DeNA : FY2022Q2 Operating Results

***Includes a one-time gain of 4.4 billion yen due to the third party allotment by Mobility Technologies that was recognized in Q1 FY2021.

**In Q2 FY2021 recognized a gain on step acquisitions of 2.3 billion yen as a result of the acquisition of all the shares of IRIAM Inc.

*For full reconciliation of IFRS to Non-GAAP metrics, the calculation process, Non-GAAP EBITDA, and Sports Business seasonality, please see the reference materials at the end

Financial Results Summary: Financial Results by Segment

(billion yen) FY2021 FY2022 FY2021 FY2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 QoQ YoY Apr-Sep Apr-Sep YoY change change change Game Revenue 18.8 20.0 17.2 18.7 15.8 16.9 7% -16% 38.8 32.7 -16% Operating profit/loss 3.3 3.1 2.1 3.1 1.7 2.3 34% -25% 6.4 4.0 -37% Live streaming Revenue 7.9 8.8 8.9 9.0 9.6 9.9 3% 13% 16.7 19.6 17% Operating profit/loss 1.6 1.2 0.6 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 - - 2.9 -0.4 - Sports* Revenue 5.8 3.6 2.8 2.4 7.9 7.9 -1% 117% 9.4 15.8 67% Operating profit/loss 1.0 -0.3 -1.3 -2.0 2.6 2.0 -21% - 0.7 4.6 559% Healthcare Revenue 0.4 0.7 1.1 0.9 0.7 1.1 45% 64% 1.1 1.8 69% & Operating profit/loss -0.4 -0.2 0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.7 - - -0.5 -0.9 - Medical New Businesses Revenue 1.1 0.9 1.0 0.8 0.7 0.7 -7% -29% 2.1 1.4 -34% and Operating profit/loss -0.1 -0.1 -0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 - - -0.1 -0.4 - Others**

*See slide 20 for the seasonality of the Sports Business and status of matches for each quarter.

**The financial performance of Manga Box was excluded from segment performance from May 2021 when it became an equity method affiliate,