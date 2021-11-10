FY2021Q2 Results Briefing Q&A Summary

A6 We cannot share details about individual title performance, but we are continuing

efforts to encourage players to keep playing our titles in the China Business, such

as Slam D nk, over the long term. The newly launched DRAGON QUEST The

Ad ent re of Dai: A Hero s Bonds is also available in Japan and abroad.

We have no additional new information about our upcoming pipeline, but we

continue to have a structure in place to release approx. 3 - 5 titles per year.

Q7 Should we expect Q2 levels of Sales promotion & Advertising expenses to

continue for the second half of FY2021?

A7 We will decide on the appropriate level of expenditure while keeping an eye on

our business trends.

Q8 What were the main factors behind the year-over-year changes in Profit for the

period attributable to owners of the parent for the first half?

A8 In the first half of FY2020 we had a one-time gain of approx. 9.9 billion yen that

must be taken into consideration. The trends for each business are as we have

described.

Q9 What is your aim for the scale of revenue for Pococha?

A9 This is a new space, so there are many ways to look at it. The China market,

which is a forerunner in the space, is said to be valued at 1 trillion yen. We feel

there is still room for growth in the market.

A unique characteristic of this space is that if you are able to create a community,

then you can steadily accumulate users. Unlike other online services, network

externalities are not the key to success. For that reason, with Pococha Japan we

are focusing our efforts on creating a community that is attractive to broadcasters

and viewers. We believe that a variety of live streaming cultures will establish

themselves, such as the anime character live streaming provided in IRIAM, and

we will pursue various challenges, including our global initiative.

Q10 Is there a bottleneck for Pococha growth, such as the number of broadcasters?

A10 It is important to ensure a good balance of growth in broadcasters and viewers,

and making sure to retain the engagement of the space is vital.

Q11 Is the idea behind the BayStars Prime Camera powered by au 5G (beta version)

app to supplement the TV broadcast? How will you add value?

A11 There are many ways for fans to enjoy content, and it is only getting more

complex. This initiative is perfectly in line with our mission to delight people

beyond their wildest dreams. This service is a starting point, and we will