Denbury to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) plans to issue its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Thursday, May 5, 2022. On the same day, the Company is scheduled to host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time). The presentation webcast will be available, both live and for replay, on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call should dial in shortly before the scheduled start time.

What: Denbury 1Q 2022 Results Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time) Dial-in numbers: 1.844.200.6205 (domestic) and +1.929.526.1599 (international) Access Code: 328081

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO 2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 . The Company currently injects over four million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 annually, with an objective to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions within this decade, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

