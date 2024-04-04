March 26, 2024

Denka Company Limited

Announcement of Extraordinary Gains (Gain on Sale of Investment Securities)

Denka announced that it has recorded a gain on sale of investment securities resulting from the sale of some

securities held by Denka and its subsidiaries, as outlined below.

1. Reasons for sale of investment securities

To reduce cross-shareholdings and improve asset efficiency

Details of sale of investment securities Securities sold: 23 issues of listed and unlisted securities held by Denka and its subsidiaries Period of sale: April 1, 2023 - March 21, 2024 Gain on sale of investment securities: JPY17.4 billion (including extraordinary gains of JPY15.5 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2024) Future outlook

The above gain on sale of investment securities will be recorded as extraordinary gains in the period through the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The effects of these gains were reflected in the full-year performance forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 announced February 7, 2024.

