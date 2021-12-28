Log in
    DEN   US24790A1016

DENBURY INC.

(DEN)
Denbury to Participate in 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

12/28/2021 | 04:31pm EST
Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual panel discussion, Outlook for Carbon Capture, at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time (9:20 a.m. Central Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of management will also participate in virtual meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be available the same morning in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO2 in its EOR operations and since 2013 has been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO2. The Company currently injects over three million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO2 annually, and its objective is to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within this decade, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

Follow Denbury on Twitter and Linkedin.


© Business Wire 2021
