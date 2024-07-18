July 10, 2024

Denka Company Limited

Decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals against an injunction filed by a U.S. subsidiary of Denka

As announced in the "Announcement of New Regulations set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that apply to Chloroprene Rubber Manufacturing Facilities in the U.S." on April 17, 2024, on April 9 of the same year (local time), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") announced new chemical air emission regulations ("new regulations") applicable to chloroprene rubber manufacturing facilities, including Denka Performance Elastomer LLC ("DPE," Denka has a 70% stake in the company.), a U.S. subsidiary of Denka Company Limited (Denka). The new regulations were published in the official gazette on May 16, 2024 (local time) and will take effect on July 15 of the same year (local time), 60 days after that day of publication. Furthermore, the grace period for implementing measures in line with the new regulations has been set at 90 days from the date of enforcement.

In response, DPE filed a motion for injunction on May 28, 2024 (local time) with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ("DC Court of Appeals") seeking a stay of the EPA's 90-day grace period for the new regulations. The DC Court of Appeals ruled on June 26 of the same year (local time) to reject the petition, as described below.

1. Background of Petition and Decision, etc.

The EPA's new regulations require chloroprene rubber manufacturing facilities in the U.S. to take various emission control measures to substantially reduce emissions of chloroprene monomers (*1), which are used as an intermediate raw material. The new regulations will take effect 60 days after the date of publication in the official gazette, and the grace period for taking such measures was set at 90 days after the date of publication.

These new regulations respond to the results of the EPA's Risk and Technology Review (RTR), which is based on the EPA's 2010 Integrated Risk Information System (IRIS) carcinogenicity assessment of chloroprene monomers. DPE has long demanded that the EPA review the carcinogenicity assessment of chloroprene monomers based on the latest science, claiming that the carcinogenicity of chloroprene monomers is overestimated by IRIS (see 4 below). DPE has consistently operated this business of manufacturing chloroprene rubber in compliance with the emission standards of the state of Louisiana since it took over the business from DuPont on November, 2015. In addition, it has further invested a total of more than 35 million dollars in the environment based on consultations with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the EPA, and has reduced the amount of chloroprene monomers emitted at the facility by 85 percent as of 2019 compared with that in 2014. Since this new regulations do not appear to review the validity of the carcinogenicity assessment based on the latest science, but will have a significant impact on the continued operation of DPE, in response to the publication of the new regulations in the official gazette on May 16, 2024 (local time), DPE filed a petition for a review of the new regulations themselves with the DC Court of Appeals on the same day, and on May 28 of the same year (local time), filed a motion for injunction seeking a stay of the grace period until the implementation of emission reduction measures with the DC Court of Appeals. In parallel, DPE filed an application with the LDEQ for a two-year extension of the grace period for the new regulations.

2. Content of the Decision, etc. on the Petition

In a written decision dated June 26, 2024 (local time), the DC Court of Appeals rejected the motion for a grace period injunction filed by DPE.

However, regarding DPE's parallel application to LDEQ for a two-year extension of the grace period for the new regulations, DPE received a notice from LDEQ on June 27 of the same year (local time) granting DPE's application for a two-year extension