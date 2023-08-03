Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today released its second quarter 2023 results. As a result of the Company’s pending merger with Exxon Mobil Corporation (“ExxonMobil”), Denbury will not be hosting a webcast / conference call, which had previously been scheduled to take place tomorrow, August 4, nor posting supplemental materials regarding its quarterly results or future outlook.

KEY 2Q HIGHLIGHTS Second quarter 2023 net cash provided by operating activities totaled $142 million, and adjusted cash flows from operations (1) totaled $129 million.

totaled $129 million. Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest, totaled $132 million, and equity investments totaled $12 million. Total debt at the end of the second quarter was $85 million.

Net income (2) for the quarter was $67 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, and adjusted net income (1)(2) was $57 million, or $1.06 per diluted share.

for the quarter was $67 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, and adjusted net income was $57 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. Commenced Enhanced Oil Recovery (“EOR”) production at the Cedar Creek Anticline (“CCA”) tertiary project, with second quarter tertiary production at CCA averaging 574 Bbl/d.

Added four dedicated CO 2 sequestration sites to the Company’s portfolio, including one in Texas, two in Louisiana, and one in Wyoming. In addition, executed agreement to transport and sequester 1 million metric tons of CO 2 per year for a blue methanol project in Louisiana.

(1) A non-GAAP measure. See accompanying schedules that reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures along with a statement indicating why the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors. (2) Calculated using weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 54.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

CEO Comment

Chris Kendall, Denbury’s President and CEO, commented, “I am extremely proud of our team and our accomplishments through the first half of the year. During the second quarter, we commenced initial tertiary production at our flagship CCA CO 2 EOR project and early results from the flood are encouraging. We also continued to advance our CCUS business, adding four new storage sites and an additional contract for transportation and storage. On July 13th, we announced an agreement to combine with ExxonMobil, and we expect to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to stockholder and regulatory approvals. We look forward to bringing our assets and expertise together to accelerate the development of the CCUS industry.”

Oil & Gas Operations Results 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 2Q 2022 Sales volumes (BOE/d) 46,982 47,655 46,561 Avg. oil price, including hedges ($ per Bbl) $73.83 $75.36 $77.63 Blue oil (% oil volumes using industrial CO 2 ) 29% 30% 28% Industrial CO 2 injected (million metric tons) 1.09 1.14 1.19 Industrial CO 2 injected (% total CO 2 used in EOR operations) 43% 40% 41% Oil & gas development capital ($ 000s) $103,395 $99,791 $86,290

Approximately 54% of second quarter sales volumes were from the Company’s Gulf Coast assets, with the remaining 46% from the Rocky Mountain region. As compared to the first quarter of the year, Gulf Coast production was lower by 4%, driven primarily by a planned facility turnaround at Delhi and lower crude inventory sales at Tinsley, as expected. Rocky Mountain region sales volumes were slightly higher than in the first quarter of the year, driven by initial tertiary production and higher non-tertiary production at CCA, which more than offset unexpected facility downtime at Bell Creek.

The Company’s average oil price differential per barrel of oil (“Bbl”) in the second quarter of 2023 was $1.14 below the West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) average, a modest improvement from the $1.28 below the WTI average in the first quarter of 2023, driven by Gulf Coast region realizations. Second quarter 2023 commodity hedging receipts totaled $5 million, or $1.24 per Bbl.

Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) in second quarter 2023 totaled $130 million, or $30.48 per barrel of oil equivalent (“BOE”). As compared to the first quarter of the year, higher per unit labor, workover and other costs offset reduced power and utilities expenses. CO 2 costs, as part of LOE, were also modestly higher than in the first quarter as the Company began recording a portion of the CO 2 injection at CCA as LOE rather than as capital expenditures following EOR production startup. General and administrative expenses totaled nearly $27 million, higher than first quarter levels driven primarily by employee-related costs, including salaries, bonus accrual, and stock compensation expense related to annual equity grants. Depletion, depreciation, and amortization was $50 million, or $11.63 per BOE for the quarter, higher than first quarter levels as the Company commenced the recording of proved reserves associated with the CCA CO 2 EOR project.

Nearly half of second quarter 2023 oil & gas development capital expenditures were spent on the CCA CO 2 EOR project, primarily focused on the construction of CO 2 recycle facilities and well conversions from secondary to tertiary production. Also in the Rocky Mountain region, capital expenditures included multiple CO 2 flood expansion projects, including drilling activity in the Beaver Creek and Grieve fields. Second quarter capital spend in the Gulf Coast region included the completion of well conversions at the Soso Rodessa Phase 2 EOR development, a heat exchanger project at Delhi, and various other small development projects.

Denbury ended the second quarter with $85 million borrowed on the Company’s bank credit facility, up $56 million from the end of 2022. Financial liquidity as of June 30, 2023 was $655 million, including cash on hand and borrowing capacity under the Company’s credit facility.

Cedar Creek Anticline EOR Development

Tertiary production response at CCA initiated in April 2023, following commissioning of the first CO 2 recycle facility at the end of the first quarter. Second quarter EOR production averaged 574 barrels of oil per day, which includes both incremental response from the CO 2 flood and production associated with the waterflood in responding units. A second CO 2 recycle facility was commissioned in June 2023, and two additional CO 2 recycle facilities are currently being constructed and are anticipated to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2023. CCA EOR production is anticipated to continue to increase throughout the remainder of 2023 and through 2024.

Asset Divestment

On June 30, 2023, the Company closed on a transaction whereby it exchanged its 49% non-operated interest in the West Yellow Creek field in Mississippi for a term overriding royalty interest in the field (7% for the first eight years and 3.4% for the next five years). The Company also amended its CO 2 sales contract as part of the transaction to continue selling CO 2 to the West Yellow Creek field operator for a fee. Average production from the West Yellow Creek field was 443 Bbl/d for Denbury in the second quarter of 2023.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (“CCUS”) Results 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 2Q 2022 Announced CO 2 transport and/or storage offtake (cumulative million metric tons per year) 23 22 7 Secured CO 2 sequestration capacity (cumulative million metric tons) 2,020 2,065 1,500 Class VI CO 2 injection permit applications submitted (cumulative) 9 3 - Stratigraphic test wells drilled - 1 - CCUS capital expenditures ($ 000s) $28,390 $19,688 $2,951

During the second quarter, Denbury executed an agreement with SunGas Renewables Inc. (“SunGas”) to provide CO 2 transportation and storage services associated with SunGas’ low-carbon methanol facility to be constructed in Pineville, Louisiana. SunGas’ project is planned to commence operation in 2027 with an estimated one million metric tons per year of associated CO 2 .

Second quarter 2023 capital expenditures for CCUS primarily represented costs associated with dedicated CO 2 sequestration sites, including lease acquisition bonus, seismic imaging, and land and legal costs. The Company expanded its sequestration portfolio by four sites, including one in Texas, two in Louisiana, and one in Wyoming. The Texas and Louisiana additions, which were previously announced, bring the Company’s Gulf Coast dedicated sequestration portfolio to a total of nine sites and nearly two billion metric tons of CO 2 storage potential. In Wyoming, the Company finalized a definitive agreement for the rights to develop a dedicated CO 2 sequestration site on approximately 19,000 acres in Campbell County, directly underneath the Company’s Greencore CO 2 Pipeline. Denbury estimates potential CO 2 sequestration capacity of the site to be 40 million metric tons, bringing total sequestration capacity for Denbury in the Rocky Mountain region to 80 million metric tons of CO 2 from two sites.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company submitted an application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) for six Class VI well permits for the Company’s Leo CO 2 sequestration site in Mississippi. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company submitted an additional application to the EPA for six Class VI injection well permits associated with the Draco CO 2 sequestration site in Louisiana, bringing the Company’s total number of submitted Class VI injection permits to 15.

In April 2023, based on the achievement of certain project milestones, the Company invested its remaining $10 million commitment for a total $20 million equity investment into Clean Hydrogen Works, the development company of a blue hydrogen/ammonia project planned in Louisiana.

Outlook

As a result of the Company’s pending merger with ExxonMobil, Denbury’s prior guidance should no longer be relied upon. Denbury will not be providing or updating quarterly or full-year guidance in this or future earnings releases or in quarterly supplemental materials that previously had accompanied quarterly releases. Information regarding known or expected trends may be addressed in Denbury’s or ExxonMobil’s future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

About Denbury

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (“CCUS”) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (“EOR”) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO 2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 . The Company currently injects over four million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 annually, with an objective to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions by 2030, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

Financial and Statistical Data Tables and Reconciliation Schedules

The following tables include selected unaudited financial and operational information for the comparative three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, in order to assist investors in understanding the comparability of the Company’s financial and operational results for the applicable periods. All sales volumes and dollars are expressed on a net revenue interest basis with gas volumes converted to equivalent barrels at 6:1.

Denbury Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) The following information is based on GAAP. Additional required disclosures will be included in the Company’s periodic reports: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, In thousands, except per-share data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues and other income Oil sales $ 301,543 $ 446,592 $ 614,115 $ 827,834 Natural gas sales 1,403 5,378 3,320 9,047 CO 2 sales and transportation fees 11,164 12,610 21,850 26,032 Oil marketing revenues 13,983 16,786 28,531 30,062 Other income 890 790 2,185 1,040 Total revenues and other income 328,983 482,156 670,001 894,015 Expenses Lease operating expenses 130,291 124,351 259,465 242,179 Transportation and marketing expenses 5,159 4,802 10,548 9,447 CO 2 operating and discovery expenses 1,597 1,681 2,793 4,498 Taxes other than income 26,937 36,317 55,975 67,698 Oil marketing purchases 13,922 15,027 28,390 28,067 General and administrative expenses 26,895 19,235 49,872 37,927 Interest, net of amounts capitalized of $2,259, $975, $3,952 and $2,133, respectively 825 1,526 1,752 2,183 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 49,767 35,400 91,799 70,745 Commodity derivatives (income) expense (19,677 ) 56,854 (42,800 ) 249,573 Other expenses 3,990 6,621 5,481 8,733 Total expenses 239,706 301,814 463,275 721,050 Income before income taxes 89,277 180,342 206,726 172,965 Income tax provision Current income taxes 857 2,912 3,195 2,351 Deferred income taxes 21,139 21,936 47,051 15,992 Net income $ 67,281 $ 155,494 $ 156,480 $ 154,622 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.30 $ 3.00 $ 3.03 $ 2.99 Diluted $ 1.25 $ 2.83 $ 2.90 $ 2.81 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 51,817 51,757 51,661 51,680 Diluted 53,999 54,886 53,882 54,931

Denbury Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, In thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 67,281 $ 155,494 $ 156,480 $ 154,622 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 49,767 35,400 91,799 70,745 Deferred income taxes 21,139 21,936 47,051 15,992 Stock-based compensation 6,548 4,104 11,486 7,075 Commodity derivatives (income) expense (19,677 ) 56,854 (42,800 ) 249,573 Receipt (payment) on settlements of commodity derivatives 5,157 (127,959 ) 7,222 (221,016 ) Debt issuance costs and discounts 532 1,249 1,063 1,934 Other, net (2,218 ) (1,888 ) (4,176 ) (3,155 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accrued production receivable 12,062 (12,991 ) 12,855 (85,786 ) Trade and other receivables 7,970 (13,427 ) 5,545 (11,783 ) Other current and long-term assets (4,821 ) (12,364 ) (315 ) (12,175 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,624 40,600 (25,623 ) 52,010 Oil and natural gas production payable (7,053 ) 9,981 (9,914 ) 33,329 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities (10,820 ) (7,024 ) (19,660 ) (11,257 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 142,491 149,965 231,013 240,108 Cash flows from investing activities Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (105,636 ) (80,815 ) (210,418 ) (139,522 ) CCUS storage sites and related capital expenditures (34,644 ) (2,858 ) (49,289 ) (17,758 ) Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (7 ) (374 ) (42 ) (374 ) Pipelines and plants capital expenditures (668 ) (5,060 ) (1,291 ) (20,264 ) Net proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties and equipment — 137 — 237 Equity investments (11,926 ) — (19,034 ) — Other (7,752 ) (4,127 ) (13,631 ) (5,623 ) Net cash used in investing activities (160,633 ) (93,097 ) (293,705 ) (183,304 ) Cash flows from financing activities Bank repayments (546,000 ) (250,000 ) (865,000 ) (524,000 ) Bank borrowings 563,000 215,000 921,000 489,000 Common stock repurchase program — (23,374 ) — (23,374 ) Other 2,129 1,680 7,748 (1,388 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19,129 (56,694 ) 63,748 (59,762 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 987 174 1,056 (2,958 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 47,949 47,212 47,880 50,344 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 48,936 $ 47,386 $ 48,936 $ 47,386

Denbury Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In thousands, except par value and share data June 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 531 $ 521 Accrued production receivable 131,422 144,277 Trade and other receivables, net 21,800 27,343 Derivative assets 36,809 15,517 Prepaids 20,117 18,572 Total current assets 210,679 206,230 Property and equipment Oil and natural gas properties (using full cost accounting) Proved properties 1,751,158 1,414,779 Unevaluated properties 114,320 240,435 CO 2 properties 193,432 190,985 Pipelines 219,748 220,125 CCUS storage sites and related assets 114,190 64,971 Other property and equipment 115,086 107,133 Less: accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (382,591 ) (306,743 ) Net property and equipment 2,125,343 1,931,685 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,425 18,017 Derivative assets 1,269 — Intangible assets, net 74,571 79,128 Restricted cash for future asset retirement obligations 48,405 47,359 Other assets 61,927 45,080 Total assets $ 2,541,619 $ 2,327,499 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 221,173 $ 248,800 Oil and gas production payable 70,455 80,368 Derivative liabilities — 13,018 Operating lease liabilities 5,098 4,676 Total current liabilities 296,726 346,862 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of current portion 85,153 29,000 Asset retirement obligations 312,372 315,942 Deferred tax liabilities, net 118,171 71,120 Operating lease liabilities 16,075 15,431 Other liabilities 12,969 16,527 Total long-term liabilities 544,740 448,020 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 50,473,001 and 49,814,874 shares issued, respectively 50 50 Paid-in capital in excess of par 1,058,119 1,047,063 Retained earnings 641,984 485,504 Total stockholders’ equity 1,700,153 1,532,617 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,541,619 $ 2,327,499

Denbury Inc. Operating Highlights (Unaudited) All sales volumes and dollars are expressed on a net revenue interest basis with gas volumes converted to equivalent barrels at 6:1. Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Average daily sales (BOE/d) Tertiary Gulf Coast region 22,041 22,205 22,580 22,608 Rocky Mountain region 10,241 9,186 10,332 9,203 Total tertiary sales 32,282 31,391 32,912 31,811 Non-tertiary Gulf Coast region 3,506 3,566 3,453 3,598 Rocky Mountain region 11,194 11,604 10,952 11,333 Total non-tertiary sales 14,700 15,170 14,405 14,931 Total Company Oil (Bbls/d) 45,648 45,104 46,016 45,284 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 8,004 8,741 7,803 8,747 BOE/d (6:1) 46,982 46,561 47,317 46,742 Unit sales price (excluding derivative settlements) Gulf Coast region Oil (per Bbl) $ 72.81 $ 108.87 $ 73.85 $ 100.94 Natural gas (per mcf) 2.01 7.49 2.40 6.03 Rocky Mountain region Oil (per Bbl) $ 72.32 $ 108.72 $ 73.58 $ 101.07 Natural gas (per mcf) 1.90 6.36 2.33 5.53 Total Company Oil (per Bbl)(1) $ 72.59 $ 108.81 $ 73.73 $ 101.00 Natural gas (per mcf) 1.93 6.76 2.35 5.71 BOE (6:1) 70.86 106.67 72.09 98.92 Average NYMEX differentials Gulf Coast region Oil (per Bbl) $ (0.92 ) $ 0.16 $ (1.08 ) $ (0.72 ) Natural gas (per mcf) (0.30 ) 0.02 (0.15 ) 0.01 Rocky Mountain region Oil (per Bbl) $ (1.41 ) $ 0.01 $ (1.35 ) $ (0.59 ) Natural gas (per mcf) (0.42 ) (1.12 ) (0.22 ) (0.49 ) Total Company Oil (per Bbl) $ (1.14 ) $ 0.09 $ (1.20 ) $ (0.67 ) Natural gas (per mcf) (0.39 ) (0.71 ) (0.20 ) (0.31 )

(1) Total Company realized oil prices including derivative settlements were $73.83 per Bbl and $77.63 per Bbl during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $74.60 per Bbl and $74.03 per Bbl during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Denbury Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net income (GAAP measure) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure provided as a supplement to present an alternative net income measure which excludes expense and income items (and their related tax effects) not directly related to the Company’s ongoing operations. Management believes that adjusted net income may be helpful to investors by eliminating the impact of noncash and/or special items not indicative of the Company’s performance from period to period, and is widely used by the investment community, while also being used by management, in evaluating the comparability of the Company’s ongoing operational results and trends. Adjusted net income should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure reported in accordance with GAAP, but rather to provide additional information useful in evaluating the Company’s operational trends and performance. Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 In thousands, except per-share data Amount Per Diluted

Share(1) Amount Per Diluted

Share(1) Net income (GAAP measure) $ 67,281 $ 1.25 $ 155,494 $ 2.83 Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) Noncash fair value gains on commodity derivatives(2) (14,520 ) (0.27 ) (71,105 ) (1.30 ) Merger expense 1,138 0.02 — — Insurance reimbursements — — (6,692 ) (0.12 ) Delta pipeline incident costs (included in other expenses)(3) — — 3,867 0.07 Litigation expense — — 1,444 0.03 Noncash fair value adjustment - contingent consideration(4) — — (12 ) — Estimated income taxes on above adjustments to net income and other discrete tax items(5) 3,292 0.06 10,005 0.18 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 57,191 $ 1.06 $ 93,001 $ 1.69

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 In thousands, except per-share data Amount Per Diluted

Share(1) Amount Per Diluted

Share(1) Net income (GAAP measure) $ 156,480 $ 2.90 $ 154,622 $ 2.81 Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) Noncash fair value losses (gains) on commodity derivatives(2) (35,578 ) (0.66 ) 28,557 0.52 Merger expense 1,138 0.02 — — Delhi Field insurance reimbursements — — (6,692 ) (0.12 ) Delta pipeline incident costs (included in other expenses)(3) (999 ) (0.02 ) 3,867 0.07 Litigation expense — — 1,444 0.03 Accelerated depreciation 1,117 0.02 — — Noncash fair value adjustment - contingent consideration(4) — — 173 — Estimated income taxes on above adjustments to net income and other discrete tax items(5) 8,339 0.16 4,152 0.08 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 130,497 $ 2.42 $ 186,123 $ 3.39

(1) Includes the impact of potentially dilutive securities including nonvested restricted stock, restricted stock units, performance stock units, shares to be issued under the employee stock purchase plan and warrants. (2) The net change between periods of the fair market values of open commodity derivative positions, excluding the impact of settlements on commodity derivatives during the period. (3) Represents an accrual in 2022 of a preliminarily assessed civil penalty proposed in May 2022 by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration related to the Company’s February 2020 Delta-Tinsley pipeline incident and in 2023, represents a true-up to actual adjustment based on finalization of the assessed penalty. (4) Expense related to the change in fair value of the contingent consideration payments related to the Company’s March 2021 Wind River Basin CO 2 EOR field acquisition. (5) Represents the estimated income tax impacts on pre-tax adjustments to net income, which rate incorporates discrete tax adjustments. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, discrete tax adjustments primarily represented the release of the valuation allowance on certain of the Company’s federal and state deferred tax assets totaling $18.8 million and $24.7 million, respectively.

Denbury Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net income (GAAP measure) to Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP measure) Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP measure which management uses and excludes certain items that are included in net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Items excluded include interest, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, and amortization, and items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are nonrecurring. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX may be helpful to investors in order to assess the Company’s operating performance as compared to that of other companies in the industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical costs basis. It is also commonly used by third parties to assess leverage and the Company’s ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, net income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDAX, EBITDAX or EBITDA in the same manner. The following table presents a reconciliation of the Company’s net income to Adjusted EBITDAX. In thousands Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (GAAP measure) $ 67,281 $ 155,494 $ 156,480 $ 154,622 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDAX Interest expense 825 1,526 1,752 2,183 Income tax expense 21,996 24,848 50,246 18,343 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 49,767 35,400 91,799 70,745 Noncash fair value losses (gains) on commodity derivatives (14,520 ) (71,105 ) (35,578 ) 28,557 Stock-based compensation 6,548 4,104 11,486 7,075 Noncash, non-recurring and other 292 4,137 (1,664 ) 3,726 Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP measure) $ 132,189 $ 154,404 $ 274,521 $ 285,251

Denbury Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of cash flows from operations (GAAP measure) to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP measure) and free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) Adjusted cash flows from operations is a non-GAAP measure that represents cash flows provided by operations before changes in assets and liabilities, as summarized from the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Adjusted cash flows from operations measures the cash flows earned or incurred from operating activities without regard to the collection or payment of associated receivables or payables. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that represents adjusted cash flows from operations less oil and gas development expenditures, CCUS storage sites and related capital expenditures and capitalized interest, but before acquisitions, ARO and equity method investments. Management believes that it is important to consider these additional measures, along with cash flows from operations, as it believes the non-GAAP measures can often be a better way to discuss changes in operating trends in its business caused by changes in sales volumes, prices, operating costs and related factors, without regard to whether the earned or incurred item was collected or paid during that period. Adjusted cash flows from operations and free cash flow are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities, nor as a liquidity measure or indicator of cash flows. In thousands Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operations (GAAP measure) $ 142,491 $ 149,965 $ 231,013 $ 240,108 Net change in assets and liabilities relating to operations (13,962 ) (4,775 ) 37,112 35,662 Adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP measure) 128,529 145,190 268,125 275,770 Oil & gas development capital expenditures (103,395 ) (86,290 ) (203,186 ) (143,896 ) CCUS storage sites and related capital expenditures (28,390 ) (2,951 ) (48,078 ) (23,900 ) Capitalized interest (2,259 ) (975 ) (3,952 ) (2,133 ) Free cash flow (deficit) (non-GAAP measure) $ (5,515 ) $ 54,974 $ 12,909 $ 105,841

Denbury Inc. Capital Expenditure Summary (Unaudited)(1) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, In thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 Capital expenditure summary(1) CCA EOR field expenditures(2) $ 47,737 $ 21,483 $ 87,775 $ 39,205 CCA CO 2 pipelines 442 (950 ) 965 1,241 CCA tertiary development 48,179 20,533 88,740 40,446 Non-CCA tertiary and non-tertiary fields 43,895 57,074 92,988 86,437 CO 2 sources and other CO 2 pipelines 1,743 1,380 3,306 2,110 Capitalized internal costs(3) 9,578 7,303 18,152 14,903 Oil & gas development capital expenditures 103,395 86,290 203,186 143,896 CCUS storage sites and related capital expenditures 28,390 2,951 48,078 23,900 Oil and gas and CCUS development capital expenditures 131,785 89,241 251,264 167,796 Capitalized interest 2,259 975 3,952 2,133 Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties 7 3 42 374 Equity investments(4) 11,926 — 19,034 — Total capital expenditures $ 145,977 $ 90,219 $ 274,292 $ 170,303

(1) Capital expenditures in this summary are presented on an as-incurred basis (including accruals) and are $10.4 million and $9.3 million lower than the capital expenditures in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, and are $9.5 million lower and $0.6 million higher for the three months ended June 20, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, which are presented on a cash basis. (2) Includes pre-production CO 2 costs associated with the CCA EOR development project totaling $4.1 million and $9.3 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $8.0 million and $10.8 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. (3) Includes capitalized internal acquisition, exploration and development costs and pre-production tertiary startup costs, excluding CCA. (4) Mainly represents investments made in carbon capture technology companies during the second quarter of 2023 including a $10 million equity investment in Clean Hydrogen Works and $1.5 million equity investment in Libra CO2 Storage Solutions, LLC, and investments made during the first quarter of 2023 of $2 million in Aqualung Carbon Capture AS, as well as a $5 million investment in ION Clean Energy, Inc.

