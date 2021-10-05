Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Denbury Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEN   US24790A1016

DENBURY INC.

(DEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Denbury : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call, and Webcast for November 4

10/05/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) plans to issue its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 4, 2021. On the same day, the Company is scheduled to host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time). The presentation webcast will be available, both live and for replay, on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call should dial in shortly before the scheduled start time.

What: Denbury 3Q 2021 Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time)

Dial-in numbers: 877.705.6003 (domestic) and 201.493.6725 (international)

Conference ID number: 13696090

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO2. The Company currently injects over three million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO2 annually, and its objective is to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within this decade, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DENBURY INC.
04:31pDENBURY : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call, and Webcast for Novem..
BU
09/28DENBURY : Publishes 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report
BU
09/21MITSUBISHI : MC Reaches Agreement with Denbury on CO2 Transport and Storage Operations for..
AQ
09/21DENBURY : Unit to Transport, Store CO2 Captured at Mitsubishi's Planned Ammonia Project on..
MT
09/21DENBURY : Executes Term Sheet with Mitsubishi Corporation for CO2 Transport and Storage fr..
BU
09/09DENBURY : MKM Partners Starts Denbury at Buy with $96 Price Target
MT
09/08DENBURY : September 2021 Corporate Presentation
PU
08/30DENBURY : To Present at Barclays 2021 CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
08/12DENBURY : August 2021 Corporate Presentation
PU
08/05SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DENBURY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 953 M - -
Net income 2021 -93,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 96,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -52,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 738 M 3 738 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart DENBURY INC.
Duration : Period :
Denbury Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENBURY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 74,59 $
Average target price 87,82 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian S. Kendall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark C. Allen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kevin Omar Meyers Chairman
Matthew Dahan Senior VP-Business Development & Technology
David Sheppard Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENBURY INC.185.33%3 738
CONOCOPHILLIPS78.77%95 731
EOG RESOURCES, INC.73.25%50 445
CNOOC LIMITED24.79%50 117
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED56.72%44 870
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY53.38%43 661