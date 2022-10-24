Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Denali Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNLI   US24823R1059

DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC.

(DNLI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
27.79 USD   -1.87%
04:32pDenali Therapeutics Announces Closing of a $316 Million Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
GL
04:31pDenali Therapeutics Announces Closing of a $316 Million Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
AQ
10/20Denali Therapeutics Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of a $316 Million Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

10/24/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) today announced the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 11,933,962 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $26.50 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriters’ discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are approximately $316 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC acted as joint book-running managers. Berenberg Capital Markets LLC, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, which was automatically effective upon filing with the SEC on February 28, 2022, and the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering, dated October 19, 2022, which was filed on October 20, 2022. These documents can be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by request from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 212-902-9316, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali Therapeutics pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali Therapeutics is based in South San Francisco.

Investor Relations Contact:

Laura Hansen, Ph.D.
Vice President, Investor Relations
(650) 452-2747
hansen@dnli.com

Media Contact:

dna Communications
Angela Salerno-Robin
Senior Vice President, Media Relations, Healthcare
+ 1 212 445 8219
Asalerno-robin@dna-comms.com


All news about DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC.
04:32pDenali Therapeutics Announces Closing of a $316 Million Public Offering, Including Full..
GL
04:31pDenali Therapeutics Announces Closing of a $316 Million Public Offering, Including Full..
AQ
10/20Denali Therapeutics Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
10/20Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slip Premarket Thursday
MT
10/20Denali Therapeutics Prices $275 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
10/19Denali Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $275 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
10/18Denali Therapeutics Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
10/18Denali Therapeutics to Launch $250 Million Stock Offering
MT
10/18Denali Therapeutics Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock
GL
10/04Biogen and Denali Therapeutics Announce Initiation of the Phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE Study in P..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 115 M - -
Net income 2022 -330 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 039 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 782 M 3 782 M -
EV / Sales 2022 23,8x
EV / Sales 2023 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Denali Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,32 $
Average target price 68,62 $
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan J. Watts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander O. Schuth Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Vicki L. Sato Director
Carole Ho Chief Medical Officer & Head-Development
Dana Andersen CTO & Chief Manufacturing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC.-36.50%3 782
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS36.61%76 938
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.05%76 323
BIONTECH SE-48.94%31 991
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-37.40%30 438
GENMAB A/S3.57%23 418