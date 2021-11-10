Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DeNA Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2432   JP3548610009

DENA CO., LTD.

(2432)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/09
2123 JPY   -1.99%
03:25aFY2021Q2 Results Briefing Q&A Summary
PU
11/09DeNA Reports Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
PU
11/09FY2021Q2 Operating Results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FY2021Q2 Results Briefing Q&A Summary

11/10/2021 | 03:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S

a

Ke Q e

a d A e

F

e O e a

Re

B e

Q2 FY2021

The following is a summary of the key questions and answers from the operating results briefing for the second quarter of FY2021, held on November 9, 2021.

Q1

Have there been any changes to the usage trends or types of broadcasters and

viewers on Pococha Japan with the lifting of the state of emergency?

A1

There have been no major changes to the usage trends or types of users. We

continue to make use of marketing and other measures, and will continue to work

to grow our user numbers. We are keeping an eye on the impact of things

returning to normal, but we will make sure that Pococha continues to be a good

community.

Q2

What were the main factors behind the quarter-over-quarter changes in Share of

profit of associates accounted for using the equity method?

A2

In Q1 there was a one-time gain associated with Mobility Technologies, and

Cygames also had strong performance.

Q3

The Game Business seems to have had weaker performance this quarter

compared to a typical year. What are the factors behind this? How much

contribution should we expect in Q3 onwards from the new titles launched in Q2?

A3

In the first half of FY2020 we had the expansion of new titles. Going forward we

expect contribution from the two new titles launched in Q2 FY2021, but it is still

early days, and we will be keeping an eye on the trends.

Q4

What were the factors behind the return to growth for Pok mon Masters EX?

A4

One of DeNA s core competencies is to take in user feedback, run the PDCA

cycle, and address issues in our live operations. This core competency applies to

not just games, but also baseball and Pococha. For Pok mon Masters EX, we

took in user feedback, improved our live operations structure, and now two years

post launch we are seeing results. We will continue to endeavor to provide even

better events and content in the game.

Q5

What was the impact of the lifting of the state of emergency on Pococha Japan?

Do you feel you have reached the limits of the market?

A5

While there is variation in any given month, the overall trends have not changed.

We do not feel that the market has become saturated. We will continue to do

marketing, etc., take in user feedback, and improve the service.

Q6

What are your expectations for Game Business performance internationally for the

second half of FY2021?

1

A6

We cannot share details about individual title performance, but we are continuing

efforts to encourage players to keep playing our titles in the China Business, such

as Slam D nk, over the long term. The newly launched DRAGON QUEST The

Ad ent re of Dai: A Hero s Bonds is also available in Japan and abroad.

We have no additional new information about our upcoming pipeline, but we

continue to have a structure in place to release approx. 3 - 5 titles per year.

Q7

Should we expect Q2 levels of Sales promotion & Advertising expenses to

continue for the second half of FY2021?

A7

We will decide on the appropriate level of expenditure while keeping an eye on

our business trends.

Q8

What were the main factors behind the year-over-year changes in Profit for the

period attributable to owners of the parent for the first half?

A8

In the first half of FY2020 we had a one-time gain of approx. 9.9 billion yen that

must be taken into consideration. The trends for each business are as we have

described.

Q9

What is your aim for the scale of revenue for Pococha?

A9

This is a new space, so there are many ways to look at it. The China market,

which is a forerunner in the space, is said to be valued at 1 trillion yen. We feel

there is still room for growth in the market.

A unique characteristic of this space is that if you are able to create a community,

then you can steadily accumulate users. Unlike other online services, network

externalities are not the key to success. For that reason, with Pococha Japan we

are focusing our efforts on creating a community that is attractive to broadcasters

and viewers. We believe that a variety of live streaming cultures will establish

themselves, such as the anime character live streaming provided in IRIAM, and

we will pursue various challenges, including our global initiative.

Q10

Is there a bottleneck for Pococha growth, such as the number of broadcasters?

A10

It is important to ensure a good balance of growth in broadcasters and viewers,

and making sure to retain the engagement of the space is vital.

Q11

Is the idea behind the BayStars Prime Camera powered by au 5G (beta version)

app to supplement the TV broadcast? How will you add value?

A11

There are many ways for fans to enjoy content, and it is only getting more

complex. This initiative is perfectly in line with our mission to delight people

beyond their wildest dreams. This service is a starting point, and we will

experiment to find ways to add value and make this a full-fledged service.

2

Disclaimer

DeNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DENA CO., LTD.
03:25aFY2021Q2 Results Briefing Q&A Summary
PU
11/09DeNA Reports Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
PU
11/09FY2021Q2 Operating Results
PU
11/09FY2021Q2 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
11/09Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 [IFRS]
PU
10/01DENA : First Chapter of the Villain Arc featuring Red and Team Rocket Added to Main Story ..
AQ
10/01ALGO ARTIS Co., Ltd. announced that it has received ¥528 million in funding from The Un..
CI
09/29MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire 70% stake in Everystar Co., Ltd from DeNA Co., Ltd..
CI
08/27Tranche Update on DeNA Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 9, 2021.
CI
08/27DENA : Notice Regarding the Conclusion of Repurchasing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 139 B 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net income 2022 26 459 M 234 M 234 M
Net cash 2022 97 070 M 859 M 859 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,64x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 252 B 2 228 M 2 228 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart DENA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DeNA Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 123,00 JPY
Average target price 2 378,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shingo Okamura President, CEO & Representative Director
Jun Oi CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Tomoko Namba Chairman
Atsushi Kobayashi CTO, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Systems
Naoko Inamura Manager-Compliance & Risk Management Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENA CO., LTD.15.44%2 228
SNAP INC.9.49%88 249
KAKAO GAMES CORP.114.13%6 230
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-37.76%5 738
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
ANGI INC.-18.38%5 411