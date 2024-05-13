Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

May 10, 2024

Denka Company Limited

1. Consolidated Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2023 ( April to March )

Consolidated Results of Operations (Accumulated Total)

(Percentages show rate of change compared with the same term of the previous year)

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Net income attributable to owners of parent (Millions of Yen) ％ (Millions of Yen) ％ (Millions of Yen) ％ (Millions of Yen) ％ FY2023 April to March 389,263 -4.5 13,376 -58.6 5,474 -80.5 11,947 -6.4 FY2022 April to March 407,559 5.9 32,324 -19.4 28,025 -23.2 12,768 -50.9 (Note) Comprehensive income (Millions of Yen) FY2023 April to March 19,301 ( -7.7％) FY2022 April to March 20,906 ( -34.0％) Net income per share Net income per share Return on Equity Return on Assets Operating Income Ratio (basic) (diluted) (Yen) (Yen) (％) (％) (％) FY2023 April to March 138.61 - 4.0 0.9 3.4 FY2022 April to March 148.08 - 4.4 4.9 7.9 (Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates (Millions of Yen) FY2023 April to March 1,731 FY2022 April to March 2,328

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio Net Assets per Share (Millions of Yen) (Millions of Yen) ％ (Yen) At end of Mar 2024 616,244 316,915 49.9 3,568.69 At end of Mar 2023 592,158 300,351 50.1 3,438.28 (Reference) Shareholder's equity (Millions of Yen) At end of Mar 2024 307,537 At end of Mar 2023 296,480 (3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Cash Flow from Cash Flow from Cash Flow from Cash and Cash Equivalents Operating Activities Investing Activities Financing Activities (Millions of Yen) (Millions of Yen) (Millions of Yen) (Millions of Yen) At end of Mar 2024 36,260 -22,572 712 35,386 At end of Mar 2023 8,946 -28,268 18,361 20,199

2. Dividends

Dividend per share End of 1st Quarter End of 2nd Quarter End of 3rd Quarter Year-end Annual (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) FY2022 Apr to Mar - 70.00 - 30.00 100.00 FY2023 Apr to Mar - 60.00 - 40.00 100.00 FY2024 Apr to Mar ( Forecast ) - 50.00 - 50.00 100.00

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending

(Percentages show rate of change compared with the same term of the previous year)