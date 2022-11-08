Advanced search
    2432   JP3548610009

DENA CO., LTD.

(2432)
2022-11-08
1943.00 JPY   +1.09%
Dena : FY2022Q2 Operating Results
Dena : FY2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Results
Dena : Reports Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
DeNA : Reports Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

11/08/2022
TOKYO, JAPAN - November 8, 2022 - DeNA Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 2432) today announced its IFRS and non-GAAP financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. DeNA reported quarterly IFRS revenue of 36.4 billion yen, an IFRS operating profit of 3.1 billion yen and a non-GAAP operating profit of 3.0 billion yen.

Earnings presentation slides and related materials are available at:
dena.com/intl/investors/ir-news/

About DeNA
DeNA (pronounced "D-N-A") aims to entertain and to serve through our businesses, under our mission to delight people beyond their wildest dreams. DeNA has cultivated expertise and insight in internet and AI technology, and engages in both internet services and businesses in real spaces. Forming alliances with business partners is also a key core competence for DeNA. DeNA's major business areas are in mobile games, sports, live streaming, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 1999, DeNA is headquartered in Tokyo and has over 2,000 employees. DeNA Co., Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2432). For more information, visit: dena.com/intl/.

The information and data contained within this press release have been determined based on information available as of November 8, 2022. DeNA disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information and data, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our opinions and information available as of November 8, 2022, and involve uncertainty. Please be aware that the actual performance data and similar information are subject to influence from diverse factors, and may differ from the forecasts presented herein.

DeNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 140 B 953 M 953 M
Net income 2023 13 331 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
Net cash 2023 132 B 903 M 903 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 1,50%
Capitalization 220 B 1 502 M 1 502 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 194
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart DENA CO., LTD.
DeNA Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DENA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 922,00 JPY
Average target price 1 913,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shingo Okamura President, CEO & Representative Director
Jun Oi CFO, Director & Executive Officer
Tomoko Namba Chairman
Atsushi Kobayashi CTO, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Systems
Naoko Inamura Manager-Compliance & Risk Management Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENA CO., LTD.8.30%1 502
SNAP INC.-80.57%14 744
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-56.76%2 252
FINVOLUTION GROUP-3.85%1 352
HELLO GROUP INC.-39.87%1 070
ANGI INC.-79.04%971