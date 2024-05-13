Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

May 10, 2024

Denka Company Limited

1. Consolidated Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2023 ( April to March )

  1. Consolidated Results of Operations (Accumulated Total)

(Percentages show rate of change compared with the same term of the previous year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

FY2023 April to March

389,263

-4.5

13,376

-58.6

5,474

-80.5

11,947

-6.4

FY2022 April to March

407,559

5.9

32,324

-19.4

28,025

-23.2

12,768

-50.9

(Note) Comprehensive income

(Millions of Yen)

FY2023 April to March

19,301

(

-7.7)

FY2022 April to March

20,906

(

-34.0)

Net income per share

Net income per share

Return on Equity

Return on Assets

Operating Income Ratio

(basic)

(diluted)

(Yen)

(Yen)

()

()

()

FY2023 April to March

138.61

-

4.0

0.9

3.4

FY2022 April to March

148.08

-

4.4

4.9

7.9

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates

(Millions of Yen)

FY2023 April to March

1,731

FY2022 April to March

2,328

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Yen)

At end of Mar 2024

616,244

316,915

49.9

3,568.69

At end of Mar 2023

592,158

300,351

50.1

3,438.28

(Reference) Shareholder's equity

(Millions of Yen)

At end of Mar 2024

307,537

At end of Mar 2023

296,480

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Cash Flow from

Cash Flow from

Cash Flow from

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

At end of Mar 2024

36,260

-22,572

712

35,386

At end of Mar 2023

8,946

-28,268

18,361

20,199

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of 1st Quarter

End of 2nd Quarter

End of 3rd Quarter

Year-end

Annual

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

FY2022 Apr to Mar

-

70.00

-

30.00

100.00

FY2023 Apr to Mar

-

60.00

-

40.00

100.00

FY2024 Apr to Mar ( Forecast )

-

50.00

-

50.00

100.00

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending

(Percentages show rate of change compared with the same term of the previous year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net income attributable

Net Income Per Share

to owners of parent

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Yen)

FY2024 1st Half Apr to Sep

200,000

4.5

8,500

-19.3

5,000

-38.2

4,000

-39.0

46.42

FY2024 Apr to Mar

420,000

7.9

18,000

34.6

12,000

119.2

9,000

-24.7

104.44

