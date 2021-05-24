DeNA : (Revision) Notice Regarding Candidates for Director and Corporate Auditor

The following information was originally prepared and published by DeNA Co., Ltd. in Japanese as it contains timely disclosure materials to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This English translation is for your convenience only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.

(Revision) Notice Regarding Candidates for Director and Corporate Auditor

DeNA Co., Ltd. would like to announce the following revision to the "Notice Regarding Candidates for Director and Corporate Auditor" made available on May 21, 2021 at 15:00.

1. Reason for the revision

The revision is necessary due to the discovery of an error in the printed information following the disclosure.

2. Details of the revision

(Reference) Structure for Corporate Governance (Diagram)

Prior to revision

Board of Corporate Auditors/Corporate Auditor

Corporate Auditors (4) (of which 3 are Independent Outside Corporate Auditors, 1 is a Standing Outside Corporate Auditor)

Post revision

Board of Corporate Auditors/Corporate Auditor

Corporate Auditors (4) (of which 3 are Independent Outside Corporate Auditors, 1 is a Standing Corporate Auditor)

