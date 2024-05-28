FY2023 Financial Results Presentation

Summary of Q&A Session

(May 10, 2024)

Electronics & Innovative Products

Q1：Profit improved from the third quarter through the fourth quarter. Could you describe the status of recovery in demand you have seen thus far for spherical fused silica and spherical alumina, both of which are Denka's mainstay products?

A1：Having bottomed out, demand for spherical fused silica, which is used as semiconductor encapsulant fillers, is already on a recovery track. We expect this demand to fully recover from the second half of fiscal 2024 onward. Spherical alumina is used mainly as a thermal interface material for xEV-related products, semiconductors and electronic components, but it is also used as a semiconductor encapsulant filler. Boasting higher thermal conductivity than spherical fused silica, spherical alumina is increasingly being sought out for applications involving high-voltage electrical current, such as those for generative AI.

Q2：In Europe and the United States, demand for xEV-related products looks like it will be weak in 2024. Please share your forecast on demand for acetylene black.

A2：Growth in EV sales has been decelerating in Europe and the United States, and sales in these regions account for a large proportion of Denka's overall sales of acetylene black for use in xEV- related products. Also, we have seen the expansion of xEV markets tapering off in some regions. Nevertheless, we believe that the overarching trend toward expansion will persist in EV markets. Therefore, we expect demand for acetylene black to recover in the second half of 2024 or later.

Q3：Please share your expectations for SNECTON and TBM, both of which are set to be released in fiscal 2024.

A3 ： SNECTON is already in the process of certification by major substrate manufacturers, including those based in Taiwan. Accordingly, we expect that this product will contribute to profit in fiscal 2025. As for TBM, it has been shown to be particularly beneficial when used as an SiC semiconductor material. Moreover, TBM demonstrates robust functions when used in advanced semiconductor packages. We therefore expect this product to be adopted by a growing number of manufacturers.