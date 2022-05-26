Deneb Investments : Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2022 and Dividend Declaration

DENEB INVESTMENTS LIMITED Registration number: 2013/091290/06 (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) JSE share code: DNB
ISIN: ZAE000197398
("Deneb" or the "Group")
REVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 AND DISTRIBUTION DECLARATION
1. SALIENT FEATURES
Revenue increased by R352 million (13.3%) to R2 993 million, from R2 641 million in the prior corresponding period.
Headline earnings per share ("HEPS") increased by 10 cents (43%) to 33 cents per share from 23 cents per share in the prior corresponding period.
Earnings per share ("EPS") is unchanged at 29 cents from the prior corresponding period.
Distribution per share ("DPS") increased by 2 cents per share (29%) to 9 cents per share, from 7 cents per share in the prior corresponding period.
Net asset value per share ("NAVPS") increased by 22 cents per share (6%) to 385 cents per share, from 363 cents per share in the prior corresponding period.
2. DISTRIBUTION DECLARATION
The directors resolved to declare a distribution of 9 cents per ordinary share (2021: 7 cents) out of retained earnings through the reduction of contributed tax capital ("distribution").
The number of ordinary shares in issue at the declaration date is 435 642 509 and the income tax number of the Company is 9844426156.
The salient dates of the distribution are:
Distribution declared
Thursday, 26 May 2022
Last day to trade cum distribution
Monday, 13 June 2022
Shares trade ex distribution
Tuesday, 14 June 2022
Record date
Friday, 17 June 2022
Payment date
Monday, 20 June 2022
Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Tuesday, 14 June 2022 and Friday, 17 June 2022, both days inclusive.
3. SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT
This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the directors of the Company. It contains only a summary of the information in the full announcement ("Full Announcement") and does not contain full or complete details. The Full Announcement can be found at:
https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/JSE/ISSE/DNBE/dnbMar22.pdf
Copies of the Full Announcement is also available for viewing on the Company's website at https://deneb.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Deneb-Results-Booklet-March-2022.pdfor may be requested in person, at the Company's registered office or the office of the sponsor, at no charge, during office hours.
Any investment decisions by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the Full Announcement, as a whole.
These annual results have been reviewed by the Company's auditors,
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., who expressed an unmodified review conclusion.
26 May 2022
Sponsor
PSG Capital