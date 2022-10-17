DeNA : IR Day 2022 Briefing Q&A Summary

A7 (Okamura)

In the first three years of the mid to long term strategy we had multiple M&A while

proceeding with investment to enable leaps in growth in both approaches. However

M&A is merely the starting point, and we intend to grow each business. In the Serve

approach we will change to a profit-generating structure, and in the Entertain

approach we will add the Live Streaming Business to the Game Business for growth.

At the midway point of the three year period, our preparations have been made to

promote the business, and going forward we will focus on growing our businesses.

We will also continue to consider shareholder returns. However, in our business

areas, we believe it is necessary to consider investment in an agile manner when the

need for investment arises.

In the three year period from FY2024 we intend to share more detail about each

business and show clear growth.

Q8 In the past two years Allm revenue has grown, but was that growth due to temporary

revenue related to COVID-19? What is your outlook?

A8 (Sakano)

We have had various projects running with a keyword of infectious disease

response.

We had worked on business focused on emergency medicine, but we faced a

situation where both the government and medical personnel needed to fight

COVID-19.

We took that as a new business opportunity and launched our infectious disease

business. For example, we were adopted by Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefectures,

among others. We provide a support service for recuperation management for those

recuperating at home, and provide the app adopted by the Ministry of Health, Labour

and Welfare of Japan Health Monitoring Center for Overseas Entrants as the health

and location monitoring app for overseas entrants. Due to COVID-19, we were

incorporated into various government infectious disease response measures.

Infectious disease will not go away, and discussions are underway about other risks

such as those associated with bacterial and other infections. We intend to leverage

our results and cultivate new opportunities going forward.

MySOS had 120,000 to 130,000 users before COVID-19, but now is used for

infectious disease response and the number of users grew to approximately 5 million

now. The potential businesses we can build on that base is not limited to infectious

disease response, and for example there are various possibilities for business

development, including in emergency medical care measures, etc.

Q9 I believe Join is in the phase of expanding the number of locations that use the

service. What is the time frame for monetization going forward and the revenue

potential?

A9 (Sakano)

Join is a medical device program selected for insurance treatment in Japan, so it is a

paid service, and we have already succeeded in monetization with medical