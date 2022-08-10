Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DeNA Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2432   JP3548610009

DENA CO., LTD.

(2432)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:59 2022-08-10 am EDT
1913.00 JPY   -0.26%
02:14aDENA : FY2022Q1 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
02:14aDENA : Reports First Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PU
08/04Game Developer -Thirdverse Hires Former DeNA CEO to Lead Web3 Strategy
AQ
DeNA : Reports First Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
NEWS DeNA Reports First Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CATEGORY :Corporate
DATE :2022.08.10

TOKYO, JAPAN - August 10, 2022 - DeNA Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 2432) today announced its IFRS and non-GAAP financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. DeNA reported quarterly IFRS revenue of 34.8 billion yen, an IFRS operating profit of 4.0 billion yen and a non-GAAP operating profit of 3.8 billion yen.

Earnings presentation slides and related materials are available at:
dena.com/intl/investors/ir-news/

About DeNA
DeNA (pronounced "D-N-A") aims to entertain and to serve through our businesses, under our mission to delight people beyond their wildest dreams. DeNA has cultivated expertise and insight in internet and AI technology, and engages in both internet services and businesses in real spaces. Forming alliances with business partners is also a key core competence for DeNA. DeNA's major business areas are in mobile games, sports, live streaming, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 1999, DeNA is headquartered in Tokyo and has over 2,000 employees. DeNA Co., Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2432). For more information, visit: dena.com/intl/.

The information and data contained within this press release have been determined based on information available as of August 10, 2022. DeNA disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information and data, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our opinions and information available as of August 10, 2022, and involve uncertainty. Please be aware that the actual performance data and similar information are subject to influence from diverse factors, and may differ from the forecasts presented herein.

Disclaimer

DeNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
