Denka : FY2023 Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements
May 12, 2024 at 10:30 pm EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements
May 10, 2024
Denka Company Limited
1. Consolidated Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2023 ( April to March )
Consolidated Results of Operations (Accumulated Total)
(Percentages show rate of change compared with the same term of the previous year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
(Millions of Yen)
％
(Millions of Yen)
％
(Millions of Yen)
％
(Millions of Yen)
％
FY2023 April to March
389,263
-4.5
13,376
-58.6
5,474
-80.5
11,947
-6.4
FY2022 April to March
407,559
5.9
32,324
-19.4
28,025
-23.2
12,768
-50.9
(Note) Comprehensive income
(Millions of Yen)
FY2023 April to March
19,301
(
-7.7
％)
FY2022 April to March
20,906
(
-34.0
％)
Net income per share
Net income per share
Return on Equity
Return on Assets
Operating Income Ratio
(basic)
(diluted)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(
％)
(
％)
(
％)
FY2023 April to March
138.61
-
4.0
0.9
3.4
FY2022 April to March
148.08
-
4.4
4.9
7.9
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates
(Millions of Yen)
FY2023 April to March
1,731
FY2022 April to March
2,328
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
(Millions of Yen)
(Millions of Yen)
％
(Yen)
At end of Mar 2024
616,244
316,915
49.9
3,568.69
At end of Mar 2023
592,158
300,351
50.1
3,438.28
(Reference) Shareholder's equity
(Millions of Yen)
At end of Mar 2024
307,537
At end of Mar 2023
296,480
(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Cash Flow from
Cash Flow from
Cash Flow from
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
(Millions of Yen)
(Millions of Yen)
(Millions of Yen)
(Millions of Yen)
At end of Mar 2024
36,260
-22,572
712
35,386
At end of Mar 2023
8,946
-28,268
18,361
20,199
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of 1st Quarter
End of 2nd Quarter
End of 3rd Quarter
Year-end
Annual
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
FY2022 Apr to Mar
-
70.00
-
30.00
100.00
FY2023 Apr to Mar
-
60.00
-
40.00
100.00
FY2024 Apr to Mar ( Forecast )
-
50.00
-
50.00
100.00
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending
(Percentages show rate of change compared with the same term of the previous year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net income attributable
Net Income Per Share
to owners of parent
(Millions of Yen)
％
(Millions of Yen)
％
(Millions of Yen)
％
(Millions of Yen)
％
(Yen)
FY2024 1st Half Apr to Sep
200,000
4.5
8,500
-19.3
5,000
-38.2
4,000
-39.0
46.42
FY2024 Apr to Mar
420,000
7.9
18,000
34.6
12,000
119.2
9,000
-24.7
104.44
Denka Company specializes in manufacturing and marketing of organic and inorganic products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- organic products (43%): raw materials for synthetic resins, acetic chemical products, synthetic rubbers, etc.;
- inorganic products (13.4%): fertilizers, inorganic chemical products, additives for special cements, etc.;
- other (43.6%): building materials, packaging products, pharmaceutical agents, reagents, electronic materials, etc.
More about the company
