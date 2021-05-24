Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DeNA Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2432   JP3548610009

DENA CO., LTD.

(2432)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DeNA : (Revision) Notice Regarding Candidates for Director and Corporate Auditor

05/24/2021 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following information was originally prepared and published by DeNA Co., Ltd. in Japanese as it contains timely disclosure materials to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This English translation is for your convenience only. To the extent there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.

May 24, 2021

Company name:

DeNA Co., Ltd.

(TSE First Section Stock Code: 2432)

Name of representative:

Shingo Okamura, President & CEO

Contact person:

Jun Oi, Managing Executive Officer, CFO,

Head of Corporate Unit

Tel.:

03-6758-7200

(Revision) Notice Regarding Candidates for Director and Corporate Auditor

DeNA Co., Ltd. would like to announce the following revision to the "Notice Regarding Candidates for Director and Corporate Auditor" made available on May 21, 2021 at 15:00.

1. Reason for the revision

The revision is necessary due to the discovery of an error in the printed information following the disclosure.

2. Details of the revision

(Reference) Structure for Corporate Governance (Diagram)

Prior to revision

Board of Corporate Auditors/Corporate Auditor

Corporate Auditors (4) (of which 3 are Independent Outside Corporate Auditors, 1 is a Standing Outside Corporate Auditor)

Post revision

Board of Corporate Auditors/Corporate Auditor

Corporate Auditors (4) (of which 3 are Independent Outside Corporate Auditors, 1 is a Standing Corporate Auditor)

For inquiries please contact:

IR Department (ir@dena.com)

DeNA Co., Ltd. (https://dena.com)

Disclaimer

DeNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 06:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DENA CO., LTD.
02:03aDENA  : (Revision) Notice Regarding Candidates for Director and Corporate Audito..
PU
05/21DENA  : Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)
PU
05/21DENA  : Notice Regarding Revision & Issuance of Stock Options (Stock Acquisition..
PU
05/21DENA  : Notice Regarding Allocation of Dividends from Surplus
PU
05/21DENA  : Notice Regarding Candidates for Director and Corporate Auditor
PU
05/10NIKKEI 225  : 255 Up 0.6% On Wall Street Cues, Earnings Season Results
MT
05/10DeNA Swings Back to Profit in FY21
MT
05/07DENA  : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
05/07DENA  : Notice Regarding the Status of DeNA's Repurchase of its Own Shares (Apri..
PU
05/07DENA  : Notice Regarding Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 137 B 1 261 M 1 261 M
Net income 2021 21 818 M 200 M 200 M
Net cash 2021 90 261 M 829 M 829 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 252 B 2 317 M 2 318 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 558
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart DENA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DeNA Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 244,70 JPY
Last Close Price 2 086,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shingo Okamura President, CEO & Representative Director
Jun Oi CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Tomoko Namba Chairman
Atsushi Kobayashi CTO, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Systems
Naoko Inamura Manager-Compliance & Risk Management Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENA CO., LTD.13.43%2 317
SNAP INC.13.06%86 245
ANGI INC.6.56%7 092
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-25.93%6 790
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-48.90%5 777
GRUBHUB INC.-21.87%5 417