Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Denbury Inc.    DEN

DENBURY INC.

(DEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Denbury : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Announces November 17th Third Quarter Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 05:57pm EST

News Release

Denbury Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and

Announces November 17th Third Quarter Conference Call

PLANO, Texas - November 16, 2020 - Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) ("Denbury" or the "Company") today announced its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Successfully completed financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization on September 18, 2020, with a strong balance sheet and strong liquidity position:
    • Reduced bond debt by $2.1 billion, resulting in $165 million annual interest savings
    • Established a new $575 million senior secured bank credit facility, with $437 million of availability at September 30, 2020 after borrowings of $85 million and outstanding letters of credit
    • Relocated corporate headquarters, resulting in $9 million in annual savings
    • Appointed a new board of directors consisting of four new independent members and three continuing members
    • Commenced trading of new common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DEN" on September 21, 2020
  • Produced 49,686 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") per day ("BOE/d") during 3Q 2020, roughly flat with 2Q 2020
  • Revenues and other income were $194 million for 3Q 2020, excluding $18 million in hedging receipts
  • Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP measure) was $93 million for 3Q 2020
  • Received $25 million of proceeds from the sale of two parcels of marketed Houston area surface acreage, with proceeds of $14 million in July 2020 and $11 million in October 2020
  • Reacquired the NEJD and Free State CO2 pipelines, reducing debt by $25 million and lowering interest expense while maximizing flexibility for future CCUS operations

Upon emergence from bankruptcy on September 18, 2020 (the "Emergence Date"), the Company applied fresh start accounting, which resulted in a new entity for financial reporting purposes. In applying

1

fresh start accounting, the Company's assets and liabilities were recorded at fair value as of the Emergence Date, which differs materially from historical values reflected on the Company's balance sheet prior to the Emergence Date. As a result of the application of fresh start accounting and the effects of the Company's Chapter 11 restructuring, the consolidated financial statements of the Company after September 18, 2020 are not comparable with its consolidated financial statements on or prior to that date. References to "Successor" refer to the new Denbury reporting entity after the Emergence Date, and references to "Successor Period" refer to the period from September 19, 2020 through September 30, 2020. References to "Predecessor" refer to the Denbury entity prior to emergence from bankruptcy, and references to "Predecessor Period" refer to periods (as specified herein) prior to and through September 18, 2020. Under GAAP, Denbury is required to report the Company's financial results for the Successor Period separately from Predecessor Periods, making the information not comparable. In order to provide meaningful comparable results of certain information for the third quarter and year to date periods, the Company has combined the results for the third quarter's Successor Period and Predecessor Period where appropriate, which the Company refers to as "Combined".

SELECTED QUARTERLY COMPARATIVE DATA

Following are unaudited financial highlights for the Successor Period, certain Predecessor Periods and on a Combined basis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Combined

Successor

Predecessor

(Non-GAAP)(1)

Period from

Period from

Quarter Ended

Sept. 19, 2020

July 1, 2020

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

through

through

(in millions, except per-share and per-unit data)

Sept. 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

Sept. 18, 2020

June 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2019

Net income (loss)

$

(806)

$

3

$

(809)

$

(697)

$

73

Adjusted net income (loss)(2) (non-GAAP

(32)

measure)

20

41

Adjusted EBITDAX(2) (non-GAAP measure)

93

39

145

Net income (loss) per diluted share

0.06

(1.63)

(1.41)

0.14

Combined

Predecessor

(Non-GAAP)(1)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2019

Oil, natural gas, and related product sales

$

176

$

109

$

293

CO2, oil marketing sales and other

18

9

22

Total revenues and other income

$

194

$

118

$

315

Receipt on settlements of commodity derivatives

$

18

$

46

$

8

Cash flows from operations(1)

$

74

$

11

$

131

Adjusted cash flows from operations less special items(2) (non-GAAP measure)

68

9

126

Development capital expenditures

18

21

51

  1. Combined results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods.
  2. A non-GAAP measure. See accompanying schedules that reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures along with a statement indicating why the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

2

Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2019

Average realized oil price per barrel (excluding derivative settlements)

$

39.23

$

24.39

$

57.64

Average realized oil price per barrel (including derivative settlements)

43.23

34.64

59.23

Total production (BOE/d)

49,686

50,190

56,441

Total continuing production (BOE/d)(1)

49,686

50,190

55,338

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Chris Kendall, Denbury's President and CEO, commented, "In less than two months during the third quarter we entered and exited our Chapter 11 restructuring process. As a result of this process, Denbury emerged with a strong balance sheet, a solid liquidity position, and a significantly reduced cost structure providing us with a breakeven oil price near $30 per barrel. Denbury's low base production decline and the flexible, low capital intensity nature of our assets are particularly well suited for today's environment. The industry-leading low carbon footprint of our CO2 EOR-focused oil production sets us apart. Moreover, the potential of the emerging CCUS business presents a unique, exciting, and significant growth opportunity to leverage both our strategically advantaged asset base and our extensive CO2 expertise developed during more than 20 years of CO2 EOR operations.

"I want to thank the Denbury team for their focus, care, and diligence throughout 2020. Even in this challenging environment, the team is setting Company records for safety and efficiency, which is a testament to our employees' professionalism, dedication, quality and resilience.

"Going forward, while ensuring a steadfast focus of building on our strong foundation of safety and operational excellence, our priorities will be to protect and maintain our balance sheet, to continue to invest within cash flow, to further build our EOR-focused business, and to continue to position the Company to be a leader in what we believe will be a high value CCUS business."

  1. Continuing production excludes production from the Gulf Coast Working Interests Sale completed on March 4, 2020.

3

REVIEW OF OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Denbury's oil and natural gas production averaged 49,686 BOE/d during third quarter 2020, relatively flat with second quarter of 2020 (the "prior quarter") production and a decrease of 10% compared to continuing production in the third quarter of 2019 (the "prior-year third quarter"), which is adjusted for production from assets sold in the first quarter of 2020. Production during the second and third quarters of 2020 was impacted by approximately 4,300 BOE/d and 1,700 BOE/d, respectively, of production that was shut-in due to wells that were uneconomic to produce or repair. In addition to shut-in production, the year-over-year production decline was primarily due to production declines at Delhi Field which were mainly associated with the suspension of CO2 purchases since late-February 2020 as a result of the Delta- Tinsley CO2 pipeline being out of service for repairs, as well as reduced levels of workovers and capital investment due to actions taken by the Company to reduce costs in response to the significant decline in oil prices earlier in 2020. In late October 2020, repairs to the Delta-Tinsley pipeline were completed and the pipeline was brought back into service, allowing CO2 purchases to resume at Delhi Field. Further production information is provided on page 18 of this press release.

Denbury's third quarter 2020 average realized oil price, including derivative settlements, was $43.23 per barrel ("Bbl"), an increase of 25% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 27% from the prior-year third quarter. Denbury's NYMEX differential for the third quarter 2020 was $1.64 per Bbl below NYMEX WTI oil prices, compared to $4.03 per Bbl below NYMEX WTI in the prior quarter and $1.30 per Bbl above NYMEX WTI in the prior-year third quarter.

Total revenues and other income in the third quarter of 2020 were $194 million, an increase of 64% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 39% from the prior-year third quarter. The sequential quarterly increase was primarily due to higher realized oil prices, and the decrease from the prior-year third quarter was primarily due to lower oil prices and to a lesser degree lower oil production levels.

Total lease operating expenses in third quarter 2020 were $71 million, or $15.57 per BOE, a decrease of $10 million, or 12%, compared to the prior quarter due primarily to a $15 million insurance reimbursement received in the current quarter related to a 2013 incident at Delhi Field, partially offset by higher workover expense during the current quarter as the Company resumed some repairs and maintenance activity. Compared to the prior-year third quarter, lease operating expenses decreased $47 million, or 40%, due primarily to reductions in all expense categories, with the largest decreases in workover expense, labor, and power and fuel costs, as well as the insurance reimbursement noted above.

Taxes other than income, which includes ad valorem, production and franchise taxes, increased $5 million, or 50%, from the prior quarter and decreased $6 million, or 29%, from the prior-year third quarter, generally due to changes in oil and natural gas revenues.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Denbury Resources Inc. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 22:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DENBURY INC.
05:57pDENBURY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Announces November 17th Third Q..
PU
05:21pDENBURY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Announces November 17th Third Q..
AQ
05:20pDENBURY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05:20pDenbury Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Announces November 17th Third ..
GL
11/12DENBURY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/11DENBURY : BofA Securities Virtual Global Energy Conference
PU
11/04DENBURY : Reacquires the NEJD and Free State CO2 Pipelines
PU
11/04DENBURY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
11/04DENBURY : Reacquires the NEJD and Free State CO2 Pipelines
AQ
11/04Denbury Reacquires the NEJD and Free State CO2 Pipelines
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 781 M - -
Net income 2020 83,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 896 M 896 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 686
Free-Float 8,96%
Chart DENBURY INC.
Duration : Period :
Denbury Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENBURY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,50 $
Last Close Price 18,50 $
Spread / Highest target 78,4%
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian S. Kendall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Omar Meyers Chairman
David Sheppard Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark C. Allen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Steve A. McLaurin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENBURY INC.0.00%896
CNOOC LIMITED-33.02%49 176
CONOCOPHILLIPS-45.63%37 763
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-49.06%24 893
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-37.26%23 646
ECOPETROL S.A.-39.67%22 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group