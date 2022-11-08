DeNA : FY2022Q2 Operating Results
Q2 FY2022 Operating Results
November 8, 2022
DeNA Co., Ltd.
1. Financial Results Summary & Financial Highlights
Financial Results Summary*
(billion yen)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2021
FY2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
QoQ
YoY
Apr-Sep
Apr-Sep
YoY
change
change
change
Revenue (IFRS)
34.1
34.0
31.0
31.7
34.8
36.4
5%
7%
68.1
71.2
5%
Operating profit (IFRS)**
5.5
7.9
2.2
-4.1
4.0
3.1
-21%
-60%
13.3
7.1
-47%
Operating profit (Non-GAAP)
4.7
5.1
1.3
-3.6
3.8
3.0
-22%
-42%
9.8
6.8
-30%
Finance income / costs (net)
2.8
-0.6
1.7
-0.2
6.9
1.7
-75%
-
2.2
8.7
296%
Share of profit (loss) of associates
accounted for using the equity
9.4
2.9
0.8
1.1
-0.2
0.8
-519%
-73%
12.3
0.6
-95%
method***
Profit before tax
17.6
10.2
4.7
-3.1
10.7
5.6
-47%
-45%
27.8
16.3
-41%
Profit for the period attributable to
14.5
8.2
4.0
3.9
7.1
3.9
-45%
-52%
22.7
11.1
-51%
owners of the parent
EPS (Yen)
119.81
69.54
33.60
32.61
60.27
33.71
-44%
-52%
189.82
94.22
-50%
*For full reconciliation of IFRS to Non-GAAP metrics, the calculation process, Non-GAAP EBITDA, and Sports Business seasonality, please see the reference materials at the end
of the presentation.
3
**In Q2 FY2021 recognized a gain on step acquisitions of 2.3 billion yen as a result of the acquisition of all the shares of IRIAM Inc.
***Includes a one-time gain of 4.4 billion yen due to the third party allotment by Mobility Technologies that was recognized in Q1 FY2021.
Financial Results Summary: Financial Results by Segment
(billion yen)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2021
FY2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
QoQ
YoY
Apr-Sep
Apr-Sep
YoY
change
change
change
Game
Revenue
18.8
20.0
17.2
18.7
15.8
16.9
7%
-16%
38.8
32.7
-16%
Operating profit/loss
3.3
3.1
2.1
3.1
1.7
2.3
34%
-25%
6.4
4.0
-37%
Live streaming
Revenue
7.9
8.8
8.9
9.0
9.6
9.9
3%
13%
16.7
19.6
17%
Operating profit/loss
1.6
1.2
0.6
0.0
-0.2
-0.2
-
-
2.9
-0.4
-
Sports*
Revenue
5.8
3.6
2.8
2.4
7.9
7.9
-1%
117%
9.4
15.8
67%
Operating profit/loss
1.0
-0.3
-1.3
-2.0
2.6
2.0
-21%
-
0.7
4.6
559%
Healthcare
Revenue
0.4
0.7
1.1
0.9
0.7
1.1
45%
64%
1.1
1.8
69%
&
Operating profit/loss
-0.4
-0.2
0.1
-0.2
-0.2
-0.7
-
-
-0.5
-0.9
-
Medical
New Businesses
Revenue
1.1
0.9
1.0
0.8
0.7
0.7
-7%
-29%
2.1
1.4
-34%
and
Operating profit/loss
-0.1
-0.1
-0.0
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
-
-
-0.1
-0.4
-
Others**
*See slide 20 for the seasonality of the Sports Business and status of matches for each quarter.
**The financial performance of Manga Box was excluded from segment performance from May 2021 when it became an equity method affiliate,
and the financial performance of Everystar was excluded from segment performance from December 2021 when all shares were transferred.
4
Financial Results Summary: Cost and Expense Breakdown
(billion yen)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2021
FY2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
QoQ
YoY
Apr-Sep
Apr-Sep
YoY
change
change
Change
Cost of Sales
16.0
16.1
16.3
16.6
17.4
18.4
6%
14%
32.1
35.8
12%
Personnel Expenses
1.6
1.5
1.9
1.9
2.0
2.2
8%
47%
3.1
4.3
38%
Depreciation and amortization
0.7
0.8
0.9
1.0
0.8
0.9
8%
11%
1.4
1.7
15%
Outsourcing expenses
4.0
3.5
3.6
3.5
3.9
4.1
4%
15%
7.5
8.0
6%
Commission fees
7.2
7.9
7.4
7.7
7.9
8.3
5%
6%
15.0
16.2
8%
Others
2.6
2.5
2.5
2.6
2.7
3.0
8%
21%
5.0
5.7
14%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
13.3
15.0
13.5
15.4
13.8
15.0
9%
0%
28.2
28.8
2%
Personnel Expenses
3.2
3.3
3.4
3.8
3.5
3.4
-0%
4%
6.6
6.9
5%
Sales promotion & Advertising expenses
2.9
3.9
3.6
4.0
3.8
4.3
13%
9%
6.8
8.1
19%
Outsourcing expenses & Commission fees
5.4
6.2
5.2
5.9
4.8
5.7
18%
-8%
11.6
10.6
-9%
Others
1.7
1.5
1.3
1.7
1.7
1.6
-8%
4%
3.2
3.3
2%
Other income*
1.0
5.0
1.0
0.1
0.5
0.1
-81%
-98%
6.0
0.6
-90%
Other expenses*
0.4
0.0
0.0
4.0
0.1
0.0
-86%
-66%
0.4
0.1
-72%
Consolidated employee headcount**
2,133
2,183
2,204
2,194
2,294
2,589
13%
19%
2,183
2,589
19%
*Includes non-operating income / expenses and extraordinary income / expenses, excluding finance income / costs under Japanese GAAP
(e.g. Loss on sales / retirement of tangible / intangible assets).
5 **The consolidated employee headcount from Q2 FY2022 onward includes DATA HORIZON CO., LTD.
