  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Denbury Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEN   US24790A1016

DENBURY INC.

(DEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
87.72 USD   +0.03%
Denbury to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

12/27/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussing carbon capture economics and development at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of management will also participate in meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website at www.denbury.com the same morning.

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO2. The Company currently injects over four million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO2 annually, with an objective to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions by 2030, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

Follow Denbury on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
04:31pDenbury to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference
BU
12/15BofA Securities Initiates Denbury at Underperform With $73 Price Target
MT
12/13Sector Update: Energy Stocks Propelled by Rebound in Crude Oil Prices
MT
12/13Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Tuesday after Brent Crude Pushes Back ..
MT
12/13Transcript : Denbury Inc. - Special Call
CI
12/13Denbury to Develop Carbon Dioxide Sequestration Site in Southwest Louisiana
MT
12/13Denbury Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/13Denbury Announces Key Takeaways from CCUS Business Outlook Event
BU
12/13Denbury Announces New CO2 Sequestration Site in SW Louisiana
BU
12/13Denbury Inc. Announces New CO2 Sequestration Site in SW Louisiana
CI
Analyst Recommendations on DENBURY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 686 M - -
Net income 2022 474 M - -
Net Debt 2022 46,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 367 M 4 367 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 756
Free-Float 96,7%
Technical analysis trends DENBURY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 87,69 $
Average target price 113,08 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian S. Kendall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark C. Allen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kevin Omar Meyers Chairman
Matthew Dahan Vice President
David Sheppard Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENBURY INC.14.49%4 367
CHEVRON CORPORATION51.17%343 027
CONOCOPHILLIPS62.16%145 853
EOG RESOURCES, INC.47.03%76 719
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED41.95%61 815
CNOOC LIMITED22.17%59 773