FY2021Q2 Results Briefing Q&A Summary
Q2 FY2021
The following is a summary of the key questions and answers from the operating results briefing for the second quarter of FY2021, held on November 9, 2021.
Q1
Have there been any changes to the usage trends or types of broadcasters and
viewers on Pococha Japan with the lifting of the state of emergency?
A1
There have been no major changes to the usage trends or types of users. We
continue to make use of marketing and other measures, and will continue to work
to grow our user numbers. We are keeping an eye on the impact of things
returning to normal, but we will make sure that Pococha continues to be a good
community.
Q2
What were the main factors behind the quarter-over-quarter changes in Share of
profit of associates accounted for using the equity method?
A2
In Q1 there was a one-time gain associated with Mobility Technologies, and
Cygames also had strong performance.
Q3
The Game Business seems to have had weaker performance this quarter
compared to a typical year. What are the factors behind this? How much
contribution should we expect in Q3 onwards from the new titles launched in Q2?
A3
In the first half of FY2020 we had the expansion of new titles. Going forward we
expect contribution from the two new titles launched in Q2 FY2021, but it is still
early days, and we will be keeping an eye on the trends.
Q4
What were the factors behind the return to growth for
Pok mon Masters EX?
A4
One of DeNA s core competencies is to take in user feedback, run the PDCA
cycle, and address issues in our live operations. This core competency applies to
not just games, but also baseball and Pococha. For
Pok mon Masters EX, we
took in user feedback, improved our live operations structure, and now two years
post launch we are seeing results. We will continue to endeavor to provide even
better events and content in the game.
Q5
What was the impact of the lifting of the state of emergency on Pococha Japan?
Do you feel you have reached the limits of the market?
A5
While there is variation in any given month, the overall trends have not changed.
We do not feel that the market has become saturated. We will continue to do
marketing, etc., take in user feedback, and improve the service.
Q6
What are your expectations for Game Business performance internationally for the
second half of FY2021?
A6
We cannot share details about individual title performance, but we are continuing
efforts to encourage players to keep playing our titles in the China Business, such
as
Slam D nk, over the long term. The newly launched DRAGON QUEST The
Ad ent re of Dai: A Hero s Bonds is also available in Japan and abroad.
We have no additional new information about our upcoming pipeline, but we
continue to have a structure in place to release approx. 3 - 5 titles per year.
Q7
Should we expect Q2 levels of Sales promotion & Advertising expenses to
continue for the second half of FY2021?
A7
We will decide on the appropriate level of expenditure while keeping an eye on
our business trends.
Q8
What were the main factors behind the year-over-year changes in Profit for the
period attributable to owners of the parent for the first half?
A8
In the first half of FY2020 we had a one-time gain of approx. 9.9 billion yen that
must be taken into consideration. The trends for each business are as we have
described.
Q9
What is your aim for the scale of revenue for Pococha?
A9
This is a new space, so there are many ways to look at it. The China market,
which is a forerunner in the space, is said to be valued at 1 trillion yen. We feel
there is still room for growth in the market.
A unique characteristic of this space is that if you are able to create a community,
then you can steadily accumulate users. Unlike other online services, network
externalities are not the key to success. For that reason, with Pococha Japan we
are focusing our efforts on creating a community that is attractive to broadcasters
and viewers. We believe that a variety of live streaming cultures will establish
themselves, such as the anime character live streaming provided in IRIAM, and
we will pursue various challenges, including our global initiative.
Q10
Is there a bottleneck for Pococha growth, such as the number of broadcasters?
A10
It is important to ensure a good balance of growth in broadcasters and viewers,
and making sure to retain the engagement of the space is vital.
Q11
Is the idea behind the BayStars Prime Camera powered by au 5G (beta version)
app to supplement the TV broadcast? How will you add value?
A11
There are many ways for fans to enjoy content, and it is only getting more
complex. This initiative is perfectly in line with our mission to delight people
beyond their wildest dreams. This service is a starting point, and we will
experiment to find ways to add value and make this a full-fledged service.
