Deneb Investments : Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2022 and Dividend Declaration

DENEB INVESTMENTS LIMITED Registration number: 2013/091290/06 (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) JSE share code: DNB

ISIN: ZAE000197398

("Deneb" or the "Group")

REVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 AND DISTRIBUTION DECLARATION

1. SALIENT FEATURES

Revenue increased by R352 million (13.3%) to R2 993 million, from R2 641 million in the prior corresponding period.

Headline earnings per share ("HEPS") increased by 10 cents (43%) to 33 cents per share from 23 cents per share in the prior corresponding period.

Earnings per share ("EPS") is unchanged at 29 cents from the prior corresponding period.

Distribution per share ("DPS") increased by 2 cents per share (29%) to 9 cents per share, from 7 cents per share in the prior corresponding period.

Net asset value per share ("NAVPS") increased by 22 cents per share (6%) to 385 cents per share, from 363 cents per share in the prior corresponding period.

2. DISTRIBUTION DECLARATION

The directors resolved to declare a distribution of 9 cents per ordinary share (2021: 7 cents) out of retained earnings through the reduction of contributed tax capital ("distribution").

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the declaration date is 435 642 509 and the income tax number of the Company is 9844426156.

The salient dates of the distribution are: Distribution declared Thursday, 26 May 2022 Last day to trade cum distribution Monday, 13 June 2022 Shares trade ex distribution Tuesday, 14 June 2022 Record date Friday, 17 June 2022 Payment date Monday, 20 June 2022

Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Tuesday, 14 June 2022 and Friday, 17 June 2022, both days inclusive.