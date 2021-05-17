Log in
DENBURY INC.

Denbury : To Present at UBS Global Energy Virtual Conference

05/17/2021 | 08:36am EDT
Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the UBS Global Energy Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Central Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of senior management will also participate in virtual meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website the morning of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, and a link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO2. The Company currently injects over three million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO2 annually, and its objective is to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within this decade, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 833 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,80 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -398x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 588 M 2 588 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 677
Free-Float 97,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 61,75 $
Last Close Price 51,75 $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian S. Kendall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark C. Allen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kevin Omar Meyers Chairman
Matthew Dahan Senior VP-Business Development & Technology
David Sheppard Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENBURY INC.101.44%2 588
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.34%76 269
CNOOC LIMITED19.78%49 440
EOG RESOURCES, INC.65.63%48 206
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.22%40 792
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY37.90%38 313