Denbury : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Announces November 17th Third Quarter Conference Call

REVIEW OF OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Denbury's oil and natural gas production averaged 49,686 BOE/d during third quarter 2020, relatively flat with second quarter of 2020 (the "prior quarter") production and a decrease of 10% compared to continuing production in the third quarter of 2019 (the "prior-year third quarter"), which is adjusted for production from assets sold in the first quarter of 2020. Production during the second and third quarters of 2020 was impacted by approximately 4,300 BOE/d and 1,700 BOE/d, respectively, of production that was shut-in due to wells that were uneconomic to produce or repair. In addition to shut-in production, the year-over-year production decline was primarily due to production declines at Delhi Field which were mainly associated with the suspension of CO2 purchases since late-February 2020 as a result of the Delta- Tinsley CO2 pipeline being out of service for repairs, as well as reduced levels of workovers and capital investment due to actions taken by the Company to reduce costs in response to the significant decline in oil prices earlier in 2020. In late October 2020, repairs to the Delta-Tinsley pipeline were completed and the pipeline was brought back into service, allowing CO2 purchases to resume at Delhi Field. Further production information is provided on page 18 of this press release.

Denbury's third quarter 2020 average realized oil price, including derivative settlements, was $43.23 per barrel ("Bbl"), an increase of 25% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 27% from the prior-year third quarter. Denbury's NYMEX differential for the third quarter 2020 was $1.64 per Bbl below NYMEX WTI oil prices, compared to $4.03 per Bbl below NYMEX WTI in the prior quarter and $1.30 per Bbl above NYMEX WTI in the prior-year third quarter.

Total revenues and other income in the third quarter of 2020 were $194 million, an increase of 64% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 39% from the prior-year third quarter. The sequential quarterly increase was primarily due to higher realized oil prices, and the decrease from the prior-year third quarter was primarily due to lower oil prices and to a lesser degree lower oil production levels.

Total lease operating expenses in third quarter 2020 were $71 million, or $15.57 per BOE, a decrease of $10 million, or 12%, compared to the prior quarter due primarily to a $15 million insurance reimbursement received in the current quarter related to a 2013 incident at Delhi Field, partially offset by higher workover expense during the current quarter as the Company resumed some repairs and maintenance activity. Compared to the prior-year third quarter, lease operating expenses decreased $47 million, or 40%, due primarily to reductions in all expense categories, with the largest decreases in workover expense, labor, and power and fuel costs, as well as the insurance reimbursement noted above.

Taxes other than income, which includes ad valorem, production and franchise taxes, increased $5 million, or 50%, from the prior quarter and decreased $6 million, or 29%, from the prior-year third quarter, generally due to changes in oil and natural gas revenues.