  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  DeNA Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2432   JP3548610009

DENA CO., LTD.

(2432)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-08 am EST
1943.00 JPY   +1.09%
01:44aDena : FY2022Q2 Operating Results
PU
01:44aDena : FY2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
01:44aDena : Reports Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PU
DeNA : FY2022Q2 Operating Results

11/08/2022 | 01:44am EST
Q2 FY2022 Operating Results

November 8, 2022

DeNA Co., Ltd.

©︎ DeNA Co., Ltd.

1

1. Financial Results Summary & Financial Highlights

2

Financial Results Summary*

(billion yen)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2021

FY2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

QoQ

YoY

Apr-Sep

Apr-Sep

YoY

change

change

change

Revenue (IFRS)

34.1

34.0

31.0

31.7

34.8

36.4

5%

7%

68.1

71.2

5%

Operating profit (IFRS)**

5.5

7.9

2.2

-4.1

4.0

3.1

-21%

-60%

13.3

7.1

-47%

Operating profit (Non-GAAP)

4.7

5.1

1.3

-3.6

3.8

3.0

-22%

-42%

9.8

6.8

-30%

Finance income / costs (net)

2.8

-0.6

1.7

-0.2

6.9

1.7

-75%

-

2.2

8.7

296%

Share of profit (loss) of associates

accounted for using the equity

9.4

2.9

0.8

1.1

-0.2

0.8

-519%

-73%

12.3

0.6

-95%

method***

Profit before tax

17.6

10.2

4.7

-3.1

10.7

5.6

-47%

-45%

27.8

16.3

-41%

Profit for the period attributable to

14.5

8.2

4.0

3.9

7.1

3.9

-45%

-52%

22.7

11.1

-51%

owners of the parent

EPS (Yen)

119.81

69.54

33.60

32.61

60.27

33.71

-44%

-52%

189.82

94.22

-50%

*For full reconciliation of IFRS to Non-GAAP metrics, the calculation process, Non-GAAP EBITDA, and Sports Business seasonality, please see the reference materials at the end

of the presentation.

3

**In Q2 FY2021 recognized a gain on step acquisitions of 2.3 billion yen as a result of the acquisition of all the shares of IRIAM Inc.

***Includes a one-time gain of 4.4 billion yen due to the third party allotment by Mobility Technologies that was recognized in Q1 FY2021.

Financial Results Summary: Financial Results by Segment

(billion yen)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2021

FY2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

QoQ

YoY

Apr-Sep

Apr-Sep

YoY

change

change

change

Game

Revenue

18.8

20.0

17.2

18.7

15.8

16.9

7%

-16%

38.8

32.7

-16%

Operating profit/loss

3.3

3.1

2.1

3.1

1.7

2.3

34%

-25%

6.4

4.0

-37%

Live streaming

Revenue

7.9

8.8

8.9

9.0

9.6

9.9

3%

13%

16.7

19.6

17%

Operating profit/loss

1.6

1.2

0.6

0.0

-0.2

-0.2

-

-

2.9

-0.4

-

Sports*

Revenue

5.8

3.6

2.8

2.4

7.9

7.9

-1%

117%

9.4

15.8

67%

Operating profit/loss

1.0

-0.3

-1.3

-2.0

2.6

2.0

-21%

-

0.7

4.6

559%

Healthcare

Revenue

0.4

0.7

1.1

0.9

0.7

1.1

45%

64%

1.1

1.8

69%

&

Operating profit/loss

-0.4

-0.2

0.1

-0.2

-0.2

-0.7

-

-

-0.5

-0.9

-

Medical

New Businesses

Revenue

1.1

0.9

1.0

0.8

0.7

0.7

-7%

-29%

2.1

1.4

-34%

and

Operating profit/loss

-0.1

-0.1

-0.0

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

-

-

-0.1

-0.4

-

Others**

*See slide 20 for the seasonality of the Sports Business and status of matches for each quarter.

**The financial performance of Manga Box was excluded from segment performance from May 2021 when it became an equity method affiliate,

and the financial performance of Everystar was excluded from segment performance from December 2021 when all shares were transferred.

4

Financial Results Summary: Cost and Expense Breakdown

(billion yen)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2021

FY2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

QoQ

YoY

Apr-Sep

Apr-Sep

YoY

change

change

Change

Cost of Sales

16.0

16.1

16.3

16.6

17.4

18.4

6%

14%

32.1

35.8

12%

Personnel Expenses

1.6

1.5

1.9

1.9

2.0

2.2

8%

47%

3.1

4.3

38%

Depreciation and amortization

0.7

0.8

0.9

1.0

0.8

0.9

8%

11%

1.4

1.7

15%

Outsourcing expenses

4.0

3.5

3.6

3.5

3.9

4.1

4%

15%

7.5

8.0

6%

Commission fees

7.2

7.9

7.4

7.7

7.9

8.3

5%

6%

15.0

16.2

8%

Others

2.6

2.5

2.5

2.6

2.7

3.0

8%

21%

5.0

5.7

14%

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

13.3

15.0

13.5

15.4

13.8

15.0

9%

0%

28.2

28.8

2%

Personnel Expenses

3.2

3.3

3.4

3.8

3.5

3.4

-0%

4%

6.6

6.9

5%

Sales promotion & Advertising expenses

2.9

3.9

3.6

4.0

3.8

4.3

13%

9%

6.8

8.1

19%

Outsourcing expenses & Commission fees

5.4

6.2

5.2

5.9

4.8

5.7

18%

-8%

11.6

10.6

-9%

Others

1.7

1.5

1.3

1.7

1.7

1.6

-8%

4%

3.2

3.3

2%

Other income*

1.0

5.0

1.0

0.1

0.5

0.1

-81%

-98%

6.0

0.6

-90%

Other expenses*

0.4

0.0

0.0

4.0

0.1

0.0

-86%

-66%

0.4

0.1

-72%

Consolidated employee headcount**

2,133

2,183

2,204

2,194

2,294

2,589

13%

19%

2,183

2,589

19%

*Includes non-operating income / expenses and extraordinary income / expenses, excluding finance income / costs under Japanese GAAP

(e.g. Loss on sales / retirement of tangible / intangible assets).5 **The consolidated employee headcount from Q2 FY2022 onward includes DATA HORIZON CO., LTD.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DeNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
