    DSLV   CA2482332079

DENARIUS METALS CORP.

(DSLV)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:35:25 2023-02-16 pm EST
0.4100 CAD   +2.50%
Denarius Metals : Visit Us at PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 2107
NE
Denarius Metals Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
Denarius Metals Announces Rights Offering
GL
Denarius Metals: Visit Us at PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 2107

02/17/2023 | 07:10am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Visit Denarius Metals Corp. (TSXV: DSLV) (OTCQB: DNRSF) at Booth #2107 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Denarius Metals Corp.

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on its flagship Lomero Project in Spain. The Company signed a definitive option agreement with Europa Metals Ltd. in November 2022 pursuant to which Europa has granted Denarius Metals two options to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in the Toral Zn-Pb-Ag Project, Leon Province, Northern Spain. The Company's 100% owned Zancudo Project in Colombia provides an opportunity to develop near-term production and cash flow through local contract miners and long-term growth through exploration.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Denarius Metals Corp.
Michael Davies, Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investors@denariusmetals.com
www.denariusmetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153863


© Newsfilecorp 2023
