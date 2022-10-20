Advanced search
    DSLV   CA2482331089

DENARIUS METALS CORP.

(DSLV)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:22 2022-10-18 pm EDT
0.1450 CAD   -9.38%
10/05Denarius Metals Gains 7% as Secures Option To Acquire Up To 80% Of Toral Zinc Project In Spain
MT
10/05Denarius Metals Secures Option To Acquire Up To 80% Of Toral Zinc Project In Spain
MT
10/05Denarius Signs Option Agreement With Europa Metals to Develop the Toral Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Leon Province, Northern Spain
GL
Denarius Announces Voting Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held Today

10/20/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denarius Metals Corp. (“Denarius” or “the Company”) (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today. The detailed results of the votes for each matter acted upon are set out below:

ItemDescription of MatterOutcomeVotedVoted (%)
1.Fixing the number of directors at eightApprovedFor 94,789,653
Against 47,300		99.950%
0.050%
2.The election of the following individuals as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their successors are appointed or elected:   
 Serafino IaconoApprovedFor 94,694,653
Withheld 142,300		99.850%
0.150%
 Lombardo Paredes ArenasApprovedFor 93,944,653
Withheld 892,300		99.059%
0.941%
 Paul SparkesApprovedFor 94,718,653
Withheld 118,300		99.875%
0.125%
 Jesus PerezApprovedFor 93,955,653
Withheld 881,300		99.071%
0.929%
 Jerome (Gino) VitaleApprovedFor 94,694,653
Withheld 142,300		99.850%
0.150%
 Francisco SoleApprovedFor 94,718,653
Withheld 118,300		99.875%
0.125%
 Hernan Juan Jose Martinez TorresApprovedFor 94,694,653
Withheld 142,300		99.850%
0.150%
 Federico Restrepo-SolanoApprovedFor 94,718,653
Withheld 118,300		99.875%
0.125%
3.Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directorsApprovedFor 97,123,468
Withheld 5,300		99.995%
0.005%
4.Approval of an ordinary resolution approving the stock option plan of the Company which fixes the maximum aggregate number of shares for issuance under the plan at 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, on a rolling basis, as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company dated September 19, 2022 (the “Circular”)ApprovedFor 94,751,953
Against 85,000		99.910%
0.090%

About Denarius

Denarius is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain. The Company also owns the Zancudo and Guia Antigua Projects in Colombia.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including exploration programs, expected exploration results and Mineral Resource estimates. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Christopher Haldane
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 360-4653
investors@denariusmetals.com 


