the two approaches of working to entertain and to serve and by evolving into a new kind of tech company, including encouraging synergy between the two approaches. The Group has also been working to establish an even stronger business portfolio.
During the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022), revenue was ¥71,223 million, up 4.6% year-on-year. While revenue decreased year-on-year in the Game Business, the Sports Business recovered and the Live Streaming Business grew.
Cost of sales was ¥35,834 million, up 11.6% year-on-year. In addition to an increase in commission fees, which fluctuate in line with the performance of the Live Streaming Business and the Game Business, etc., personnel expenses increased due to the release of new game titles since the six months ended September 30, 2021. In addition, expenses for the recovery of the Sports Business and new consolidation of DATA HORIZON CO., LTD. increased.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were ¥28,817 million, up 2.0% year-on-year. Sales promotion expenses and advertising expenses increased primarily for the Live Streaming Business, while commission fees declined, reflecting the performance of the Game Business.
Other income, net was ¥505 million, compared to ¥5,605 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year. In the same period of the previous fiscal year, other income included a gain on step acquisitions due to the acquisition of all the shares of IRIAM Inc., as well as compensation for loss mainly due to the suspension of operations of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars Baseball Club, Inc.
Share of profit of associates accounted for using the equity method was ¥604 million, down 95.1% year-on-year. The main factors of the year-on-year fluctuation included the performance trends of Cygames, Inc., a major associate accounted for using the equity method, as well as the recording of a one-time gain from the capital increase of Mobility Technologies Co., Ltd. through a third-party allotment in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
As a result, revenue of the DeNA Group was ¥71,223 million, up 4.6% year-on-year, operating profit was ¥7,076 million, down 47.0% year-on-year, profit before tax was ¥16,347 million, down 41.3% year-on-year, and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was ¥11,090 million, down 51.1% year-on-year.
Business performance by segment is as follows.
Further, from the six months ended September 30, 2022, the segment previously reported as the "Healthcare Business" has been changed to the "Healthcare & Medical Business."
Game Business
Revenue of the Game Business was ¥32,700 million, down 15.7% year-on-year, and segment profit was ¥4,014 million, down 37.3% year-on-year.
During the six months ended September 30, 2022, both revenue and profit decreased as operations were centered on existing titles and virtual currency consumption decreased year-on-year. To strengthen the earnings base, in addition to the release of new titles, the Company continues to strive to make the cost structure more robust and optimize fixed costs.
Live Streaming Business
Revenue of the Live Streaming Business was ¥19,590 million, up 17.0% year-on-year, and segment loss was ¥358 million, compared with segment profit of ¥2,888 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year.
During the six months ended September 30, 2022, Pococha continued to perform solidly in Japan. In addition, the global Pococha service as well as the anime character live streaming service IRIAM saw good usage trends. The Company made proactive growth investments in these areas.
- 2 -
