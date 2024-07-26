News2024/07/26

Article advertising humic substances and biostimulant research published in international scientific journal Nature.

We are pleased to announce that our humic substances and biostimulant research (*1) was published

as an editorial advertisement in the June 20, 2024 issue of Nature, an international, comprehensive scientific journal.

Nature magazine has selected our company to be featured in a special issue on agriculture for the first time in its history (*2).

For more than 60 years, we have been manufacturing and selling humic substances, classified as a biostimulant,

a new material that responds to climate change and environmental stress,

and we have been working on the scientific analysis of the material's effects as well as its phenomenological aspects.

URL of article ad: https://www.nature.com/articles/d42473-024-00077-4

(*1) Biostimulants: Agricultural materials that utilize the natural power of plants, unlike fertilizers and pesticides,

to improve tolerance to environmental stress and contribute to healthy growth. In addition to humic substances,

seaweed extracts, polysaccharides, and amino acids are other materials that have been increasingly gaining global attention in recent years.

（*2）Spotlight "Agricultural sciences" (Page 12)

Our article: Helping crops cope better in a rapidly warming world

