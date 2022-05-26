Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Deneb Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNB   ZAE000197398

DENEB INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(DNB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-24
2.260 ZAR    0.00%
11:57aDENEB INVESTMENTS : Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2022 and Dividend Declaration
PU
04/29DENEB INVESTMENTS : Category 2 Disposal - Extension of Condition Precedent
PU
2021Deneb Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deneb Investments : Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2022 and Dividend Declaration

05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENEB INVESTMENTS LIMITED Registration number: 2013/091290/06 (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) JSE share code: DNB

ISIN: ZAE000197398

("Deneb" or the "Group")

REVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 AND DISTRIBUTION DECLARATION

1. SALIENT FEATURES

Revenue increased by R352 million (13.3%) to R2 993 million, from R2 641 million in the prior corresponding period.

Headline earnings per share ("HEPS") increased by 10 cents (43%) to 33 cents per share from 23 cents per share in the prior corresponding period.

Earnings per share ("EPS") is unchanged at 29 cents from the prior corresponding period.

Distribution per share ("DPS") increased by 2 cents per share (29%) to 9 cents per share, from 7 cents per share in the prior corresponding period.

Net asset value per share ("NAVPS") increased by 22 cents per share (6%) to 385 cents per share, from 363 cents per share in the prior corresponding period.

2. DISTRIBUTION DECLARATION

The directors resolved to declare a distribution of 9 cents per ordinary share (2021: 7 cents) out of retained earnings through the reduction of contributed tax capital ("distribution").

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the declaration date is 435 642 509 and the income tax number of the Company is 9844426156.

The salient dates of the distribution are:

Distribution declared

Thursday, 26 May 2022

Last day to trade cum distribution

Monday, 13 June 2022

Shares trade ex distribution

Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Record date

Friday, 17 June 2022

Payment date

Monday, 20 June 2022

Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Tuesday, 14 June 2022 and Friday, 17 June 2022, both days inclusive.

3. SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT

This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the directors of the Company. It contains only a summary of the information in the full announcement ("Full Announcement") and does not contain full or complete details. The Full Announcement can be found at:

https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/JSE/ISSE/DNBE/dnbMar22.pdf

Copies of the Full Announcement is also available for viewing on the Company's website at https://deneb.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Deneb-Results-Booklet-March-2022.pdfor may be requested in person, at the Company's registered office or the office of the sponsor, at no charge, during office hours.

Any investment decisions by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the Full Announcement, as a whole.

These annual results have been reviewed by the Company's auditors,

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., who expressed an unmodified review conclusion.

26 May 2022

Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Deneb Investments Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DENEB INVESTMENTS LIMITED
11:57aDENEB INVESTMENTS : Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended 3..
PU
04/29DENEB INVESTMENTS : Category 2 Disposal - Extension of Condition Precedent
PU
2021Deneb Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30..
CI
2021DENEB INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Half-year report
CO
2021Deneb Investments Limited Provides Earning Guidance for the Six-Month Period Ended 30 S..
CI
2021DENEB INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Report
CO
2021Deneb Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 20..
CI
2021Deneb Investments Limited Declares Final Distribution, Payable on 21 June 2021
CI
2021DENEB INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Annual results
CO
2021Deneb Investments Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 March 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 604 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2021 125 M 7,93 M 7,93 M
Net Debt 2021 840 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,89x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 985 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 305
Free-Float 6,50%
Chart DENEB INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Deneb Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stuart Alexander Queen Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gysbert Du Toit Wege CFO, Group Financial Director & Executive Director
John Anthony Copelyn Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamed Haroun Ahmed Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Naziema Begum Jappie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENEB INVESTMENTS LIMITED18.95%63
SHIMANO INC.-27.05%15 873
POOL CORPORATION-31.24%15 749
YAMAHA CORPORATION-9.88%6 889
POLARIS INC.-6.16%6 137
BRP INC.-16.85%5 649