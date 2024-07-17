Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

(a) Dismissal of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), at the direction of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), and upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board, dismissed its independent registered public accountant Marcum LLP ("Marcum"), effective as of July 15, 2024.

Marcum's report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, and was not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles, except that Marcum's report contained an explanatory paragraph expressing substantial doubt about the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and subsequent interim periods through the date of Marcum's dismissal, there were (i) no disagreements with Marcum on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, any of which, if not resolved to Marcum's satisfaction, would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of any such disagreement in connection with its reports for such years and (ii) no "reportable events" requiring disclosure pursuant to paragraph (a)(1)(v) of Item 304 of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K.

In accordance with Item 304(a)(3) of Regulation S-K, the Company has provided Marcum a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K prior to filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and requested that Marcum furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether or not Marcum agrees with the above statements. A copy of Marcum's letter, dated July 15, 2024, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

(b) Appointment of New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

At the direction of the Board, and upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Company appointed Marcum Asia CPAs LLP ("Marcum Asia") as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, effective as of July 15, 2024. During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the subsequent interim periods through the date of Marcum Asia's engagement, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf has consulted with Marcum Asia regarding (i) the application of accounting principles to a specific transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, where either a written report or oral advice was provided to the Company that Marcum Asia concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue, (ii) any matter that was the subject of a disagreement within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K or (iii) any reportable event within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.