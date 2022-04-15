Denali Capital Acquisition : REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM - Form 8-K 04/15/2022 | 05:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") as of April 11, 2022, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of April 11, 2022 in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/Friedman LLP Friedman LLP We have served as the Company's auditor since 2022. New York, New York April 15, 2022 DENALI CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. BALANCE SHEET April 11, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 1,517,362 Prepaid expenses 195,358 Total Current Assets 1,712,720 Prepaid expenses- non-current 36,240 Cash and investments held in Trust Account 84,150,000 Total Assets $ 85,898,960 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued offering costs and expenses $ 208,097 Due to related party 215,020 Promissory note- related party 80,000 Total Current Liabilities 503,117 Deferred underwriter's fee payable 2,887,500 Total Liabilities 3,390,617 Commitments and contingencies Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption 8,250,000 shares at redemption value of $10.20 84,150,000 Shareholders' Deficit: Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 510,000 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 8,250,000 shares subject to possible redemption) 51 Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 2,156,250 shares issued and outstanding(1) 216 Additional paid-in capital (1,630,581 ) Accumulated deficit (11,343 ) Total Shareholders' Deficit (1,641,657 ) Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Deficit $ 85,898,960 (1) Includes an aggregate of up to 93,750 ordinary shares subject to forfeiture if the balance over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part by the underwriters (see Notes 5 and 7). The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statement. DENALI CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. FOR THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 5, 2022 (INCEPTION) THROUGH April 11, 2022 Notes to the financial statement NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on January 5, 2022. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). The Company is not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a Business Combination. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. The Company's sponsor is Denali Capital Global Investments LLC, a Cayman Islands Limited Liability Company (the "Sponsor"). As of April 11, 2022, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from January 5, 2022 (inception) through April 11, 2022 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering (the "Initial Public Offering" or the "IPO"), which is described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of an initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The registration statement for the Company's IPO became effective on April 6, 2022. On April 11, 2022, the Company consummated the IPO of 8,250,000 units (including overallotment of 750,000 units) ("Public Units"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $82,500,000, which is described in Note 3. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement of 510,000 units (including overallotment of 30,000 units) (the "Private Placement Units") at a price of $10.00 per Placement Unit in a private placement to the Sponsor generating gross proceeds of $510,000, which is described in Note 4. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Units, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. The stock exchange listing rules require that the Business Combination must be with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the assets held in the Trust Account (as defined below) (excluding the amount of deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on the income earned on the Trust Account). The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-Business Combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). There is no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully effect a Business Combination. The Company will provide the holders of the outstanding Public Shares (the "Public Shareholders") (as defined in Note 3) with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares either (i) in connection with a shareholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer in connection with the Business Combination. The decision as to whether the Company will seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company. The Public Shareholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.20 per Public Share, plus any pro rata interest then in the Trust Account, net of taxes payable). The Public Shares subject to redemption will be recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering in accordance with the Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." The Company will not redeem Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 (so that it does not then become subject to the SEC's "penny stock" rules) either prior to or upon consummation of an initial business combination. However, a greater net tangible asset or cash requirement may be contained in the agreement relating to the Business Combination. The Company will have only 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering (or up to 18 months from the closing of this offering, if it extends the period of time to consummate a business combination) to complete the initial Business Combination (the "Combination Period"). If the Company is unable to complete the initial Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay the Company's franchise and income taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining shareholders and its board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete the Business Combination within the 12-month time period (or up to 18 months from the closing of this offering, if it extends the period of time to consummate a business combination). The founder shares are designated as Class B ordinary shares and, except as described below, are identical to the Class A ordinary shares included in the units being sold in this offering, and holders of founder shares have the same shareholder rights as Public Shareholders, except that (i) prior to the Company's initial Business Combination, only holders of the Company's Class B ordinary shares have the right to vote on the appointment of directors, including in connection with the completion of the Company's initial Business Combination and holders of a majority of the Company's Class B ordinary shares may remove a member of the board of directors for any reason; (ii) the founder shares are subject to certain transfer restrictions, as described in more detail below; (iii) the Company's initial shareholders have entered into an agreement with us, pursuant to which they have agreed to (A) waive their redemption rights with respect to their founder shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of the Company's initial Business Combination, (B) waive their redemption rights with respect to their founder shares and Public Shares in connection with a shareholder vote to approve an amendment to the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association that would affect the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to provide for the redemption of the Company's Public Shares in connection with an initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of the Company's Public Shares if the Company has not consummated an initial Business Combination within 12 months from the closing of this offering (or up to 18 months from the closing of this offering, if we extend the period of time to consummate a business combination) and (C) waive their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to their founder shares if the Company fails to complete its initial Business Combination within 12 months from the closing of this offering (or up to 18 months from the closing of this offering, if we extend the period of time to consummate a business combination) although they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to any Public Shares they hold if the Company fails to complete its initial Business Combination within the prescribed time frame; (iv) the founder shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares concurrently with or immediately following the consummation of the Company's initial Business Combination, or earlier at the option of the holder thereof; and (v) the founder shares are entitled to registration rights. If the Company submits its initial Business Combination to its Public Shareholders for a vote, our sponsor and each member of our management team have agreed to vote their founder shares and Public Shares in favor of our initial business combination. The Sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or by a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.20 per Public Share or (ii) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, in each case net of the interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes. This liability will not apply with respect to any claims by a third party or prospective target business who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the Trust Account nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, then the Company's Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third party claims. The Trust Account As of April 11, 2022, a total of $84,150,000 of the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering, including proceeds of the sale of the Private Placement Units, was deposited in a trust account (the "Trust Account") and will be invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund investing solely in U.S. Treasuries and meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's shareholders, as described below. Liquidity and Capital Resources The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on April 6, 2022. On April 11, 2022 the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 8,250,000 units (including overallotment of 750,000 units) ("Public Units"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $82,500,000 which is described in Note 3. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement of 510,000 units (including overallotment of 30,000 units) (the "Private Placement Units") at a price of $10.00 per Placement Unit in a private placement to the Sponsor generating gross proceeds of $510,000, which is described in Note 4. Transaction costs amounted to $5,105,315 consisting of $1,650,000 of underwriting fees, $2,887,500 of deferred underwriter's fee and $567,815 of other offering costs. In addition, on April 11, 2022, cash of $1,515,795 was held outside of the Trust Account (as defined above) and is available for working capital purposes. The Company's liquidity needs up to April 11, 2022 had been satisfied through a payment from the Sponsor of $25,000 (see Note 5) for the Founder Shares to cover certain offering costs and the loan under an unsecured promissory note from the Sponsor of up to $400,000 (see Note 5). As of April 11, 2022, the date of the IPO, the Company had $1,517,362 in its operating bank account, and working capital of $1,209,603. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Company's Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide the Company Working Capital Loans, as defined below (see Note 5). As of April 11, 2022, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loans. Based on the foregoing, management believes that the Company will have sufficient working capital and borrowing capacity to meet its needs through the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination or one year from this filing. Over this time period, the Company will be using these funds for paying existing accounts payable, identifying and evaluating prospective initial Business Combination candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to merge with or acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination. NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation The accompanying financial statement have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, as amended (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such an election to opt out is irrevocable. We have elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, we, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of our financial statement with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statement in conformity with US GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement and the reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of April 11, 2022. Cash held in Trust Account As of April 11, 2022, the assets held in the Trust Account were held in cash. On April 11, 2022, the Company had $84,150,000 in cash held in the Trust Account. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on this account. Offering Costs associated with the Initial Public Offering The Company complies with the requirements of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 340-10-S99-1. Offering costs consisted of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs incurred through the Initial Public Offering that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs amounted to $5,105,315 were charged to shareholders' deficit upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity". Class A Ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as a liability instrument and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable ordinary share (including ordinary share that feature redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, ordinary share is classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's ordinary share features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of April 11, 2022, shares of Class A ordinary share subject to possible redemption are presented at redemption value of $10.20 per share as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' deficit section of the Company's balance sheet. The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of redeemable ordinary share to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. Increases or decreases in the carrying amount of shares of redeemable ordinary share are affected by charges against additional paid in capital or accumulated deficit if additional paid in capital equals to zero.. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurement," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Income Taxes The Company accounts for income taxes under ASC 740 Income Taxes ("ASC 740"). ASC 740 requires the recognition of deferred tax assets and liabilities for both the expected impact of differences between the financial statement and tax basis of assets and liabilities and for the expected future tax benefit to be derived from tax loss and tax credit carry forwards. ASC 740 additionally requires a valuation allowance to be established when it is more likely than not that all or a portion of deferred tax assets will not be realized. ASC 740 also clarifies the accounting for uncertainty in income taxes recognized in an enterprise's financial statement and prescribes a recognition threshold and measurement process for financial statement recognition and measurement of a tax position taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more-likely-than-not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. ASC 740 also provides guidance on derecognition, classification, interest and penalties, accounting in interim period, disclosure and transition. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of April 11, 2022. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company determined that the Cayman Islands is the Company's only major tax jurisdiction. The Company may be subject to potential examination by federal and state taxing authorities in the areas of income taxes. These potential examinations may include questioning the timing and amount of deductions, the nexus of income among various tax jurisdictions and compliance with federal and state tax laws. The Company's management does not expect that the total amount of unrecognized tax benefits will materially change over the next twelve months. There is currently no taxation imposed on income by the Government of the Cayman Islands for the period from January 5, 2022 (inception) through April 11, 2022. Recent Accounting Pronouncements Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statement. NOTE 3 - INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING On April 11, 2022, the Company sold 8,250,000 Public Units at a purchase price of $10.00 per Public Unit generating gross proceeds of $82,500,000 (including 750,000 units of underwriters' over-allotment option exercised in part) related to the Initial Public Offering. Each Public Unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary shares (such shares of Class A ordinary shares included in the Units being offered, the "Public Shares"), and one redeemable warrant (each, a "Public Warrant"). The Company will not issue fractional shares. As a result, the warrants must be exercised in multiples of one whole warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, and only whole warrants are exercisable. The warrants will become exercisable on the later of 30 days after the completion of the Company's initial Business Combination or 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering and will expire five years after the completion of the Company's initial Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. All of the 8,250,000 (including overallotment of 750,000 Public Shares) Public Shares contain a redemption feature which allows for the redemption of such Public Shares in connection with the Company's liquidation, if there is a shareholder vote or tender offer in connection with the Business Combination and in connection with certain amendments to the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. In accordance with SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments, which has been codified in Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 480-10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of a company require common stock subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. Ordinary liquidation events, which involve the redemption and liquidation of all of the entity's equity instruments, are excluded from the provisions of FASB ASC 480. The Company's redeemable ordinary shares is subject to SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments, which has been codified in ASC 480-10-S99. If it is probable that the equity instrument will become redeemable, the Company has the option to either accrete changes in the redemption value over the period from the date of issuance (or from the date that it becomes probable that the instrument will become redeemable, if later) to the earliest redemption date of the instrument or to recognize changes in the redemption value immediately as they occur and adjust the carrying amount of the instrument to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. The Company has elected to recognize the changes immediately. The accretion or remeasurement is treated as a deemed dividend (i.e., a reduction to retained earnings, or in absence of retained earnings, additional paid-in capital). As of April 11, 2022, the shares of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption reflected on the balance sheet are reconciled in the following table. As of April 11, 2022 Gross Proceeds $ 82,500,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants 9,973,401 Offering costs of Public Shares 4,488,135 Add: Accretion of carrying value to redemption value 16,111,536 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 84,150,000 NOTE 4 - PRIVATE PLACEMENTS Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 510,000 Private Placement Units (including 30,000 units of overallotment option exercised in part) at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Unit, for an aggregate purchase price of $5,100,000, in a private placement. Each whole Private Placement Unit will consist of one ordinary share ("Private Placement Shares") and one warrant ("Private Warrant"). Each Private Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. The proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Units will be added to the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within 12 months from the closing of this offering (or up to 18 months from the closing of this offering, if we extend the period of time to consummate a business combination, as described in more detail in this prospectus, or as may be extended by the Shareholder Extension Period, as applicable), the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Units held in the Trust Account will be used to fund the redemption of our Class A ordinary shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law) and the Private Placement Units and all underlying securities will expire worthless. The Private Placement Units will not be transferable, assignable, or saleable until 30 days after the completion of an Initial Business Combination, subject to certain exceptions. NOTE 5 - RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder shares On February 3, 2022, the Sponsor acquired 2,156,250 shares (the "founder shares") of the Company's Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 ("Class B ordinary shares") in exchange for $25,000 paid for deferred offering costs borne by the Sponsor. The founder shares includes an aggregate of up to 93,750 shares subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' balance over-allotment is not exercised in full or in part, so that the Sponsor will collectively own up to 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering (assuming the Sponsor does not purchase any Public Shares in the Initial Public Offering and excluding the Private Placement Shares). The Company will forfeit 93,750 ordinary shares based on the over-allotment option partially exercised by the underwriters. The founder shares are identical to the Class A ordinary shares included in the units being sold in this offering, except that the founder Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into our Class A ordinary shares at the time of our initial business combination. Our sponsor and our directors and executive officers have agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any of their founder shares until the earliest of (A) one year after the completion of our initial business combination and (B) subsequent to our initial business combination, (x) if the closing price of our Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share subdivisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after our initial business combination, or (y) the date on which we complete a liquidation, merger, share exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of our Public Shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Any permitted transferees would be subject to the same restrictions and other agreements of our sponsor and our directors and executive officers with respect to any founder shares. Promissory Note - Related Party On February 3, 2022, the Sponsor has agreed to loan the Company up to $400,000 to be used for a portion of the expenses of the Initial Public Offering. As of April 11, 2022, there were $80,000 outstanding under the Promissory Note. This loan is non-interest bearing, unsecured and is due at the earlier of (1) September 30, 2022 or (2) the closing of the Initial Public Offering. On April 12, 2022, the loan has been repaid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering out of the offering proceeds not held in the Trust Account. Due to Related Party The Sponsor paid certain formation, operating or offering costs on behalf of the Company. These amounts are due on demand and non-interest bearing. During the period from January 5, 2022 (inception) through April 11, 2022, the related party paid $240,020 of formation, operating costs or offering costs on behalf of the Company, of which $25,000 was paid in exchange for the issuance of Class B ordinary shares. As of April 11, 2022, the amount due to the related party was $215,020. Subsequently on April 12, 2022, the Company has paid the sponsor $160,020. Working Capital Loan In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not complete, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into units of the post Business Combination entity at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units would be identical to the Private Placement Units. As of April 11, 2022, no Working Capital Loans were outstanding. NOTE 6 - COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Registration Rights The holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Shares and Private Warrants, including any of those issued upon conversion of working capital loans (and any Class A ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Warrants that may be issued upon conversion of working capital loans) will be entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration and shareholder rights agreement signed on April 6, 2022. The holders of these securities are entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that we register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed after our completion of our initial business combination and rights to require the company to register for resale such securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. The Company will bear the costs and expenses of filing any such registration statements. UnderwritingAgreement The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the date of Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriter has exercised overallotment option for 750,000 units in part on the date of Initial Public Offering. The underwriters is entitled to a cash underwriting discount of $0.20 per Public Unit, or $1,650,000 in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, the underwriters will be entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Public Unit, or $2,887,500 in the aggregate. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Risks and Uncertainties Management is currently evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations, close of the Initial Public Offering, and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statement. The financial statement do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. NOTE 7 - SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preference Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preference shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of April 11, 2022, there were no shares of preference shares issued or outstanding. Class A Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of April 11, 2022, there were 510,000 shares of Class A ordinary shares issued or outstanding, excluding 8,250,000 shares of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption Class B Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of April 11, 2022, there were 2,156,250 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding, of which an aggregate of up to 93,750 Class B ordinary shares are subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' balance over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part so that the number of founder shares will equal 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares after the Initial Public Offering (excluding private placement shares). The Company will forfeit 93,750 ordinary shares based on the over-allotment option partially exercised by the underwriters. Prior to our initial business combination, only holders of our founder shares will have the right to vote on the appointment of directors and holders of a majority of the Company's Class B ordinary shares may remove a member of the board of directors for any reason. In addition, in a vote to continue the Company in a jurisdiction outside the Cayman Islands (which requires the approval of at least two thirds of the votes of all ordinary shares voted at a general meeting), holders of our founder shares will have ten votes for every founder share and holders of our Class A ordinary shares will have one vote for every Class A ordinary share and, as a result, our initial shareholders will be able to approve any such proposal without the vote of any other shareholder. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares on the consummation of the initial Business Combination at a ratio such that the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all founder shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, approximately 20% of the sum of (i) the total number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding upon completion of this offering, plus (ii) the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial business combination (after giving effect to any redemptions of Class A ordinary shares by Public Shareholders), excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, deemed issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial business combination and any Private Placement Units issued to our sponsor, its affiliates or any member of our management team upon conversion of working capital loans. Any conversion of Class B ordinary shares described herein will take effect as a compulsory redemption of Class B ordinary shares and an issuance of Class A ordinary shares as a matter of Cayman Islands law. In no event will the Class B ordinary shares convert into Class A ordinary shares at a rate of less than one-to-one. Warrants - All Warrants (Public and Private) are exercisable at $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, on later of 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination or 12 months from the closing of Initial Public Offering; provided in each case that the Company has an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the issuance of the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants and a current prospectus relating to them is available (or the Company permits holders to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis under the circumstances specified in the warrant agreement). The warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, five years after the completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. On the exercise of any warrant, the warrant exercise price will be paid directly to the Company and not placed in the Trust Account. In addition, if (x) we issue additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of our initial business combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per ordinary share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by our board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to our sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any founder shares held by our sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of our initial business combination on the date of the consummation of our initial business combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of our Class A ordinary shares during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which we consummate our initial business combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price and the $16.50 per share redemption trigger price described adjacent to "Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $16.50" will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 165% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Company is not registering the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants at this time. However, has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 20 business days after the closing of the initial business combination, it will use the commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants, and we will use our commercially reasonable efforts to cause the same to become effective within 60 business days following the initial business combination to have declared effective, a registration statement covering the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants, to maintain a current prospectus relating to those ordinary shares until the warrants expire or are redeemed; provided, that if the ordinary shares is at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that it satisfies the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company so elect, it will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but the Company will be required to use its commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. Redemption of Warrants Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants: ● in whole and not in part; ● at a price of $0.01 per warrant; ● upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption, which we refer to as the 30-day redemption period; and ● if, and only if, the last reported sale price of our ordinary shares equals or exceeds $16.50 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations, and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which we send the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. The Company will not redeem the warrants unless a registration statement under the Securities Act covering the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is effective and a current prospectus relating to those ordinary shares is available throughout the 30-day redemption period, except if the warrants may be exercised on a cashless basis and such cashless exercise is exempt from registration under the Securities Act. If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if it is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. If the Company call the warrants for redemption as described above, its management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise warrants to do so on a "cashless basis." In determining whether to require all holders to exercise their warrants on a "cashless basis," its management will consider, among other factors, the cash position, the number of warrants that are outstanding and the dilutive effect on the Company's shareholders of issuing the maximum number of ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of our warrants. In such event, each holder would pay the exercise price by surrendering the warrants for that number of ordinary shares equal to the quotient obtained by dividing (x) the product of the number of ordinary shares underlying the warrants, multiplied by the excess of the "fair market value" over the exercise price of the warrants by (y) the fair market value. The "fair market value" shall mean the average volume weighted average last reported sale price of the Class A ordinary shares for the 10 trading days ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to the holders of warrants. NOTE 8 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date through April 15, 2022, that the financial statement was available to be issued. Based upon this review, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statement. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 21:33:12 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about DENALI CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. 05:34p DENALI CAPITAL ACQUISITION : REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM - For.. PU 05:29p DENALI CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 04/12 DENALI CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistere.. AQ 04/12 Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. announced that it has received $5.1 million in funding.. CI 04/06 Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has completed an IPO in the amount of $75 million. CI 03/01 Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. announced that it expects to receive $3.3 million in f.. CI 02/28 Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has filed an IPO in the amount of $75 million. CI