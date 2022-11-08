DeNA : Reports Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

TOKYO, JAPAN - November 8, 2022 - DeNA Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 2432) today announced its IFRS and non-GAAP financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. DeNA reported quarterly IFRS revenue of 36.4 billion yen, an IFRS operating profit of 3.1 billion yen and a non-GAAP operating profit of 3.0 billion yen.

About DeNA

DeNA (pronounced "D-N-A") aims to entertain and to serve through our businesses, under our mission to delight people beyond their wildest dreams. DeNA has cultivated expertise and insight in internet and AI technology, and engages in both internet services and businesses in real spaces. Forming alliances with business partners is also a key core competence for DeNA. DeNA's major business areas are in mobile games, sports, live streaming, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 1999, DeNA is headquartered in Tokyo and has over 2,000 employees. DeNA Co., Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2432). For more information, visit: dena.com/intl/.



The information and data contained within this press release have been determined based on information available as of November 8, 2022. DeNA disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information and data, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our opinions and information available as of November 8, 2022, and involve uncertainty. Please be aware that the actual performance data and similar information are subject to influence from diverse factors, and may differ from the forecasts presented herein.