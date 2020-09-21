Denbury Resources : Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring

News

DENBURY SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

Emerges from Chapter 11 Well-Positioned for Long-Term Success

Moves Forward as Stronger Business With Significant Financial Flexibility

PLANO, Texas - September 18, 2020 - Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) ("Denbury" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter

11. Denbury's common stock is expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DEN at market open Monday, September 21, 2020.

Consistent with the previously announced Restructuring Support Agreement and the Company's "pre-packaged" plan, Denbury has restructured its balance sheet and eliminated $2.1 billion of bond debt. Throughout the court-supervised process, Denbury has continued to operate without interruption while fully satisfying all trade, customer, employee, royalty owner, working, and other mineral interest claims in the ordinary course.

Chris Kendall, Denbury's President and CEO, commented, "Today is an important day for Denbury and all of our stakeholders. Having quickly and efficiently completed our restructuring process, Denbury is now a stronger company with the financial flexibility to continue building on our unique CO2 EOR focused strategy for many years to come. As a result of this process, we are better positioned to compete in a dynamic and evolving energy market and capitalize on the many opportunities ahead, including leveraging our expertise and our strategic assets into an emerging carbon capture, use, and storage business. As we move forward, we are committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet.

"On behalf of all of us at Denbury, I would like to thank our customers, vendors and other business partners for their unwavering support over the last several months. I would also like to thank our creditors for their confidence in Denbury, which enabled us to quickly and efficiently complete this financial restructuring process. Finally, I am grateful to our dedicated employees whose determination and hard work have allowed us to continue performing at a high level while remaining focused on safe, responsible and efficient operations."

As disclosed on September 15, 2020, Denbury has changed its corporate name from Denbury Resources Inc. to Denbury Inc. Further information regarding the restructuring, including the securities