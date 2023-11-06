Denbury Inc.(NYSE:DEN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Denbury Inc.(NYSE:DEN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
November 06, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|88.66 USD
|-0.26%
|+0.11%
|+1.88%
|Nov. 02
|Denbury Inc. Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Nov. 02
|Exxon Mobil Corporation completed the acquisition of Denbury Inc. from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), BlackRock, Inc., The Vanguard Group, Inc., FMR LLC and others.
|CI
Denbury Inc.(NYSE:DEN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
|Denbury Inc. Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Exxon Mobil Corporation completed the acquisition of Denbury Inc. from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), BlackRock, Inc., The Vanguard Group, Inc., FMR LLC and others.
|CI
|Denbury shareholders approve merger with Exxon Mobil
|RE
|Denbury Inc. Enters into A Fourth Amendment to Its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A
|CI
|Exxon posts $9.1 billion net, down from year-ago, up 15% from 2Q
|RE
|US energy M&A slows in Q3, but October's mega deals to spark activity - Enverus
|RE
|Cash-rich Exxon, Chevron use stock for mega deals amid energy market jitters
|RE
|Pioneer's mega-sale to Exxon will trigger $71 mln in exec windfalls
|RE
|Exxon secures lead in top US oilfield with $60 bln buy of shale rival Pioneer
|RE
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Stocks Sharply Higher Late Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Sharply Higher in Afternoon Trading
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy
|MT
|Denbury, Exxon Mobil Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Expires
|MT
|Investors have China and central banks on their mind
|Jefferies Downgrades Denbury to Hold From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $91 From $117
|MT
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Abrdn, Meta, Netflix, Nvidia, Tetra Tech...
|Denbury Downgraded by KeyBanc to Sector Weight From Overweight, $102 Price Target Removed Amid Pending Acquisition by Exxon Mobil
|MT
|Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Denbury to $93 From $86, Maintains Hold Rating
|MT
|Tranche Update on Denbury Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 5, 2022.
|CI
|Earnings Flash (DEN) DENBURY Reports Q2 EPS $1.06, vs. Street Est of $1.31
|MT
|Earnings Flash (DEN) DENBURY Reports Q2 Revenue $328.98M, vs. Street Est of $340.4M
|MT
|Denbury Inc. Announces Production Results for the Second Quarter and the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Denbury Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Exxon posts 56% profit slump, joins peers in energy price hit
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+1.88%
|4 561 M $
|-17.76%
|278 B $
|+1.48%
|142 B $
|+28.06%
|83 192 M $
|-1.05%
|74 736 M $
|+21.76%
|72 484 M $
|+6.70%
|56 855 M $
|+0.03%
|55 744 M $
|+3.13%
|44 733 M $
|-4.77%
|42 034 M $