Denbury Inc.(NYSE:DEN) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Denbury Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on developing its properties through a combination of exploration, exploitation, drilling, and practices, with an emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) operations. The Company's operations are operations focused on the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The Company's properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota. It owns and operates over 1,300 miles of CO2 transportation pipelines. The CO2 pipeline infrastructure in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions delivers CO2 from its natural and industrial CO2 sources for use in its CO2 EOR fields, as well as to deliver CO2 to its customers who are industrial end-users of CO2 or EOR customers.