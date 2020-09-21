Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Denbury Resources Inc.    DNRCQ

DENBURY RESOURCES INC.

(DNRCQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Denbury Resources : Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

News

DENBURY SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

Emerges from Chapter 11 Well-Positioned for Long-Term Success

Moves Forward as Stronger Business With Significant Financial Flexibility

PLANO, Texas - September 18, 2020 - Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) ("Denbury" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter

11. Denbury's common stock is expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DEN at market open Monday, September 21, 2020.

Consistent with the previously announced Restructuring Support Agreement and the Company's "pre-packaged" plan, Denbury has restructured its balance sheet and eliminated $2.1 billion of bond debt. Throughout the court-supervised process, Denbury has continued to operate without interruption while fully satisfying all trade, customer, employee, royalty owner, working, and other mineral interest claims in the ordinary course.

Chris Kendall, Denbury's President and CEO, commented, "Today is an important day for Denbury and all of our stakeholders. Having quickly and efficiently completed our restructuring process, Denbury is now a stronger company with the financial flexibility to continue building on our unique CO2 EOR focused strategy for many years to come. As a result of this process, we are better positioned to compete in a dynamic and evolving energy market and capitalize on the many opportunities ahead, including leveraging our expertise and our strategic assets into an emerging carbon capture, use, and storage business. As we move forward, we are committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet.

"On behalf of all of us at Denbury, I would like to thank our customers, vendors and other business partners for their unwavering support over the last several months. I would also like to thank our creditors for their confidence in Denbury, which enabled us to quickly and efficiently complete this financial restructuring process. Finally, I am grateful to our dedicated employees whose determination and hard work have allowed us to continue performing at a high level while remaining focused on safe, responsible and efficient operations."

As disclosed on September 15, 2020, Denbury has changed its corporate name from Denbury Resources Inc. to Denbury Inc. Further information regarding the restructuring, including the securities

1

being issued, the Company's exit revolving credit facility, Denbury's newly appointed directors, and other matters associated with the restructuring will be provided in a Form 8-K to be filed later today, which can be viewed on the Company's website at www.denbury.com or the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at www.sec.gov.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel to Denbury, Evercore Inc. is acting as financial advisor and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as restructuring advisor.

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company's goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

# # #

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Denbury's most recent Form 10-Q and its 2019 Form 10-K. These risks and uncertainties are incorporated by this reference as though fully set forth herein. These forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to successfully capitalize on the reorganization and operate on a long-term basis. There is no assurance that the goals and timing herein can or will be met. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its estimates as of any future date. Denbury assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

John Mayer

Denbury Inc., Director of Investor Relations 972.673.2383

MEDIA CONTACT:

Andrew Siegel / Michael Freitag / Andrew Squire Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher 212.355.4449

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Denbury Resources Inc. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 18:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DENBURY RESOURCES INC.
02:15pDENBURY RESOURCES : Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring
PU
09/18DENBURY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Mater..
AQ
09/18DENBURY RESOURCES : Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring
AQ
09/15DENBURY RESOURCES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/04DENBURY RESOURCES INC : Bankruptcy or Receivership, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
09/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 781 M - -
Net income 2020 83,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 14,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 686
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart DENBURY RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Denbury Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENBURY RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,00 $
Last Close Price 0,03 $
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian S. Kendall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Patrick Dielwart Chairman
David Sheppard Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark C. Allen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Steve A. McLaurin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENBURY RESOURCES INC.-97.87%15
CNOOC LIMITED-37.50%47 758
CONOCOPHILLIPS-44.84%38 473
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-51.40%23 703
ECOPETROL S.A.-36.20%23 327
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-44.86%20 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group